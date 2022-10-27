Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
My Two Cents: Saturday Was About Future, But 50-Year Flashback Also Wonderful at Indiana
During Saturday's exhibition game with Marian University, Indiana honored the 1972-73 team on the 50-year anniversary of its stunning Final Four run in Bob Knight's second year. That's what makes Indiana what it is, with its great ability to embrace its past.
Hood-Schifino, Reneau Shine in First Game Together at Indiana
Former high school teammates Jalen Hood-Schifino and Malik Reneau had dazzling debuts in their first game at Indiana, leading the Hoosiers to a 78-42 exhibition game victory over Marian on Saturday at Assembly Hall.
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Tamar Bates Out For Indiana's Exhibition Game Against Marian
Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and guard Tamar Bates won't play in Saturday's exhibition game against Marian University.
What Concerns You About Indiana Trying to Win Big Ten Title?
Indiana is picked to win the Big Ten this season by most preseason college basketball media polls, but there are still plenty of questions to be answered.
LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Exhibition Game With Marian in Real Time
Indiana basketball is back, and it all starts on Saturday with an exhibition game against Marian University, an NAIA school from Indianapolis. Here is our live blog, which will keep you up to date on all the news and views in real time live from press row.
Local Indiana marching bands prepare ahead of State Finals
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — The ISSMA State Finals are coming, and many local Indiana marching bands will be competing among the best in the state. The groups will be taking the field bright and early next Saturday morning at Lucas Oil Stadium. Vincennes Lincoln High School will be kicking off Open Class C with ‘It’s […]
Dine at the Most Haunted Restaurant in Indiana
You can wine and dine with some paranormal guests at this haunted restaurant in Indiana. Typically when you go out to eat, you are mainly concerned with what to order off of the menu. However, there are some establishments throughout the country where you might have to also consider that you might be joined by some uninvited guests. There are a lot of restaurants that are known for their food, as well as their haunted past.
2022-23 Indiana Men's Basketball Schedule Updated With TV, Game Time Information
The 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball scheduled is now finalized with game time and TV information for every matchup. All games can be seen on BTN, BTN+, CBS, ESPN/ESPN2, FS1 and FOX.
What Mike Woodson Said After Indiana Basketball's Exhibition Win Over Marian
Watch Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson's press conference following Indiana's exhibition game win over the Marian Knights. The full transcript is inside.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Six insights gained from the exhibition win over Marian
Exhibition games aren’t a time to reach conclusions, but they do provide clues. Here are six insights we gained from Indiana’s 78-42 exhibition win over Marian on Saturday afternoon in Bloomington, along with one fun Mike Woodson moment. The Hoosiers return to the floor on Thursday for their...
insidethehall.com
Video: Scott Heady reacts to exhibition loss against Indiana
Scott Heady addressed the media following Marian’s 78-42 exhibition loss against Indiana on Saturday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Logan Duncomb's Offseason Development Leads To Double-Double Against Marian
Indiana sophomore center Logan Duncomb notched an 11-point 11-rebound double-double in Saturday's exhibition game against Marian. After playing sparingly as a freshman, he worked in the weight room and on the court to be ready to contribute in year two.
Former IU basketball star James Blackmon Jr. hosts basketball camp in Fort Wayne
Every participant received a camp t-shirt, a poster autographed by Blackmon, a picture with Blackmon, and pizza after the session.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball exhibition vs. Marian: Highlights and complete stats
Watch below highlights of Indiana’s 78-42 exhibition win over Marian on Saturday afternoon in Bloomington. Further below you can see complete stats from the game. IU cruises against Marian | Woodson, Duncomb and Geronimo post-game. Video provided by IU Athletics. The Daily Hoosier –“Where Indiana fans assemble when they’re...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb to not instate blanket pardons for minor marijuana offenses
On Oct.17, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said he won’t show leniency to Indiana residents for minor marijuana offenses, despite President Biden’s request for governors to consider state- level pardons. The Biden administration announced a plan to pardon thousands of offenders convicted for simple marijuana possession at the federal...
WISH-TV
8 spirited high schools named finalists for 2022 WISH-TV Zone Banner
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – During the football season, high schools in central Indiana have battled for the 2022 WISH-TV Zone Banner presented by Crew Carwash. The schools competed for the best student section. After weeks of watching school spirit on display in high school football, the eight finalists were announced...
cbs4indy.com
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball...
Man stabbed at party near IU campus
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Bloomington Police are searching for a man that stabbed a 19-year-old man near Indiana University’s campus early Saturday morning. Indiana University Police first reported the stabbing on social media just before 1:00 a.m. near 425 North Dunn Street. Bloomington police said at 12:35 a.m., officers to the home where a man was […]
vincennespbs.org
Senator Braun may run for Governor of Indiana
Indiana’s US Senator from Jasper is considering a run for governor. Mike Braun appeared on Indianapolis radio this week saying that the increased crime in the state’s capital is one of the reasons he’s considering vying for the state’s top office. He commented that the crime...
How much snow will Indiana get this winter?
Ready or not winter is on the way to Indiana but what kind of winter will we have? INDIANAPOLIS — Is it the most wonderful time of the year? For many people, winter is their favorite season. Many depend on it for money, others because it’s romantic and for the little ones, FUN!!! As a […]
Comments / 0