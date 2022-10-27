ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Perfect Six Pack: Diaspora Co.’s New Collection of Spices is a Must-Have in Your Kitchen

Diaspora Co., a purveyor of authentic spices that partners with farmers across the globe has just released a six pack of Masala spices for Diwali, and it’s a must-have for all cooks. The set covers the basics of South Asian cooking, bringing them to the modern age with incredible depth of flavor and Diaspora’s signature brightly-colored packaging. It’s a perfect set for treating yourself to top-notch spices or gifting to a fellow foodie in your life. Read More: The Best Gifts for Foodies in 2022 Diaspora Co. Masala Renaissance Buy: Diaspora Co. Masala Renaissance $85.00    Most of the time when we talk about must-have...
ETOnline.com

The Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven Is $275 Off Right Now at The Way Day Sale 2022

The Way Day Sale is here and the deals are rolling in. As part of Way Day deals, the Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven is currently 65% off. Save $275 on the do-it-all countertop appliance, which is now only $150 (regularly $425). The stainless steel style can bake, broil, toast, warm and air fry all your favorite foods. The convenient compact oven has an adjustable thermostat and whisper quiet operation. It can fit six slices of bread and has a safe auto shut-off feature.
housebeautiful.com

The best sofa in a box designs for painless delivery to any home

It's hardly a consideration when you first start shopping for a new sofa, but whether your chosen model can fit through a narrow doorway, up vertiginous stairs, or even in your building's lift is as, if not more, important than your choice of colour and fabric. Enter the sofa in a box – your regular flatpack sofa with added layers of convenience like 24-hour delivery and tool-free assembly.
PennLive.com

Trick or trash: Candy makers grapple with plastic waste

Halloween treats have a tricky problem: plastic packaging that’s difficult to recycle. As America loads up on an estimated 600 million pounds of candy for Halloween, a handful of companies are trying to make it easier to recycle all those wrappers. But they acknowledge their efforts are only making a small dent and say more fundamental changes are needed.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Guardian

Get stuffed: TV, art, books and more devoted to food, glorious food

Between Bonita Applebum, Butter and the Jam, hip-hop titans A Tribe Called Quest are not shy about paying gastronomic homage. On Ham’n’Eggs, floating like croutons over a languid beat-soup, Q-Tip and Phife Dawg tie foodie punchlines like cherry stems, extolling the virtues of candied yams, slim jims and “nice red beets” as if cooking up a big Sunday brunch in the deep American south. They might be warning of high cholesterol, but it has the opposite effect; if you’re not raiding the cupboards by its call-and-response close, you’ve got much better self-control than us. Jenessa Williams.
Business Insider

Wayfair is having its annual Way Day sale on furniture, rugs, cookware, and more. Here are the best deals, according to our home and kitchen experts.

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Much like Amazon recently had an early Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale, Wayfair is holding its second Way Day sale of 2022. Right now, the retailer is discounting furniture, decor, rugs, and more, up to 80% in some cases. The sale ends tomorrow, October 27.
Simplemost

10 Indoor Plants Delivered Straight To Your Door From Amazon

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Plants can increase our sense of well-being. They can clean our air and are...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy