Living with an amateur chef that makes a killer adult grilled cheese sandwich, we know it's hard to outdo a good homemade sandwich. But somedays? Between meetings, deadlines and following up on e-mails that just keep piling up in your inbox the workday can get downright exhausting. When both your mind and body are just totally burnt out, the last thing that you want to do is spend time in the kitchen making dinner. You just want warm, gooey comfort food to help heal your soul.
No one knows chocolate like these incredible dessert and candy shops in the Boise area. Today is National Chocolate Day, and the timing for this holiday couldn't be any more perfect – right before Halloween and just in time for the holidays!. What better way to celebrate today than...
It’s not hard to find great Halloween decorations in the Treasure Valley. You can find well decorated homes with all kinds of lights, inflatables, video, smoke, and even pop-ups. The combinations can range from scary to silly. To stand out, a Halloween display has to be creative, different, and...
Boise night life—what's that? At 36-years-old, I'm about to find out. As a military spouse who married her high school sweetheart, my 20s led me down roads less traveled compared to singles my age. By 21, I was married, living overseas, and dealing with the ripple effects of the Bush administration's Global War on Terror.
Now and again we all need a vacation. A nice little get away to somewhere warmer, somewhere colorful, somewhere beachy, just somewhere different. Far away destinations like Egypt, Hawaii, Italy and even an enchanted forest are out of the question most of the time. Well thanks to this fun, unique and massive Bed and Breakfast in Boise called Anniversary Inn we can experience all of that and more.
BOISE, Idaho — A Boise builder is putting a modern twist on an ancient invention. For this week’s Made In Idaho, Idaho News 6 is introducing you to a rammed-earth home. For millennia, humans have used the earth to help build their dwellings. But in this Boise neighborhood, it’s a construction technique that still puzzles onlookers.
There was once a time when I would say that nothing beats an ice-cold beer on the weekend. Fast-forward to now and that tune has completely changed – whether it's a mimosa or a Bloody mary, there are several other ways to treat your tastebuds on the weekend. While...
For many of us it has snuck up, and for some, it has been a long wait, but Halloween weekend is finally here. With the holiday falling on a Monday, it makes it more of a three-day event this year than a one-day holiday. Many are taking advantage of the calendar this year and holding many Halloween events before the day itself, and that benefits the residents of Twin Falls, as there is much to do this weekend and much candy to be had.
Oh Halloween, how we love thee. Each and every year, the Treasure Valley gets real "spooky" in honor of "Spooky Season" and we are totally here for the festivities. There are some things very unique to Boise for Halloween. One of these things is Harrison Boulevard. For whatever reason, since our parents were kids and even beyond then--this infamous Boise street has been THE place to trick or treat. Not only do city officials shut down the street to car traffic so that kids and families can comfortably stroll the row of historic homes, but the homes on that street know that they have a duty to uphold. Consider it a challenge for many of these homes to out do one another in an attempt to be the most festive--and that is a heavy load to bear for the many trick or treaters that are on their way with HIGH expectations!
How much does Boise love Halloween? Enough that there's been a Trunk-Or-Treat event somewhere in the Treasure Valley every weekend in October. Have you been watching the forecast for Monday, October 31 like a hawk? So have we! And the good news is that while things look a little grey and cold for Trunk-Or-Treat events happening on Hallo-Weekend, things look great for actual Halloween! The chance of showers we thought could happen on Halloween has been pushed back to Tuesday. We're looking at a partly cloudy day with temperatures in the low-to-mid 60ºs.
One of the Treasure Valley's favorite homemade Christmas light displays won't be lighting up Southeast Boise this holiday season. Local Christmas light displays add joy and excitement to our community. The really good ones are the ones we come back to see every year. The Christmas light display at 2469...
BOISE, Idaho — With fall sports coming to a close, it's a perfect time to take Fido out for more exercise. The Boise Parks and Recreation Department's dog off-leash program is kicking off Nov. 1, and will continue through the end of February 2023. Dogs will be allowed to...
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department (BPD) spotted an elk roaming a Boise neighborhood Saturday afternoon. The elk was sighted walking in the Columbia Village neighborhood. Officers with BPD and Fish and Game were able to safely relocate the elk back home. In a Facebook post, BPD thanked...
I'm sure you know many phrases describe progress. We must move forward, or we'll be left in the dust, which could be one of them. We've been the only outlet that has been critical of the rapid building that has replaced our precious farmland with another cookie-cutter subdivision. An out-of-state...
I wasn't sure what I was getting into when I asked "What do you think is MISSING from the Treasure Valley?" Angeline Caza said it best with the first comment on the Facebook post "You just opened a can of worms...". I think its a can of worms that needs to be open right?
Happy National Greasy Foods Day! The feel good holiday that comes every October where you don’t have to feel guilty about eating greasy foods, because you’re are actually encouraged to! National Today says, "So greasy foods are actually good for you…in moderation. Switching out butters for healthy oils is a good way to ensure you’re still getting the fat you need to keep your body functioning, but that doesn’t mean you have to give up pizza permanently. Eating greasy foods in moderation doesn’t hurt, but it’s National Greasy Foods Day! You can go back to mindful eating tomorrow."
Seriously, we can’t get enough of this beautiful Fall weather here in Idaho, right? I am repeatedly amazed right now by the foliage and the colors of the trees and the cool, crisp air, especially in the morning. I wish it could stay Fall forever!. However, it’s typical here...
So, I’m perusing online yesterday, and I see a list of each state’s most loved Thai restaurant by Lovefood. Of course I was curious to know what Idaho's "most loved" Thai Restaurant is... Sure enough, I saw that Boise’s very own Mai Thai Restaurant was on the list...
Earlier this month, the locally-owned pizza shop announced they were temporarily reducing their hours due to staffing issues. Do you have a family of extremely opinionated eaters? Can you never come to a consensus when it comes to which pizza to order? Then chances are that Pizza Pie Cafe in Boise has come to your rescue on more than one occasion. The locally-owned pizza shop was well known for its all-you-can-eat pizza, pasta and salad buffet which offered everything from a basic cheese pizza to a uniquely Idaho “Spud-O-Licious” pizza to Cookie Dough, Apple and Oreo dessert pizzas.
Over the past two years, the organizers behind some of the Treasure Valley’s favorite Christmas events tried to keep the spirit up while pivoting the way they hosted them. In 2022? They’re coming back in person and need your help to make them happen!. Canyon County Festival of...
