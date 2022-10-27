ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
coloradosun.com

“Cheap Land Colorado”: Choosing life off the grid in the San Luis Valley

Ted Conover is the author of seven books, including “Rolling Nowhere: Riding the Rails with America’s Hoboes,” “Whiteout: Lost in Aspen, “and most recently “Immersion: A Writer’s Guide to Going Deep.” A graduate of the Denver Public Schools, he is also professor at New York University’s Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute. His book “Newjack: Guarding Sing Sing” won the National Book Critics Circle Award and was finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.
DENVER, CO
94kix.com

Take a Virtual Tour of an Abandoned Colorado Sugar Factory

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The once-thriving Great Western Sugar Factory in Longmont, Colorado closed down years ago and is an eerily abandoned shell of its former self. Where is the Abandoned...
LONGMONT, CO
denverite.com

Kelly Sears made a movie about sonic warfare between developers and Denver residents after suffering through the Northside’s construction boom

Since moving to Denver in 2014, Kelly Sears has learned to identify the sounds of the various stages of development on the Northside as noises rip through her Highland home. She’s heard the crashes of houses being demolished, jackhammers pulverizing concrete, and the hammering of new buildings rising. She’s...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Carjacking suspects who fatally shot passerby after pursuit were on parole

Two people arrested for shooting a 21-year-old Denver woman to death while attempting to steal her car early Sunday morning are both parolees from the Colorado Department of Corrections. Martin Cerda, 23, and Adriana Vargas-Martinez, 24, were both advised today in Boulder court of their new charges. Both have been charged with 2nd Degree Murder and Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender. Cerda, evidently the driver of the car that fled authorities in Larimer County prior to the shooting, also has eluding and aggravated robbery charges on file.Larimer County deputies called off a pursuit of Cerda and Vargas-Martinez's car...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
milehighcre.com

99-Year-Old Hispanic Woman Inspires New Construction in Longmont

KCI Krische Construction will break ground on November 1 on Casa Lou Cardenas, a mixed-use building at 9th and Main Street in Longmont. While the building will include 3,654 square feet of divisible, available retail space, and six well-appointed apartments, the building’s name, Casa Lou Cardenas, embodies its soul of diversity, community, and legacy.
LONGMONT, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Will It Make You Uncomfortable With a ‘World Trade Center’ in Denver?

An area in Denver near I-25 and I-170 that used to be a printing facility for the Denver Post newspaper, will become a 40+ acre community, including World Trade Center Denver. By sometime in 2024, the landscape of the Denver Metro will be changing again, with this new "FoxPark Denver" development. It will have many things, including Virgin Hotels' first Colorado hotel, and the home of the World Trade Center.
DENVER, CO
94.3 The X

Congrats: Loveland And Fossil Ridge High School Bands Win State

There are various kinds of state championships to celebrate, in fact I think we would be remiss if we didn't celebrate any and all state championships from our local high schools and that includes the latest ones, from Loveland High School and Fossil Ridge High School as both bands took home state over the weekend from their respective divisions.
LOVELAND, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver metro woman shot, killed in alleged carjacking incident

A woman from the Denver metro area died on Sunday after she was shot in what investigators believe was an attempted carjacking in Boulder County. The 21-year-old woman arrived at a hospital in Longmont with an apparent gunshot wound early on Sunday morning, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. She died shortly after arriving at the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators believe the woman and her mother,...
DENVER, CO
94.3 The X

