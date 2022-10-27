Liz Cheney endorses Michigan Democratic congresswoman facing tough reelection and will campaign for her

Read full article on original website
House January 6 committee 'in discussions' with Trump's attorneys for him to testify under oath, Cheney says
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection is "in discussions" with former President Donald Trump's attorneys about testifying under oath in the probe, Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the vice chairwoman of the panel, said Tuesday. Trump faces a Friday deadline to respond to the committee's...
University of Florida trustees approve Sen. Ben Sasse as president in face of opposition
The University of Florida Board of Trustees unanimously approved Republican US Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska as the university's new president Tuesday in the face of faculty and student criticism over the secretive search process, his limited relevant experience and his past criticisms of same-sex marriage. Ahead of the vote,...
Is Demings' ad attacking Rubio on abortion accurate?
U.S. Rep. Val Demings is running a commercial that says Sen. Marco Rubio supports a bill that would allow states to ban abortions. But is that accurate?
Supreme Court rejects Lindsey Graham's request to block Georgia grand jury subpoena
The Supreme Court declined on Tuesday to block a subpoena for Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham to testify in front of an Atlanta special grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. There were no public dissents from the order.
