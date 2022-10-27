Meta, Wolfspeed fall; Caterpillar, Southwest rise

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Caterpillar Inc., up $15.18 to $212.14.

The construction equipment company handily beat analysts' third-quarter profit forecasts.

Meta Platforms Inc., down $31.88 to $97.94.

Facebook's parent reported weak third-quarter profits as social media companies deal with a broad drop in advertising spending.

ServiceNow Inc., up $49.26 to $415.67.

The maker of software to automate technology operations reported strong third-quarter earnings.

KLA Corp., up $2.51 to $308.91.

The maker of equipment for manufacturing semiconductors gave investors a strong earnings forecast.

Southwest Airlines Co., up 92 cents to $35.29.

The airline gave investors an encouraging revenue growth forecast after reporting strong third-quarter earnings.

O'Reilly Automotive Inc., up $35.76 to $813.22.

The auto parts chain beat Wall Street's third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Wolfspeed Inc., down $19.38 to $87.06.

The maker of energy-efficient lighting gave investors a disappointing financial forecast.

Align Technology Inc., down $40.11 to $181.53.

The maker of Invisalign dental appliances reported weak third-quarter financial results

