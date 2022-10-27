ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Commissioner guilty of lying to enter detention facility

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0ipCDrsA00

A South Florida village commissioner and former beauty queen has been sentenced to a year of probation and 50 hours of community service for pretending to be a paralegal to get into a federal immigration detention center to see her romantic partner.

Julianna Clare Strout, 36, was sentenced Wednesday in Miami federal court after pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges of attempting to enter, and entering, a federal facility using fraud and false pretenses, according to court records.

Strout was elected to the North Bay Village Commission in 2018. Her term ends next month, and she isn't running for re-election. North Bay Village covers two small islands in the bay between the northern ends of Miami and Miami Beach.

In October 2021, the Krome Service Processing Center in Miami temporarily suspended social visits because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Legal visits were permitted.

Strout entered Krome three times that month by telling Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials that she worked as a paralegal for a law firm and that she needed a client, who was actually her romantic partner, to sign legal documents, prosecutors said.

Strout presented officials with a letter written on letterhead from a real law firm. But she had never worked for the firm, and attorneys there said they never authorized her to use their letterhead or visit Krome on their behalf.

On one occasion, after initially being denied entry, Strout presented officers at Krome with her North Bay Village Commissioner badge, explained that she was a public official and asked to enter Krome on that basis, investigators said.

Strout won the Miss Rhode Island competition in 2009 and competed in the Miss America pageant in 2010.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Tanker truck explodes during fiery crash on I-95

DELRAY BEACH: -- Four people were hurt, three of them critically, when a fuel tanker truck and two other cars were involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 95, authorities said.Law enforcement officials from several jurisdictions, including the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office, Florida Highway Patrol and the Boca Raton Fire Department, responded to the wreck in the northbound lanes at the Atlantic Avenue exit, according to investigators.The wreck sent a thick black cloud of smoke into the air after the tanker overturned and exploded, authorities said. A fourth person was rushed to a local hospital for treatment but information about that victim's condition was pending.The multi-vehicle wreck occurred at 1:15 p.m. when the driver of one of the cars veered into the tanker truck's lane, causing a collision and leading to the tanker truck to flip over.It was not immediately clear if charges will be filed in the case.The wreck led to the closure of all I-95 lanes in both directions although the southbound lanes opened a short time later.By 6:30 p.m., all lanes had reopened.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Teen accused in deadly Broward crash laughs in court

MIAMI - One of the teens accused in a crime spree in Broward that ended in a deadly crash was kicked out of court Monday morning. Prosecutors are still trying to determine if the 13 and 15-year-old suspects will be tried as adults.As a matter of station policy, CBS 4 does not name suspects who are minors, unless they have been charged as adults.  The 15-year-old went before Judge Stacy Ross Monday morning. He is accused of breaking into a Fort Lauderdale home on August 28th and stealing their Mercedes, while the homeowners slept.Investigators say he was the one...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
ABC News

ABC News

890K+
Followers
187K+
Post
505M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy