Quanergy Systems, Inc. QNGY jumped 153.9% to close at $3.30 on Friday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. AGLE surged 61.4% to close at $0.92 after jumping 15% on Thursday. Nuvalent, Inc. NUVL shares gained 60.6% to close at $35.34 after the company reported preliminary Phase 1 clinical data from the ARROS-1 trial that support the best-in-class potential of NVL-520 for patients with ROS1-positive NSCLC.

38 MINUTES AGO