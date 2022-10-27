Ex-Manager of West Alton Marina Indicted for Federal Sex Trafficking, Child Exploitation

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Debra Bailey Sentenced for Financially Exploiting Her Elderly Mother
Attorney General John M. Formella announces that Debra Bailey (Lemere), age 58, of Enfield, pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Monday, October 24, 2022, in the Grafton County Superior Court to one class A felony count of financial exploitation of an elderly adult. A joint investigation by the Lebanon Police...
Pappas Joins Manchester Police Department For Ride-Along
Manchester, NH – On Friday, Congressman Chris Pappas (NH-01) joined the Manchester Police Department for a ride-along with Lieutenant Matthew Barter. Congressman Pappas and Lt. Barter discussed the department’s plans to deploy gunshot recognition technology, walked a foot patrol, and discussed community policing and how Congress can continue to support our communities in fighting the ongoing addiction crisis.
Kuster and Burns Trade Views at Amherst Forum
AMHERST – New Hampshire District 2 Congresswoman Annie Kuster and her Republican challenger, Robert Burns, traded views on the role of the federal government in the support of business at a forum Tuesday at LaBelle Winery. Sponsored by the Greater Nashua Chamber of Commerce, it was moderated by Brian...
Manchester Father Charged With Murdering Harmony, 5
MANCHESTER – The biological father of Harmony Montgomery, 5, of Manchester, has been charged in her death with the attorney general alleging he struck her repeatedly in the head with his closed fist, mutilated her body, and tampered with witnesses or informants in an attempt to cover up the murder in 2019.
Logan Clegg Charged in the April Murders of Concord Couple
CONCORD – Attorney General John M. Formella announced Wednesday that an arrest warrant has been signed charging Logan Levar Clegg, 26, most recently of South Burlington, Vt., with two counts of second-degree murder for causing the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid by shooting them multiple times on April 18 in Concord.
Clegg To Return to N.H. To Face Murder Charges in Shooting Deaths of Concord Couple
The 26-year-old man charged with the April 18 homicides of Stephen and Djeswende Reid in Concord waived extradition in a Vermont court Thursday and will return to New Hampshire to face two second-degree murder charges. A police affidavit unsealed Thursday details how Concord police tracked Logan Clegg to the South...
Dartmouth Health’s new Center for Advancing Rural Health Equity launches Nov. 7 with public event
Lebanon, NH –The newly-established Dartmouth Health Center for Advancing Rural Health Equity (CARHE), a unique healthcare initiative focused on identifying and addressing persistent inequities through community collaboration, partnership and action, will convene its first-ever public event, “Working Together to Improve Health for Rural New England Communities,” on Monday, November 7, 2022, at Lake Morey Resort in Fairlee, Vermont. The day-long gathering will convene community members, educators, researchers, and clinicians to share ideas, create connections, and begin a journey toward health equity in rural New England.
GOP House Candidate Stone’s Record as Ex-Claremont Cop To Be Released
The former Claremont police officer who is running to be a state Representative could soon have his police internal affairs record made public. Jonathan Stone has been fighting the right-to-know request made more than two years ago by this reporter, arguing in Sullivan Superior Court that records of his actions that resulted in his termination from the department in 2006 cannot be released due to a union agreement.
Educator from Alvirne High named 2023 NH Teacher of the Year
Christian Cheetham, a teacher at Alvirne High School in Hudson, was named New Hampshire’s 2023 Teacher of the Year during a surprise celebration on Monday. Selected from a pool of 44 nominees, Cheetham was chosen for his exceptional teaching skills and profound dedication to his students. He will now serve as an ambassador for all of the excellent teachers throughout the state, and will be in the running for the National Teacher of the Year.
Sale of Lakes Region Facility May Be Voted On Soon
LACONIA – The former Lakes Region Facility has a potential buyer who plans to create a “self-sustaining village” on its 220 acres off Route 106, including 1,300 units of mixed-use housing for all ages and incomes, a conference center, 200,000 square feet of retail and commercial use and a plan that would allow for 50 percent of the land to remain open space.
Notable New Hampshire Neighbors Who Died Last Week
InDepthNH.org scans the websites of New Hampshire funeral homes each week and selects at random some of our friends, relatives and neighbors to feature in this column. The people listed here passed away during the previous week and have some public or charitable connection to their community. InDepthNH.org is now offering obituaries through the Legacy.com service. We view this as part of our public service mission. Click here or on the Obituaries tab at the top of our home page to learn more. And if you know of someone from New Hampshire who should be featured in this column, please send your suggestions to NancyWestNews@gmail.com.
Watch Dr. Tom Sherman and Gov. Chris Sununu’s Third Debate Here
The Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce held the third debate between Republican Gov. Chris Sununu and Dr. Tom Sherman, his Rye Democratic challenger on Monday at Saint Anselm College. You can watch the full debate here. Sherman sent out a news release saying he made clear that Gov. Chris Sununu’s...
Press Invited To N.H. Prison Play Featuring Inmate Who Tried To Have Woman Murdered
CONCORD – Some members of New Hampshire’s press corps were invited to Thursday’s special event at the state prison in Concord, a play featuring Kyle Buffum, the man convicted of trying to have a woman murdered in a brutal attack. Buffum appears to be the featured player,...
Pappas and Leavitt Disagree on Almost Everything at Conway Debate
CONWAY – Congressional District 1 candidate Karoline Leavitt, a Republican, and Democratic U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas disagreed on approaches to just about every challenge and issue facing the nation when they squared off in a debate Thursday sponsored by the Mount Washington Valley Economic Council. From the future of...
Last-of-its-Kind Landmark in Concord Successfully Stabilized
CONCORD, NH – The Concord, NH Gasholder is now one major step closer to a better future. After more than a year of intensive planning and seven months of complex engineering and preservation work, the last-of-its-kind landmark has been successfully stabilized, the first step toward preserving and revitalizing the vulnerable structure for public enjoyment.
AG: ‘Person of Interest’ In Homicides of Concord Couple Taken Into Custody in Vt.
Attorney General John M. Formella and Concord Police Chief Bradley Osgood announce that on October 12, 2022, law enforcement authorities from the Concord Police Department, Vermont State Police, and the South Burlington Police Department located and made contact with a person of interest in the murders of Stephen and Djeswende Reid in Concord, N.H., in South Burlington, Vermont.
Jailed Priest MacRae Plans To Seek New Trial Based on InDepthNH Reporting
Gordon MacRae, the Catholic priest jailed for child sexual abuse, plans to seek a new trial after InDepthNH.org uncovered records showing lead investigator, former Keene Police Lt. James McLaughlin, has a history of lying. “It is the kind of new evidence that writs of habeas corpus were made for,” said...
Public Charter Schools Receive Start-Up Funds
CONCORD, NH (Oct. 17, 2022) — Federal grants totaling $8,339,865 are being awarded to four existing or recently approved public charter schools in New Hampshire and to four developing public charter schools in the process of seeking approval from the State Board of Education. These grant awards are funded...
Detailed Statewide School Assessment Data Released
CONCORD, NH (Oct. 17, 2022) — The Department of Education today released comprehensive statewide assessment data for the 2021-2022 school year. While preliminary assessment results were previously published in July at the state level only, the newly published data set provides information at the state, district, and school levels.
Charles J. Doane: The Boy Who Fell to Shore
The Extraordinary Life and Mysterious Disappearance of Thomas Thor Tangvald. PORTSMOUTH, NH: In Charles Doane’s book, The Boy Who Fell to Shore: The Extraordinary Life and Mysterious Disappearance of Thomas Thor Tangvald, Latah Books, he explores the life and circumstances of Thomas Tangvald, son of famed bluewater sailor Peter Tangvald. Theirs is a life unlike most, lived on the sea in wooden boats without electricity or any means of communication.
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
Barrington, NH
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
524K+
Views
ABOUT
Welcome to InDepthNH.org, the nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.http://indepthnh.org/
Comments / 0