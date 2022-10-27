Read full article on original website
Related
wtvy.com
Police say racial slur led to murder of Dothan businessman
Douglas is expected to make a court appearance in Montana before being extradited to Jackson County, Florida on a later date. They thank everyone for their patience and understanding as they makes these adjustments. Daleville schools remote due to high number of flu cases. Updated: 13 hours ago. They are...
wtvy.com
Marianna man apprehended for 2018 murder
Robert Blount reportedly used the slur during a phone conversation with his girlfriend and because her speaker was on, others overheard. They thank everyone for their patience and understanding as they makes these adjustments. Daleville schools remote due to high number of flu cases. Updated: 6 hours ago. They are...
wtvy.com
One dead, eight injured in Tallahassee shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting on West Pensacola Street, that ended with one man dead and eight others injured. It happened outside of the Half-Time Liquor store near the intersection of Pensacola Street and Ausley Drive just before midnight. TPD confirmed at a...
wdhn.com
Police search ends in arrest after nighttime burglary, HSCO
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— After a county-wide search, a Dothan man has been arrested and accused of a Thursday night burglary in Taylor, per the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. Christopher Franklin Fulford, 31, of Dothan, was arrested Friday afternoon after being accused of stealing two pieces of equipment from Turf Maintenance Co.
wtvy.com
Viewer submitted video of Tallahassee Shooting
Two others received significant injuries in the crash. Recording of WCTV's weekend morning show. Police say racial slur led to murder of Dothan businessman. Robert Blount reportedly used the slur during a phone conversation with his girlfriend and because her speaker was on, others overheard. Marianna man apprehended for 2018...
Arrest made in connection to body found on Wiley Road
Da’Vhon Young, 40, has been arrested in connection to the homicide investigation on Wiley Road.
Doctor found guilty in Calhoun County murder case
BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — A Calhoun County juror found a German doctor guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of his wife Friday. Daniel Belc allegedly shot and killed Judy Yoder Belc and put her body in the trunk of his car. The weeklong trial included harrowing evidence including Belc’s 911 call and testimony from […]
Post-Searchlight
Local murder still under investigation
The body of a 20-year-old man was found last Monday morning at a property on Fifth Avenue in Bainbridge, Ga. Bainbridge Police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are working on learning if the death was a homicide. Police have not publicly identified the man yet. Investigator Marc Esquivel says...
At least one person dead, others hurt in Tallahassee shooting incident
One man is dead and multiple other people are hurt following what the Tallahassee Police Department is calling shooting incidents.
FHP: Gulf Breeze man caught with massive amount of drugs in Jackson County
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A Gulf Breeze man is facing 25 drug-related charges after he was caught with a wide variety of illicit substances while driving through Jackson County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said their Criminal Interdiction Unit pulled over a GMC Yukon on Interstate 10 Wednesday and that they had probable […]
alreporter.com
Incarcerated individual dies at Ventress Correctional Facility
Yet another incarcerated individual at an Alabama state prison has been confirmed dead by the Alabama Department of Corrections this week, according to a statement obtained by APR on Thursday. Charles Rocky Ramsey, a 36-year-old incarcerated man at Ventress Correctional Facility, was pronounced dead on Wednesday at the Barbour County...
wdhn.com
Halloween will mark one year since a Bellwood Community man was killed
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—Halloween will mark one year since a Bellwood, Alabama man was fatally shot multiple times inside his home. The case remains “unsolved”. Authorities say “Devontia Demarius Wilkerson” was found around three o’clock on the afternoon of October 31st last year, but the 22-year-old may have been killed earlier in the day.
WCTV
New details released in body found on Wiley Road in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three days after a body was found on the side of a rural Leon County road, the sheriff’s office has released new details. According to a release sent around 9:30 Wednesday night, the victim was a 37-year-old white woman from Georgia. Investigators believe she knew the suspect, it added.
wtvy.com
Daleville schools remote due to high number of flu cases
Robert Blount reportedly used the slur during a phone conversation with his girlfriend and because her speaker was on, others overheard. Douglas is expected to make a court appearance in Montana before being extradited to Jackson County, Florida on a later date. Ozark City Schools delay buses. Updated: 6 hours...
wtvy.com
Ozark City Schools delay buses
Robert Blount reportedly used the slur during a phone conversation with his girlfriend and because her speaker was on, others overheard. Douglas is expected to make a court appearance in Montana before being extradited to Jackson County, Florida on a later date. Daleville schools remote due to high number of...
wtvy.com
Terrell County @ Seminole County | 2022 Week 10
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 10 matchup, as Terrell County takes on Seminole County. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
WJHG-TV
Candlelight vigil held for Blountstown man hit and killed by vehicle
BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The family of a man who was hit and killed by a vehicle in Blountstown honored his memory Friday night. James “Dejuan” Howell was hit and killed Monday morning on Hwy. 69 in Blountstown on his daily walk to work. Florida Highway Patrol said the driver of the vehicle fell asleep at the wheel. Howell was 34-years-old and had a daughter.
2 People Died, 1 Injured In A Car Crash In Decatur County (Bainbridge, GA)
Decatur County Officials responded to a car crash that claimed two lives and injured another. The crash happened on Tuesday around 5 p.m. on Highway 27 North. According to the police, the car was traveling at a high speed on the highway when it veered off the road. It struck a tree before catching fire.
wdhn.com
Ballistic shields bought for Geneva Co. Schools SROs
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)—The Geneva County School system is making the day-to-day lives of their students safer with the purchase of high-end ballistic shields for each of their SROs around the county. Six ballistic shields were purchased and given to all armed School Resource Officers at Geneva County High...
WJHG-TV
JCSO files appeal to Governor’s Office after being denied requested funding from County Commission
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield filed an appeal to the Governor’s Office after he was denied a chunk of his proposed budget. “I’ve always said a reactive sheriff’s office is down here, and to be proactive, it’s a little bit higher,” Edenfield said. “The citizens of Jackson County deserve a proactive Sheriff’s Office.”
Comments / 0