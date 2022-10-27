Unicoi County Public Library presented with TOPS grant by Hargett, Sutherland

Read full article on original website
Related
Johnson City Press
Kingsport Theatre Guild hires full-time executive director
KINGSPORT -- John Kaywood, who has been working part-time as Executive Director of Kingsport Theatre Guild for the past year, has been hired full-time to lead the theatre into its next chapter. Kaywood is a Kingsport native, born in the Model City in 1991. He attended Rock Springs Elementary, Colonial...
Johnson City Press
Brighter Horizons Youth Center receives a $2,500 donation after presenting at the monthly chamber meeting
ROGERSVILLE– The YMCA Brighter Horizons Youth Center received a $2,500 donation from the Appalachian Federal Credit Union after the director spoke at the Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce breakfast about what the YMCA and the center do for the community. Director Sherry Mefford spoke to the members of the...
Johnson City Press
Keep Kingsport Beautiful looking for volunteers
Keep Kingsport Beautiful has launched its 2022 Clean Team Membership Campaign and is encouraging those in the community to join the effort to help keep Kingsport beautiful. The chamber program throughout the year has kept busy, partnering with three Kingsport elementary schools to establish roughly 2,500 square feet of butterfly gardens where children can learn about the importance of pollinator conservation.
Johnson City Press
Brief: Republican women to celebrate veterans
The Washington County Federated Republican Women will celebrate veterans at their meeting on Nov. 7 in the Carnegie Hotel Taylor Room. The social time will begin at 11:30 a.m., and the meeting will start at noon.
Johnson City Press
Watch now: Moorhouse outlines KCS accomplishments during his tenure
KINGSPORT — Dr. Jeff Moorhouse, retiring superintendent of Kingsport City Schools, has quite the laundry list of accomplishments KCS has made during his tenure. Moorhouse, in a recent interview as he wraps up his more than four years as head of KCS, said that nobody accomplishes anything alone and that others have helped him as much as he has helped others.
Johnson City Press
Tusculum Alumni Association recognizes four for outstanding service
GREENEVILLE — Four individuals who have performed impressively during their careers earned awards from the Tusculum University Alumni Association during the higher education institution’s annual Homecoming celebration. Erika Barker, a 2015 graduate; Mary Jo Slagle, a 1961 graduate; Jeanne Stokes, who retired as director of federal TRIO programs...
Johnson City Press
Rehearsals underway for ShowTime Christmas event
BLOUNTVILLE — If you enjoy Kingsport ShowTime, the high-energy summertime musical variety show performed by a community cast, then prepare yourself for a holiday treat. Cate Farms in Blountville has announced plans for the inaugural holiday musical revue, "ShowTime Christmas in the Country." Directed by Louise Bailey Dickson, who founded ShowTime in 1988, the family friendly hometown extravaganza will feature holiday songs, sketches, a Nativity, an appearance by Santa, and several guest dancers under the direction of choreographer Dorothy Hanner Ratcliff, a former Radio City Rockette and owner of Centre for the Performing Arts in Kingsport.
Johnson City Press
Carter County mayor says regional drug abuse treatment center one step closer to March opening
ELIZABETHTON — Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby said a regional center for treatment of drug addiction is one step closer to opening its doors after she signed the lease for the property this week. Woodby, who serves as chairwoman of the board overseeing the planning and operation of the...
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Oct. 31
Oct. 31, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times published brief news accounts of interest to those in and around Johnson City. With a dateline from Johnson City, and a date of Oct. 30, readers learned that “Mr. and Mrs. S.C. Williams have returned from Cincinnati where they have been the past few months.”
Johnson City Press
Carter County Sheriff's Department seeking information on pickup truck involved in church burglaries
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in identifying the owner of a dark blue 1997 to 2003 Ford F-150 2-wheel drive truck. The truck has paint damage on the roof of the cab. The sheriff’s office said in Facebook posting that the truck has been involved in at least three thefts from churches in Carter County and Washington County. Anyone with information about the truck or who owns it is asked to call 423-542-1845.
Johnson City Press
Missionary provides needed relief to people living in rural communities of Ukraine
Jeff Garrison has seen firsthand the destruction that the Russian Army has inflicted on the people of Ukraine. Garrison, who calls himself a “tent-making” (also known as self-supporting) missionary with ties to Washington County, has made 15 hazardous trips from his ministry based in Poland across the border to Ukraine to take food and other needed supplies to the people living in more than 30 communities devastated by the Russian invasion that began in February.
Johnson City Press
New Mural(s) in Town
It's been a busy few weeks for muralists in Johnson City. Several new murals have been completed or are nearing completion across downtown. On West Main Street, artist Steven Teller has painted a large mural across walls at 116, 118 and 120 W. Main beside the parking lot near the Pavilion at Founders Park. It features bluegrass instruments, quilt patterns and local flora.
Johnson City Press
City prepares itself for any snow this upcoming winter
The city of Kingsport has more than 5,000 tons of salt and 12,000 gallons of salt bring on hand as the winter season arrives, city officials said. “We had a very mild winter last year, so we’re fairly well stocked for this year,” Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull said.
Johnson City Press
Watch now: After 32 years, Fall Branch man reunited with stolen shotgun
FALL BRANCH — When two Greene County sheriff's deputies pulled into the driveway of 90-year-old Kermit Stallard Sept. 29, he was about to be reunited with his double-barrel shotgun stolen from that same residence July 6, 1990. That was more than 32 years ago, and the gun was in...
Johnson City Press
Saturday drug take back yields 390 pounds
KINGSPORT — A Saturday drug take back event in the front parking lot of Dobyns-Bennett High School yielded about 390 pounds of unneeded or outdated pharmaceuticals. It is to incinerated by police. The United Way of Greater Kingsport, AveNew, the Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition, New Vision Youth and Kingsport...
Johnson City Press
Dominating defense spurs Unicoi past Johnson County
ERWIN — Both Unicoi County and Johnson County knew before their Region 1-3A football matchup on Friday night at Gentry Stadium that they were playoff bound. The elephant on the field was that the loser of the contest would have to travel to take on Alcoa (9-1), the state’s No. 1 ranked Class 3A team, in the first round of next week’s TSSAA state playoffs.
Johnson City Press
Science Hill Topper Band to host inaugural Band Jam on November 3
The Science Hill High School Topper Band will be hosting its inaugural Band Jam on Thursday, November 3. All current Johnson City Schools’ 4th and 5th-grade students and their families are invited for an evening of food, entertainment and exploration. Food trucks, including Trucky Cheese and Kona Ice, and more, will be on hand starting at 6:15 pm and the performance from the marching band will begin at 7 p.m.
Johnson City Press
Let Casa Vieja broaden your dining horizon
705 W. Market St. holds a special memory for me. As a student at East Tennessee State University, the building was known as The Cottage, a frequent hangout for my fraternity brothers and me. I last reviewed it in these pages over six years ago. The place had hardly changed since frat brothers Squelch, Wrench and Piglet taught this pledge how to chug a pitcher of beer and remain upright.
Johnson City Press
Kingsport man injured in Mount Carmel wreck
MOUNT CARMEL– According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a crash that occurred earlier this week in Mount Carmel resulted in a Kingsport man being injured. According to the THP’s preliminary report, on October 22, at around 4:15 p.m., a 1996 red Ford Mustang, driven by Johnathan Brewer, 24, of Kingsport, was traveling south on Highway 11W.
Comments / 0