Two people arrested for shooting a 21-year-old Denver woman to death while attempting to steal her car early Sunday morning are both parolees from the Colorado Department of Corrections. Martin Cerda, 23, and Adriana Vargas-Martinez, 24, were both advised today in Boulder court of their new charges. Both have been charged with 2nd Degree Murder and Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender. Cerda, evidently the driver of the car that fled authorities in Larimer County prior to the shooting, also has eluding and aggravated robbery charges on file.Larimer County deputies called off a pursuit of Cerda and Vargas-Martinez's car...

LARIMER COUNTY, CO ・ 18 HOURS AGO