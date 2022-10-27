Read full article on original website
H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Actor Will Ferrell door knocked in Houston to encourage votes for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
This Massive Antique Mall in Texas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensAlvin, TX
Car wash outside Houston becomes haunted just in time for Halloween with a 'Tunnel of Terror'houstonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston's Best RestaurantsTerry MansfieldHouston, TX
WVNews
Saints ride Kamara's 3 TDs, defense to 24-0 win over Raiders
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints running back Alvin Kamara has his teammates' attention as he explores the bounds of his leadership in his first season wearing a captain's “C” on his jersey. The sixth-year running back demanded better from everyone in a speech to the team following...
WVNews
Metcalf and Lockett both active for Seahawks vs. Giants
SEATTLE (AP) — Wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett were both active for the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday against the New York Giants after each had been listed as questionable. Metcalf was taken from the sideline on a cart last week in Los Angeles after suffering an injury...
WVNews
Cowboys RB Elliott inactive against Bears with knee injury
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ezekiel Elliott is inactive for the Dallas Cowboys against the Chicago Bears with a sprained right knee, just the second time in his seven seasons the star running back has missed a game due to injury. Undrafted rookie Malik Davis is set for his NFL...
WVNews
Koo's OT FG gives Falcons improbable 37-34 win over Panthers
ATLANTA (AP) — D.J. Moore hauled in a last-minute touchdown pass but ripped off his helmet, Carolina's Eddy Piñeiro missed a pair of potential winning kicks, and the Atlanta Falcons escaped with a victory that was as improbable as their spot in the standings. First place.
WVNews
Agnew inactive for Jaguars against Broncos at Wembley
LONDON (AP) — Jaguars return specialist Jamal Agnew is inactive for Jacksonville's game against the Denver Broncos at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. Agnew was limited in practice Friday and had been questionable to play because of a knee injury that kept him out of last week’s 23-17 loss to the New York Giants.
WVNews
Ehlinger faces roller-coaster day in Colts' starting debut
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Sam Ehlinger gave the Indianapolis Colts what they needed Sunday — mobility and hope. It just wasn't good enough for a victory.
WVNews
Heinicke leads late rally as Washington beats Colts 17-16
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Taylor Heinicke scored on a 1-yard plunge with 22 seconds left Sunday, capping an 89-yard drive in the final 2 1/2 minutes and sending the Washington Commanders to a 17-16 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Indy native Terry McLaurin set up the decisive score by wrestling...
WVNews
Phoenix 124, Houston 109
HOUSTON (109) Smith Jr. 2-8 2-2 8, Tate 4-7 0-0 9, Sengun 6-10 4-4 16, Green 5-18 3-4 15, Porter Jr. 7-17 11-14 26, Eason 4-4 0-0 9, Garuba 1-1 0-0 3, Martin Jr. 4-6 0-0 8, Christopher 3-7 0-0 7, Mathews 2-7 2-2 8, Nix 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 38-87 22-26 109.
WVNews
San Antonio 107, Minnesota 98
MINNESOTA (98) McDaniels 3-7 1-2 7, Towns 10-19 5-8 26, Gobert 4-11 1-3 9, Edwards 7-18 3-3 18, Russell 5-17 0-0 10, Prince 4-5 0-0 9, Reid 5-7 0-0 11, Anderson 0-0 2-2 2, Forbes 1-6 2-2 4, Nowell 1-8 0-0 2, Rivers 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 40-99 14-20 98.
