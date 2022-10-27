Vladimir Putin’s “only goal is death and destruction,” a senior Ukrainian official has said amid reports of relentless Russian strikes on critical infrastructure across the country.“Morning starts with air defence sirens all across Ukraine. Russian missiles hit energy infrastructure in Kyiv and other cities, causing electricity and water outages,” Oleg Nikolenko, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s foreign ministry, wrote on Twitter.“Russia is not interested in peace talks, nor in global food security. Putin’s only goal is death and destruction.”His remarks come as part of Ukraine’s capital was cut off entirely from power and water supplies, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said....

22 MINUTES AGO