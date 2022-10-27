Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Historical Sidney: A graveyard tale for Halloween
SIDNEY - Let’s go back in time to spring of 1922. G.H. Austin of Julesburg, Colorado arrived at Sidney’s Boot Hill Cemetery with 15 men. Austin was contracted by the U.S. Government to relocate the buried bodies of 20 Fort Sidney soldiers and six Pawnee Indian scouts. No soldier was to be left behind.
News Channel Nebraska
Bayard earns trip to state volleyball tournament
BAYARD, Neb. (KNEP) - The Bayard volleyball team punching their tickets into the Class C2 Nebraska State Volleyball Tournament thanks to a five set win over Freeman on Saturday. The two teams showcased their talents with Freeman earning the first set 25-15. Bayard answering back winning sets two (25-19) and...
The interesting Chimney Rock formation in Nebraska is a U.S. National Historic Site and first seen in the mid-1800s
Chimney Rock in Morrill County, Nebraska.Mike Tigas from Columbia, MO, United States, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Chimney Rock in Nebraska is one of the most interesting rock formations I've seen. Years ago, I used to live in Omaha on a small Air Force Base radar squadron and never heard about this formation then, so it's interesting to learn about it now. The formation is in Morrill County in western Nebraska.
News Channel Nebraska
Leyton ends season at district volleyball final
SUTHERLAND - Junior Jolee Ryan had a match-high 13 kills and Overton High School won the Class D2-2 District volleyball title with a 25-14, 25-10, 25-16 victory over Leyton Saturday afternoon at Sutherland High School. The Eagles (32-4) advance to the Nebraska School Activities Association State Volleyball Championships for the...
News Channel Nebraska
Speed a factor in semi-tractor accident Tuesday
CHEYENNE COUNTY - A semi-tractor driver suffered minor injuries to his arms when his vehicle ran off the road and overturned Tuesday afternoon. According to the Cheyenne County Sheriff's office, Terry Hartman, of Gering, was driving in the semi-tractor hauling gravel in a dump trailer, owned by Flyover Transport, LLC, southbound on County Road 117 in Nebraska at 12:13 p.m.
KETV.com
Nebraska corrections reports dead inmate at state penitentiary
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Corrections said a state penitentiary inmate died Saturday. Officials identified 26-year-old Philip Garcia as the dead inmate. He was serving a 26- to 46-year sentence for theft, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and assaulting a peace officer out of Scotts Bluff County.
News Channel Nebraska
Death of inmate being investigated
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- A man from Scotts Bluff County died while serving his sentence. Officials said a 26-year-old man died on Saturday at the Nebraska State Penitentiary (NSP). They have not determined his cause of death at the moment. A grand jury will do the investigation. NSP said the inmate...
Comments / 0