ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Jake Paul wears £370k watch and says he’s ‘activated’ Problem Child alter ego for fight with UFC legend Anderson Silva

By Jack Figg
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

JAKE PAUL revealed it is time to turn into his Problem Child alter ego and showed off his amazing watch ahead of fighting Anderson Silva.

The YouTuber-turned boxer returns over the weekend in Arizona for his first bout in ten months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AJnsl_0ipByp4c00
Jake Paul revealed it is time to turn into his Problem Child alter ego
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jwol8_0ipByp4c00
Jake Paul showing off his Jacob & Co watch

And he arrived to the pre-fight press conference in style, dressed in all white denim showing off his ripped physique.

Paul is set to scale a career-lowest 187lb for the fight but could have been weighed down by his wristwatch.

The American showed off his Jacob & Co Bugatti Chiron 16-Zylinder Tourbillon, worth over £370,000.

Paul last fought in December, knocking out Tyron Woodley, 40, four months after beating the ex-UFC champion on points.

That added to KOs over online rival AnEsonGib, ex-NBA star Nate Robinson, 38, and retired UFC welterweight Ben Askren, also 38.

Woodley only filled in on under two weeks' notice after Tommy Fury, 23, pulled out of his grudge match against Paul with a rib injury.

The celeb mega-fight was rescheduled for August in New York - but that was soon KO'd when Fury suffered US visa issues.

Heavyweight Hasim Rahman Jr, 31, signed as a substitute, only for lightening to strike twice, this time due to a weight disagreement.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

But it has paved the way for Paul to return in the toughest test of his career against UFC great Silva, 47.

Although the eight-rounder is to be reviewed after the Brazilian claimed he was knocked out twice in sparring for the fight.

The UFC legend - speaking at the open workout - has since clarified that he was just joking and his comments were lost in translation.

But the Arizona commission have now thrown the fight into doubt by organising a meeting at 6.30pm local time to discuss the claims.

According to ESPN, his “eligibility to compete” against Paul will be reviewed and so will "additional documentation submitted" by Silva.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e7CM9_0ipByp4c00
Anderson Silva ahead of his fight with Jake Paul Credit: Esther Lin/ SHOWTIME

Comments / 0

Related
MMA Fighting

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights

Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights from the main event, courtesy of the Showtime, FITE TV, and other outlets. Paul vs. Silva took place Oct. 29 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Jake Paul (6-0) collided with the former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva (3-2) in the main event. The fight aired live on Showtime pay-per-view.
GLENDALE, AZ
MMAWeekly.com

Ring Card Girls Make Political Statement at Paul vs. Silva Weigh-in | Video

During Friday’s Paul vs. Silva Ceremonial Weigh-ins in Glendale, Arizona, the ring card girls took to the stage with a political statement. YouTube creator and social media star turned professional boxer Jake Paul (5-0) faces his toughest test to dat when he takes on former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva (3-1) at Desert Diamond Arena.
GLENDALE, AZ
stillrealtous.com

Major Update On Sasha Banks’ WWE Status

It’s been months since Sasha Banks has appeared on WWE programming as she and Naomi walked out of Raw back in May. Since then there’s been a lot of speculation regarding Sasha’s contract status with World Wrestling Entertainment. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Sasha Banks is...
bjpenndotcom

Anderson Silva reacts following unanimous decision loss to Jake Paul

Anderson Silva is taking his unanimous decision loss to Jake Paul in stride. Silva and Paul shared the ring for a pro boxing match inside the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona this past Saturday night. The bout was scheduled for eight rounds and it did indeed go the distance. This was an action-packed bout and while Silva had his moments, Paul scored a late knockdown en route to a unanimous decision victory.
GLENDALE, AZ
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reveals Floyd Mayweather Called Him 10 Days Straight After Oscars Slap

Will Smith had at least one good friend following the shocking Oscars slap incident on March 27. The King Richard star, 54, revealed in new comments that after he unceremoniously marched onstage to smack comedian Chris Rock over a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, boxing great Floyd Mayweather called him every day for 10 days straight. “I want to say something also about Floyd,” Smith said in video obtained by TMZ Sports, which you can SEE HERE.
worldboxingnews.net

Deontay Wilder KO’d by Harry Sconiers video evidence disappears

Video of Deontay Wilder getting dropped and possibly “knocked out” by Harry Sconiers in 2010 has disappeared from existence, WBN has uncovered. World Boxing News found further information on the only time Wilder officially got dropped in his career pre-Tyson Fury. “The Bronze Bomber” was planted by Sconiers...
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
850K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy