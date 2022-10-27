Read full article on original website
FAA says has not approved Mexico’s plan to regain Category 1 aviation rating- source
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Mexico is making progress towards recovering its Category 1 aviation rating, but the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has not yet approved a plan, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday. Mexico’s Foreign Ministry said earlier in a statement that U.S. authorities had...
Russia is weaponizing food with halt of Black Sea grain exports – Blinken
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Russia’s halting of its participation in the United Nations-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative grain deal is weaponizing food by exacerbating humanitarian crises, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday. “Any act by Russia to disrupt these critical grain exports is essentially a statement...
Brazil highway police blockades fan voter-suppression fears
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Widespread allegations of illegal roadblocks by Brazil’s Federal Highway Police (PRF) in the poor northeast of Brazil sparked fears of potential vote suppression that could benefit far-right President Jair Bolsonaro in Sunday’s tense runoff election. Brazilians cast their votes on Sunday in...
Mexico detects H5N1 bird flu in farm near U.S. border
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico has detected the severe H5N1 strain of avian influenza at a 60,000-bird commercial farm in Nuevo Leon state on the border with the United States, the government said on Sunday. The discovery at the chicken farm comes just over a week after Mexico reported...
U.N. says agreed with Turkey, Ukraine on plan to move 14 vessels under Black Sea grain deal
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United Nations, Turkey and Ukraine agreed on Sunday on an Oct. 31 movement plan for 14 vessels that are in Turkish waters, a day after Russia suspended its participation to the Black Sea grain initiative that allowed food exports from Ukrainian ports. In a statement,...
Biden to travel to Egypt, Cambodia and Indonesia for November summits -White House
(Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Egypt to participate in the COP27 climate summit on Nov. 11, the White House said on Friday. Biden will then travel to Cambodia from Nov. 12-13 to participate in the annual U.S.-ASEAN summit and the East Asia Summit, the White House said in a statement. After that, Biden will visit Indonesia Nov. 13-16 to participate in the G20 Leaders’ Summit, it added.
Wheat prices soar after Russia pulls out of grain deal; eurozone inflation expected to hit new record – business live
Wheat futures in Chicago jump 7.7% to two-week high, as Russia’s move threatens to push global food prices even higher
U.S. plans to deploy B-52 bombers to Australia’s north-ABC report
SYDNEY (Reuters) – The United States is planning to deploy up to six nuclear-capable B-52 bombers to an air base in northern Australia, the Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC) reported on Monday, a move which could further inflame tensions with Beijing. Dedicated facilities for the bombers will be set up...
Canada strengthening guidelines to protect critical minerals sectors
OTTAWA (Reuters) – The Canadian government said on Friday it was strengthening foreign investment guidelines to protect the country’s critical minerals sectors from foreign state-owned enterprises. Significant transactions by foreign state-owned companies in Canada’s critical minerals sectors would now only be approved on an exceptional basis, Industry Minister...
South Korea Halloween disaster leaves desperate families seeking word of missing
SEOUL (Reuters) – In tears, Philomene Aby’s hands shook as she asked workers at a South Korean community centre for any news of her 22-year-old son, missing in the wake of a crowd surge in Seoul that left at least 151 people dead on Saturday. Her son, Masela,...
Brazil election officials brace for tense Sunday vote as Bolsonaro cries foul
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s electoral authorities are preparing for a competitive election on Sunday with a result that may be contested by far-right President Jair Bolsonaro if he loses to his leftist adversary, who has a narrow lead in recent opinion polls. Brazil’s Superior Electoral Court (TSE), led...
Toyota profit to rise but eyes will be on its shaky supply chain, EV strategy
TOKYO (Reuters) – Toyota Motor Corp is expected to report a small quarterly profit increase on Tuesday, with soaring costs of parts and materials nearly offsetting the benefits from the plunging Japanese yen and a rebound in production. The world’s biggest automaker by sales said last week its global...
Pioneer Natural Resources to increase return targets for oil wells
(Reuters) – U.S. shale oil producer Pioneer Natural Resources will reshuffle its drilling portfolio next year to target wells with potentially higher returns, a move to boost productivity levels. The company will run about 24 to 26 drilling rigs, up from between 22 and 24 this year, and up...
Lula expected to turn to trusted aides for Cabinet posts
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who narrowly won Sunday’s election, has been cagey about potential Cabinet choices while on the campaign trail, but some names of trusted allies are expected to be in the new government on Jan. 1. They include Workers...
Fed pivot not on horizon even as over-tightening risks loom- strategists
(Reuters) – There is a greater chance of the U.S. Federal Reserve raising interest rates too far and tipping the economy into a recession, strategists and fund managers told the Reuters Global Markets Forum (GMF). “The biggest risk is that the Fed overdoes it since inflation tends to react...
U.S. and South Korean warplanes begin largest ever air drills
SEOUL (Reuters) – The United States and South Korea began one of their largest combined military air drills on Monday, with hundreds of warplanes from both sides staging mock attacks 24 hours a day for the better part of a week. The operation, called Vigilant Storm, will run until...
Saudi, UAE back OPEC cuts as US envoy warns of 'uncertainty'
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates defended on Monday a decision by OPEC and its allies to cut oil production, even as an American envoy warned of “economic uncertainty” ahead for the world. While cordial, the comments at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference showed the stark divide between the United States and Gulf Arab countries it supports militarily in the wider Middle East. Already, American politicians have threatened arms deals with the kingdom and described it as siding with Russian President Vladimir Putin amid his war on Ukraine. Saudi Arabia’s energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin...
Bolsonaro, Lula trade blows in bruising final Brazil election debate
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Brazil’s right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro and his leftist election rival, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, traded barbs late on Friday in their final televised debate ahead of Sunday’s tense runoff vote. Polls suggest Lula is the slight favorite to come back for...
China launches 3rd and final space station component
BEIJING (AP) — China on Monday launched the third and final module to complete its permanent space station, realizing a more than decade-long endeavor to maintain a constant crewed presence in orbit. Mengtian was blasted into space at 3:39 p.m. (0739 GMT) Monday from the Wenchang Satellite Launch Center on the southern island province of Hainan. A large crowd of amateur photographers, space enthusiasts and assorted lookers-on watched the lift-off from an adjoining beach. Many waved Chinese flags and wore T-shirts emblazoned with the characters for China, reflecting the deep national pride invested in the space program and the technological progress it represents.
The CEO of Airbus says there are 'concerns on the safety side' as domestic air travel in Russia takes off, but sanctions prevent plane maintenance
Russia earlier said it is planning to build 1,000 homegrown airliners by 2030, to reduce reliance on Airbus and Boeing.
