ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Lamborghini, Mike Ward host opening event in Highlands Ranch

By SAVANNAH MEHRTENS savannah.mehrtens@denvergazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r8XgM_0ipBqiQR00

Lamborghini’s new Denver showroom was filled with guests, leaders and dealers on Wednesday evening to celebrate its opening with a ribbon cutting and presentation by owner Mike Ward and Andrea Baldi, CEO of Lamborghini North America.

The new showroom, located at 1850 Lucent Court, Highlands Ranch, offers a complete selection of Lamborghini’s models on display including the Huracán Tecnica and the Urus Performante SUV. The new store, designed to reflect the company’s core values, will support new and existing customers of Lamborghini. On display inside the showroom is a collection of customizations that clients can touch and pattern together to create their ideal vehicle.

Baldi said the company had a need to gain a new partner in Denver. When the opportunity to work with Ward came along, Baldi said he was the “right player to represent the brand.”

“As a matter of fact, it’s probably one of the most known brand[s] in the planet,” Baldi said. “Not just talking about automotive only, in general, it is pretty iconic. But when it comes to the business, per say, you need an automotive expert and somebody that can really do not just the sales but also the after sales and represent the brand… where customers are involved.”

Mike Ward, owner of Mike Ward automotive, said the decision to have several luxury and exotic cars in one localized campus is due to the customer base. Those who are considering one brand of exotic car will likely also want to consider others when shopping. However, Ward said Lamborghini’s are the top of the line from the collection with up to a three-year waiting period, depending on the model.

“The brand is second to none when it comes to exotic cars,” Ward said.

Revealed after the speech given by Ward, the Urus Performante SUV which recently surpassed the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, which covers 156 bends, in 10:32.064. This set a new record for the fastest time yet, beating the previous 2018 record set by the Bentley Bentayga by 17.838 seconds.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
broomfieldleader.com

Chef Jeff Osaka to open Sushi-Rama in Broomfield

Chef Jeff Osaka is set to open his fifth Sushi-Rama restaurant in Broomfield. The new 2,400-square-foot restaurant, at 8181 Arista Place, is slated to open in early December, Osaka said. The idea for the chef’s popular Sushi-Rama concept came from his travels to Japan when he was younger, he said....
BROOMFIELD, CO
OutThere Colorado

Yelp identifies the best dive bar in Colorado

Yelp, the popular online review hub, recently compiled a list of the top dive bars in the country by state. "We identified businesses in the dive bars category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews. When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of October 17, 2022," the list's description reads.
COLORADO STATE
cspdailynews.com

Take 5 Car Wash Opens 17 Units in Colorado

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Take 5 Car Wash has opened 17 new and newly converted locations in the greater Denver area, Colorado Springs and western Colorado. These sites are now branded as Take 5 Car Wash and equipped with the retailer’s proprietary Pro5 five-step process, with Armor All Professional formulas.
COLORADO STATE
94kix.com

Take a Rare Look Inside a Colorado Mormon Temple

Temples of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints are not open to the public and are relatively secretive to non-members, but old footage has been discovered that gives us a rare glimpse inside Denver’s Mormon Temple. Location of Denver Colorado Mormon Temple. The Denver Mormon Temple is...
DENVER, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

Do You “Thrift?” A Colorado City Is Top 25 In The Country For Thrifting

The art of "thrifting" is alive and well in Colorado. A recent survey named one Colorado city as a Top 25 place to thrift in the entire country. Back when I was a kid, you didn't really talk about shopping at the thrift store. It was the absolute opposite of cool and could get you seriously bullied or even beat up. Maybe not in all people's situations, but I grew up with some pretty rough and mean kids. We'll save that story for another day though...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

A hotel of horror in an old, remote mining town of Colorado

VICTOR • The Victorian building sat on the corner vacant for many years, like so many buildings in this ghostly quiet town in the hills like a rolling graveyard, scattered with splintered wood and rusted metal of shafts and A-frames and other mining skeletons. In 2017, that old building caught the eye of a passerby from Denver. “I came into this town,” Adam Zimmerli recalls, “and people were immediately like,...
VICTOR, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Will It Make You Uncomfortable With a ‘World Trade Center’ in Denver?

An area in Denver near I-25 and I-170 that used to be a printing facility for the Denver Post newspaper, will become a 40+ acre community, including World Trade Center Denver. By sometime in 2024, the landscape of the Denver Metro will be changing again, with this new "FoxPark Denver" development. It will have many things, including Virgin Hotels' first Colorado hotel, and the home of the World Trade Center.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Oct. 28-31

COLORADO, USA — If you or your kids are looking to load up on the Halloween candy, you're in luck this weekend!. Across Colorado this weekend are festivals, fairs, carnivals, trick-or-treat events, corn mazes and haunted houses to get you in the Halloween spirit. Coffin races are back in Manitou Springs and a hit Broadway musical has come to the Mile High City.
COLORADO STATE
broomfieldenterprise.com

Growing pains: As Broomfield builds out, officials eye infill, redevelopment

Colorado’s youngest and fastest-growing county is smack in the middle of coming-of-age growing pains. The city and county of Broomfield’s population grew by roughly 32% from 2010 to 2020, according to the state demography office, from 56,000 residents to 74,000 residents. While that growth is expected to slow over the next decade, state officials predict that another 19,000 people will be added to Broomfield’s population by 2030.
BROOMFIELD, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy