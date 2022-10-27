Read full article on original website
Valerie Dale King loved her family and Jesus
Funeral services for Valerie Dale King, 41, will be held Nov. 2 at 2 p.m. in Pauley Swamp Baptist Church in Conway with the Rev. Robbin King and the Rev. Gary Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in the Hillcrest Cemetery. Mrs. King, affectionately know as Val to those close to...
Donald McCoy Smoak retired from Conbraco Industries
Memorial services will be held for Donald McCoy Smoak, 91, Nov. 3 at 2 p.m. in First United Methodist Church of Conway with the Rev. Kyle Randle officiating. Committal services will follow in Lakeside Cemetery. Mr. Smoak died peacefully at his daughter’s home Oct. 28. Born Jan. 30, 1931...
Ida Mae Todd Hucks Hardwick loved Jesus, her family and friends
Memorial services for Ida Mae Todd Hucks Hardwick, 85, will be held Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. in Good Hope Baptist Church with the Rev. John Sullivan officiating. Mra. Hardwick was taken by the angels to Heaven Oct. 26. Born in 1937 in Conway, she was a daughter of the...
Lois Rabon Martin loved playing the piano and singing Gospel music
Funeral services for Lois Rabon Martin, 64, will be held Nov. 1 at 11 a.m. in Pleasant Union Baptist Church with the Rev. Larry Johnson, the Rev. Ragsdale Allsbrook and the Rev. Freddie Martin officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Ms. Martin passed away Oct. 29 in Conway...
Carolina Forest falls
I'm the editor of myhorrynews.com and the Carolina Forest Chronicle, a weekly newspaper in Horry County, South Carolina. I cover county government, the justice system and agriculture. Know of a story that needs to be covered? Call me at 843-488-7236.
Get tickets for the Horry County Literacy Council’s Murder Mystery Dinner
The Horry County Literacy Council’s biggest fundraiser, a Murder Mystery Dinner at the Grande Dunes Golf Club, is what keeps Horry County reading. The event will be Saturday, Feb. 4. The production is the primary way the Council raises money, with other ways being through donations and grants. Funds...
Prime location a major asset for rental cottages
Ailsa Village boasts 130 cottages and attributes its success to its prime location in the Myrtle Beach area. The housing development of cottages for rent is conveniently nestled beside Legends Golf Resort off U.S. 501. Construction on the property began in 2021 and finished in July. There are a total of 130 three-bedroom cottages, with 54 cottages currently available to rent.
Aynor knocks off Loris to claim third place in region
Aynor coach Jason Allen said his team hit “rock bottom” three weeks ago following a lopsided loss to Region 7-3A kingpin Dillon. The Blue Jackets sat at 0-2 in the region and 3-4 overall, but Allen told his players there was the opportunity for a strong finish in the three region games left.
Sumter rolls past Conway on senior night
The Sumter High football team took care of business on Friday, rolling past Conway 45-0 to complete a perfect run through Region V-5A. The Gamecocks were firing on all cylinders despite some late injuries as they prepare to open the playoffs at home next week. Their opponent is still to be determined, as they’re facing a team receiving an at-large bid.
Green Sea Floyds' season ends in loss to Latta
The Green Sea Floyds Trojans hoped to cap their regular season with a region victory Friday night but such was not the case. The Latta Vikings took the contest 21-0, leaving the Trojans winless in region play. That also means Green Sea Floyds won't make the playoffs. The Trojans were...
