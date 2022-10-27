Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
UniCredit raises full-year guidance on net interest income
MILAN (Reuters) – UniCredit has made a slight upward revision to its guidance for this year’s net interest income (NII) excluding Russia after changes to the terms of the European Central Bank’s Targeted Longer-term Refinancing Operations (TLTRO). Italy’s No.2 bank, which previously forecast 2022 NII of more...
104.1 WIKY
UK’s FTSE 100 dips as commodity stocks weigh
(Reuters) – UK’s FTSE 100 inched lower on Monday, weighed down by losses in commodity-linked stocks, even as reports Prime Minister Rishi Sunak could extend a freeze on British foreign aid soothed some nerves. The blue-chip FTSE 100 slipped 0.1% by 0806 GMT, while the domestically oriented FTSE...
104.1 WIKY
Global equity funds receive inflows for first time in 10 weeks
(Reuters) – Global equity funds attracted money inflows in the week ended Oct. 26, bolstered by expectations the Federal Reserve would slow its pace of rate hikes to counter the economic slowdown. According to Refinitiv Lipper data, investors bought a net $7.8 billion worth of global equity funds in...
104.1 WIKY
Japan carrier ANA Holdings posts half-year profit, raises full-year target
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan’s largest airline ANA Holdings Inc on Monday swung to a half-year profit and raised its full-year earnings target as a relaxation of COVID-19 border measures fosters a recovery in travel demand. ANA lifted its operating profit forecast to 65 billion yen ($440 million) for the 12...
104.1 WIKY
LVMH-backed L Catterton aims to raise 2 billion yuan in first yuan-denominated fund
BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) -L Catterton, the private equity firm backed by luxury goods empire Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy, said on Monday it aimed to raise 2 billion yuan ($275.44 million) for its first yuan-denominated fund, as it eyes early-stage investments in China. L Catterton, which has invested in Chinese soft...
104.1 WIKY
Pioneer Natural Resources to increase return targets for oil wells
(Reuters) – U.S. shale oil producer Pioneer Natural Resources will reshuffle its drilling portfolio next year to target wells with potentially higher returns, a move to boost productivity levels. The company will run about 24 to 26 drilling rigs, up from between 22 and 24 this year, and up...
104.1 WIKY
Fewer German companies feel threatened than during pandemic – Ifo
BERLIN (Reuters) – Far fewer German businesses feel their survival is at risk now than at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, a survey by economic institute Ifo showed on Monday. The survey of some 7,000 businesses, conducted from Oct. 4 to 24, showed 7.5% felt their economic survival...
104.1 WIKY
Audi supports one-off staff payments over permanent wage hikes
BERLIN (Reuters) – German carmaker Audi is in favour of offering employees one-off tax-free payments instead of permanent wage increases, its human resources director said, as unions across Europe’s biggest economy demand higher wages in light of rising inflation. Workers’ purchasing power in Germany has already taken a...
Comments / 0