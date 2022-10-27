ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Galaxy Brown
3d ago

So, what about the firefighters and other people who claim to be collecting money for charity? what's the difference? 🤔

Cat Nip
3d ago

They've tried this before. I don't like them there either, but I just think it's another waste of resources handing out tickets to ppl that are homeless etc. This will just add to the court duties that are already backed up with serious cases. I bet if they hired a bunch of young social workers/college students to do a study about this..they would find a solution! I'm rooting for our youth to make changes in our society.

Elijah V
3d ago

I have not yet heard of an accident due to someone getting ranned over or any of some sort. This law makes hardly any sense. However, you have people actually working and some just begging. I'm sure this law will not help whatever it is city of Dallas is trying to accomplish. Dallas worried about the wrong thing here.

Reply(9)
