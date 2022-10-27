ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
probrewer.com

Turn key Brewery for Sale

Turn key Brewery for sale in Orange County N.Y. Brewery is fully operational and includes 3 bbl Stout direct fired propane Brewing system (2020)complete with 2 full jacketed fermentation vessels, mash tun, boil kettle, variable speed transfer pump, 70lb capacity grain mill, plate cooler, hop grant, Semi automatic single head keg washer, 40 sixtel steel American Sanky kegs, 12 1/2 bbl kegs, Chilly glycol chiller, 10 tap beer cooler, triple stainless steel bar sink, all fittings, hoses, etc.
spectrumnews1.com

Ube everything at Filipino-American bakery

TUSTIN, Calif. — Since 2015, Baked Dessert Bar has been serving ube creations, staying true to the owner’s Filipino culture. Now, the bakery has expanded to three locations offering cakes, cookies, cupcakes and more blending Filipino flavors with American classics.
TUSTIN, CA
Los Angeles Magazine

Whiskey Festival DTLA 2022

On August 19, Los Angeles magazine hosted the 7th annual Whiskey Festival at The Bloc in Downtown Los Angeles. Guests sipped on 20 premium whiskies while enjoying experiences that complemented the bespoke environment including craft cocktails from Maker’s Mark and Basil Hayden, refreshing Mountain Valley Spring Water, complimentary tote bags provided by Downtown Center BID, […] The post Whiskey Festival DTLA 2022 appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

These 3 L.A. Restaurants Are On Times’ List Of Best Restaurants In America

It’s no secret, the L.A. food scene is thriving and constantly evolving. From the Michelin-star establishments helmed by celebrity chefs to the sizzling delicacies offered at food trucks, it’s virtually impossible not to be inspired to eat. It seems, the Times agrees as they have three local spots on their list of “50 places in America we’re most excited about right now” which is the second-highest number of eateries per city on the list. Now, this isn’t just an exclusive roster of places you might find on the Michelin trail; their editors and critics scoured every corner of the country...
LOS ANGELES, CA
cohaitungchi.com

8 Perfect Date Ideas in Irvine

Looking to plan a romantic afternoon or night with your significant other? Whether your sweetheart is into hiking, skating or just a delicious meal, there are a ton of options in Irvine to plan the perfect date. Below we've rounded up just a few of the best date ideas in Irvine.
IRVINE, CA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in California

If you live in California and you also love to go out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
iebusinessdaily.com

Fast-food sites sell for $6.1 million

Two retail properties in Chino occupied by well-known fast-food chains have been sold for $6.1 million. The parcels occupied by Carl’s Jr. and Wienerschnitzel at the Country Fair Shopping Center were part of a break-up strategy designed to maximize the value of both of sites, according to SRS Real Estate Partners in Newport Beach.
CHINO, CA
Talon Marks

Imajah Wandix isn’t feeling California

The golden state is losing its value rapidly and Imajah Wandix, a Long Beach native, talks about it.California the Golden State where dreams are made possible for anyone, anyone who’s anyone goes to California for a better life. Imajah Wandix, a Long Beach native, doesn’t agree with California anymore....
CALIFORNIA STATE
QSR magazine

EggBred Looks to Expand Nationwide

Two years after grand opening its first restaurant in the middle of the global COVID-19 pandemic, EggBred has been able to exceed its revenue expectations and sign on five new franchisees throughout Los Angeles and Orange County. Now they are looking to expand nationwide. Up to this point, the brand...
LOS ANGELES, CA
orangecoast.com

In Plain Sight: The Ocean Terrace Archway at Casa Romantica

The Ocean Terrace archway at Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens in San Clemente. The archway can be reached by walking toward the back of Casa Romantica through the Main Salon. Explorer Credit. Sara Abghari @sarainsanclemente. Behind the Shot. “My fiancé and I were admiring the Spanish-influenced architecture while learning...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localemagazine.com

This Private Resort and Vineyard Vacation Rental in Temecula Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Vaquero Resort Is the Perfect Place for a Stylish, Week-Long Celebration. Searching for a place to celebrate a bachelor or bachelorette, relax under one roof with the family, take your company on a work retreat or vacay with friends and family? Look no further than this premier private resort and vineyard in Temecula! Five acres of luxury, endless activities and enough space to sleep 28 guests, this vacation rental is truly everything you could dream of. Whether you’re heading on an adults-only trip or taking the kiddos along, Vaquero Resort is a destination for everyone.
TEMECULA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy