Lamborghini, Mike Ward host opening event in Highlands Ranch

Lamborghini’s new Denver showroom was filled with guests, leaders and dealers on Wednesday evening to celebrate its opening with a ribbon cutting and presentation by owner Mike Ward and Andrea Baldi, CEO of Lamborghini North America.

The new showroom, located at 1850 Lucent Court, Highlands Ranch, offers a complete selection of Lamborghini’s models on display including the Huracán Tecnica and the Urus Performante SUV. The new store, designed to reflect the company’s core values, will support new and existing customers of Lamborghini. On display inside the showroom is a collection of customizations that clients can touch and pattern together to create their ideal vehicle.

Baldi said the company had a need to gain a new partner in Denver. When the opportunity to work with Ward came along, Baldi said he was the “right player to represent the brand.”

“As a matter of fact, it’s probably one of the most known brand[s] in the planet,” Baldi said. “Not just talking about automotive only, in general, it is pretty iconic. But when it comes to the business, per say, you need an automotive expert and somebody that can really do not just the sales but also the after sales and represent the brand… where customers are involved.”

Mike Ward, owner of Mike Ward automotive, said the decision to have several luxury and exotic cars in one localized campus is due to the customer base. Those who are considering one brand of exotic car will likely also want to consider others when shopping. However, Ward said Lamborghini’s are the top of the line from the collection with up to a three-year waiting period, depending on the model.

“The brand is second to none when it comes to exotic cars,” Ward said.

Revealed after the speech given by Ward, the Urus Performante SUV which recently surpassed the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, which covers 156 bends, in 10:32.064. This set a new record for the fastest time yet, beating the previous 2018 record set by the Bentley Bentayga by 17.838 seconds.