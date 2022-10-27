Ailsa Village boasts 130 cottages and attributes its success to its prime location in the Myrtle Beach area. The housing development of cottages for rent is conveniently nestled beside Legends Golf Resort off U.S. 501. Construction on the property began in 2021 and finished in July. There are a total of 130 three-bedroom cottages, with 54 cottages currently available to rent.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO