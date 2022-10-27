DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Under pressure to do something about the growing homeless population and its most visible companion, aggressive panhandling, Dallas city leaders voted to amend an existing transportation ordinance to ban standing in medians. The goal, they say, is safety."I think it's very dangerous for them to be standing so close to the roadway!" says Will Rain of Dallas. "So many people are looking at their phones... they could easily veer off, ending someone's life."Drivers like Rain want the council to do something, saying compassion for the situation doesn't mitigate the danger. He says his daily commute means often watching...

