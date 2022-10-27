ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toddler allegedly killed by mother's boyfriend is identified

 3 days ago
A 17-month-old toddler who was allegedly killed by the mother's boyfriend in Maplewood has been identified.

Jamari Hne died on Oct. 18. Terrance Valdez Leslie, 26, has been charged with second-degree murder in the case, with a Maplewood police lieutenant saying he has never dealt with a case "more disturbing and more heinous than this murder."

A GoFundMe started by family members has raised $2,220 of the initial $1,500 goal. Organizers said the fundraiser will remain open until the day of Jamari's funeral on Nov. 2.

The fundraiser, organized by the girl's godmother, stated that Jamari was "a loving and active baby that brought joy to many people."

"The love and light she brought to those around her will forever be adored, memorable and remembered," a post on the fundraiser said.

The funds raised will go towards funeral expenses and other costs.

According to the charges, Hne was harmed for several weeks leading up to emergency responders making first contact with her on Oct. 18. An emergency room physician stated the injuries were old, with investigators believing they stemmed from ongoing physical abuse. The child also suffered a brain injury and injuries that are consistent with sexual assault, according to the complaint.

Videos and photos were found on Leslie's phone of the child's injuries.

If convicted, Leslie faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.

You can find the fundraiser here.

Comments / 10

Mike Getvais
3d ago

when are they gonna charge the mother? in some of the injuries are old means she knew what was going on? just asking?

Reply(3)
15
 

