Stephen Curry sells Bay Area house

Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry have sold a residential property in Redwood City for more than the price they paid less than two years ago. Acting through trusts, Steph and Ayesha Curry sold the house for $2.6 million, according to documents filed on Oct. 26 with the San Mateo County Recorder’s Office.

Source: George Avalos @ San Jose Mercury-News

Erik Slater @erikslater_

The Nets need Yuta Watanabe and Royce O’Neale badly in this 4th quarter.

Spacing to close the 3rd was some of the worst you’ll ever see in an NBA lineup. Brooklyn missing Harris and Curry big-time. – 9:27 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Pretty crazy how much better this team would look tonight with Curry and Harris in place of Sumner and Duke Jr. – 8:35 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Seth Curry had a successful practice with the Long Island Nets today, according to Nets coach Steve Nash, who said the team would wait to see how he feels tomorrow. Curry has yet to play this season after offseason ankle surgery. – 5:49 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Steve Nash said all went well with Seth Curry and the Long Island Nets today. Nash said Curry is close. They’ll see how he feels tomorrow and go from there. Sounds like Saturday is certainly possible. – 5:49 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

The Nets assigned Seth Curry to Long Island today and recalled him after practice, per team. – 3:06 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

“I think they’re a very, very great match.” — Andre Iguodala on Andrew Wiggins and Steph Curry – 2:52 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Last season, Caleb Martin went on a defensive point guard tour in January on the road trip

Started at the 4, and held Steph Curry to 3 of 17 shooting

Following game played Portland (without Dame)

Now it’s the inverse, with the Curry match up to come tonight

I like it – 12:59 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Nets say Joe Harris gets a rest night tonight as he continues ankle rehab. Seth Curry (ankle) and Markieff Morris (personal reasons) also remain out tonight vs. Mavs. – 12:11 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Nets Status Report for tonight’s game vs. Dallas:

Curry (left ankle – recovery) – OUT

Harris (left ankle – management) – OUT

Morris (personal reasons) – OUT

Warren (left foot – recovery) – OUT – 12:11 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets are resting Joe Harris tonight against Dallas. Markieff Morris remains out as does Seth Curry and TJ Warren. – 12:10 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

The Nets say TJ Warren, Markieff Morris, Seth Curry and Joe Harris are all out tonight against Dallas, but Ben Simmons isn’t listed on the injury report after saying postgame he tweaked his back in Milwaukee. – 12:10 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Kyrie – Patty – Royce – Simmons – Clax is going to be Kyrie dribbling around trying to create his own shot every possession.

Do not like this five. Nets need Curry and Warren badly. – 9:44 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Seth Curry wont play tomorrow vs the #Mavs. He’ll get a full practice with the G League #Nets according to Steve Nash. – 6:05 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Steve Nash said Seth Curry will practice with the Long Island Nets tomorrow and the hope is he can play after that. He’s out against Dallas tomorrow night. – 6:05 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Seth Curry (ankle) was always out tonight vs. the #Bucks but he’s headed back to Brooklyn. He’s been going 4-on-4 and the #Nets say he’s close to returning, so could him flying out ahead of the team be to get extra rest for the 2nd half of the back-to-back tomorrow vs the #Mavs? – 5:39 PM

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

ICYMI: Steph Curry says it was ‘a little weird’ to see Damion Lee in opposing team’s threads last night mercurynews.com/2022/10/25/dam… – 4:42 PM

In February 2021, the two trusts, named Ayesha Curry Trust and WSC & AC Trust, paid $2.4 million for the house, county records show. Wardell Stephen Curry II, which aligns with the initials of the trust, is the full name of the Golden State Warriors superstar guard. -via San Jose Mercury-News / October 27, 2022

Kerith Burke: Regarding the news that the Warriors are the most valuable franchise in the NBA, Andre said, “Steph get a piece of that?” -via Twitter @KerithBurke / October 27, 2022

Clutch Points: Stephen Curry in Year 14 has started out 🔥 through the first 3 games of the season 33.3 PPG 5.3 RPG 4.3 APG 47% FG 44% 3P 22-of-22 FT He has scored 30+ points in all three games. pic.twitter.com/pExSha4JJC -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / October 24, 2022