ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

Ex-Manager of West Alton Marina Indicted for Federal Sex Trafficking, Child Exploitation

By News release
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Pappas Joins Manchester Police Department For Ride-Along

Manchester, NH – On Friday, Congressman Chris Pappas (NH-01) joined the Manchester Police Department for a ride-along with Lieutenant Matthew Barter. Congressman Pappas and Lt. Barter discussed the department’s plans to deploy gunshot recognition technology, walked a foot patrol, and discussed community policing and how Congress can continue to support our communities in fighting the ongoing addiction crisis.
MANCHESTER, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Dartmouth Health’s new Center for Advancing Rural Health Equity launches Nov. 7 with public event

Lebanon, NH –The newly-established Dartmouth Health Center for Advancing Rural Health Equity (CARHE), a unique healthcare initiative focused on identifying and addressing persistent inequities through community collaboration, partnership and action, will convene its first-ever public event, “Working Together to Improve Health for Rural New England Communities,” on Monday, November 7, 2022, at Lake Morey Resort in Fairlee, Vermont. The day-long gathering will convene community members, educators, researchers, and clinicians to share ideas, create connections, and begin a journey toward health equity in rural New England.
FAIRLEE, VT
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

GOP House Candidate Stone’s Record as Ex-Claremont Cop To Be Released

The former Claremont police officer who is running to be a state Representative could soon have his police internal affairs record made public. Jonathan Stone has been fighting the right-to-know request made more than two years ago by this reporter, arguing in Sullivan Superior Court that records of his actions that resulted in his termination from the department in 2006 cannot be released due to a union agreement.
CLAREMONT, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Educator from Alvirne High named 2023 NH Teacher of the Year

Christian Cheetham, a teacher at Alvirne High School in Hudson, was named New Hampshire’s 2023 Teacher of the Year during a surprise celebration on Monday. Selected from a pool of 44 nominees, Cheetham was chosen for his exceptional teaching skills and profound dedication to his students. He will now serve as an ambassador for all of the excellent teachers throughout the state, and will be in the running for the National Teacher of the Year.
HUDSON, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Sale of Lakes Region Facility May Be Voted On Soon

LACONIA – The former Lakes Region Facility has a potential buyer who plans to create a “self-sustaining village” on its 220 acres off Route 106, including 1,300 units of mixed-use housing for all ages and incomes, a conference center, 200,000 square feet of retail and commercial use and a plan that would allow for 50 percent of the land to remain open space.
LACONIA, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Notable New Hampshire Neighbors Who Died Last Week

InDepthNH.org scans the websites of New Hampshire funeral homes each week and selects at random some of our friends, relatives and neighbors to feature in this column. The people listed here passed away during the previous week and have some public or charitable connection to their community. InDepthNH.org is now offering obituaries through the Legacy.com service. We view this as part of our public service mission. Click here or on the Obituaries tab at the top of our home page to learn more. And if you know of someone from New Hampshire who should be featured in this column, please send your suggestions to NancyWestNews@gmail.com.
DOVER, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Last-of-its-Kind Landmark in Concord Successfully Stabilized

CONCORD, NH – The Concord, NH Gasholder is now one major step closer to a better future. After more than a year of intensive planning and seven months of complex engineering and preservation work, the last-of-its-kind landmark has been successfully stabilized, the first step toward preserving and revitalizing the vulnerable structure for public enjoyment.
CONCORD, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

AG: ‘Person of Interest’ In Homicides of Concord Couple Taken Into Custody in Vt.

Attorney General John M. Formella and Concord Police Chief Bradley Osgood announce that on October 12, 2022, law enforcement authorities from the Concord Police Department, Vermont State Police, and the South Burlington Police Department located and made contact with a person of interest in the murders of Stephen and Djeswende Reid in Concord, N.H., in South Burlington, Vermont.
CONCORD, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Charles J. Doane: The Boy Who Fell to Shore

The Extraordinary Life and Mysterious Disappearance of Thomas Thor Tangvald. PORTSMOUTH, NH: In Charles Doane’s book, The Boy Who Fell to Shore: The Extraordinary Life and Mysterious Disappearance of Thomas Thor Tangvald, Latah Books, he explores the life and circumstances of Thomas Tangvald, son of famed bluewater sailor Peter Tangvald. Theirs is a life unlike most, lived on the sea in wooden boats without electricity or any means of communication.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Barrington, NH
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
524K+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to InDepthNH.org, the nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.

 http://indepthnh.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy