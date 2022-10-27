Read full article on original website
5 Spooky-Hilarious Sitcom Marathons This Halloween: ‘Frasier,’ ‘Bewitched’ & More
TV has a slew of fun programming to get viewers into the spooky spirit on Monday, October 31 — better known as Halloween 2022. The schedules feature Halloween episodes from classic sitcoms spanning decades back to more recent offerings. If you prefer to laugh your way through spooky season, don’t miss these episodes.
Dog Obsessed With Singing Show Tunes | The Dodo Soulmates
This dog is obsessed with singing, he loves everything from Disney to Broadway. Now he likes to steal the spotlight, interrupting self-tapes, singing during movies like The Sound of Music or Greatest Showman. Pam and Casper joined forces and ended up performing at America's Got Talent!. Special thanks to Casper...
‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’: Peacock Releases Teaser for Limited Series (VIDEO)
More than two decades after the romantic comedy The Best Man premiered at Urban World Festival, cast members and creatives from that 1999 movie returned to the festival on Saturday, October 29, with a teaser for The Best Man: The Final Chapters. The Peacock limited series, streaming all eight episodes...
