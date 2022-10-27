ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVNews

Saints ride Kamara's 3 TDs, defense to 24-0 win over Raiders

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints running back Alvin Kamara has his teammates' attention as he explores the bounds of his leadership in his first season wearing a captain's “C” on his jersey. The sixth-year running back demanded better from everyone in a speech to the team following...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WVNews

Metcalf and Lockett both active for Seahawks vs. Giants

SEATTLE (AP) — Wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett were both active for the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday against the New York Giants after each had been listed as questionable. Metcalf was taken from the sideline on a cart last week in Los Angeles after suffering an injury...
SEATTLE, WA
WVNews

Cowboys RB Elliott inactive against Bears with knee injury

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ezekiel Elliott is inactive for the Dallas Cowboys against the Chicago Bears with a sprained right knee, just the second time in his seven seasons the star running back has missed a game due to injury. Undrafted rookie Malik Davis is set for his NFL...
DALLAS, TX
WVNews

Koo's OT FG gives Falcons improbable 37-34 win over Panthers

ATLANTA (AP) — D.J. Moore hauled in a last-minute touchdown pass but ripped off his helmet, Carolina's Eddy Piñeiro missed a pair of potential winning kicks, and the Atlanta Falcons escaped with a victory that was as improbable as their spot in the standings. First place.
ATLANTA, GA
WVNews

Agnew inactive for Jaguars against Broncos at Wembley

LONDON (AP) — Jaguars return specialist Jamal Agnew is inactive for Jacksonville's game against the Denver Broncos at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. Agnew was limited in practice Friday and had been questionable to play because of a knee injury that kept him out of last week’s 23-17 loss to the New York Giants.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WVNews

Heinicke leads late rally as Washington beats Colts 17-16

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Taylor Heinicke scored on a 1-yard plunge with 22 seconds left Sunday, capping an 89-yard drive in the final 2 1/2 minutes and sending the Washington Commanders to a 17-16 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Indy native Terry McLaurin set up the decisive score by wrestling...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WVNews

Phoenix 124, Houston 109

HOUSTON (109) Smith Jr. 2-8 2-2 8, Tate 4-7 0-0 9, Sengun 6-10 4-4 16, Green 5-18 3-4 15, Porter Jr. 7-17 11-14 26, Eason 4-4 0-0 9, Garuba 1-1 0-0 3, Martin Jr. 4-6 0-0 8, Christopher 3-7 0-0 7, Mathews 2-7 2-2 8, Nix 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 38-87 22-26 109.
HOUSTON, TX
WVNews

San Antonio 107, Minnesota 98

MINNESOTA (98) McDaniels 3-7 1-2 7, Towns 10-19 5-8 26, Gobert 4-11 1-3 9, Edwards 7-18 3-3 18, Russell 5-17 0-0 10, Prince 4-5 0-0 9, Reid 5-7 0-0 11, Anderson 0-0 2-2 2, Forbes 1-6 2-2 4, Nowell 1-8 0-0 2, Rivers 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 40-99 14-20 98.
MINNESOTA STATE

