Chris Avila out to 'show what real fighting's about' against YouTuber 'Doctor Mike'

By Simon Samano, Danny Segura
 3 days ago
GLENDALE, Ariz. – With 17 professional MMA and two pro boxing bouts to his credit, Chris Avila by definition is a “real fighter.” There’s also the fact that he’s part of the Diaz brothers’ crew and associated with Nate Diaz’s Real Fight Inc. promotion.

So when he steps into the ring this Saturday, Avila has one main goal.

“I’m out here trying to represent to the fullest and put on for my team and make sure that I show what real fighting’s about, go out there and put it down on this guy,” Avila told reporters Wednesday. “That’s what I’m coming to do on Saturday, come out there and put it down and show everybody what real fighting’s about.”

Avila, 29, is looking to make that statement against Mike Varshavski, better known as “Doctor Mike,” a 32-year-old family physician who’s garnered fame as a YouTuber. The two will meet in a four-round professional boxing match on the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva undercard Saturday at Desert Diamond Arena (main card at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime pay-per-view).

“Doctor Mike’s” combat sports experience consists of one exhibition boxing match this past May against fellow social media influencer “iDubbz.” Varshavski’s fight with Avila will serve as his pro debut, and that’s something Avila gives him credit for.

“He signed up to fight, he’s going pro, so to me he’s a real fighter,” Avila said. “I ain’t looking past him. I’m not looking at him as whatever he is outside of fighting. I look at him as a real fighter for sure.”

Avila, who’s 8-9 as an MMA pro after competing for both the UFC and Bellator, most recently won a majority decision against Anthony Taylor in the ring last December. When it comes to feeling like he can’t lose against someone as inexperienced as “Doctor Mike,” Avila said he’s “not paying attention to an of that.”

And if any other YouTubers want a piece of him after Saturday, he’s game.

“I’ll fight any of these little YouTubers or any of these celebrities that want to get their ass whooped by a real fighter,” Avila said. “Pull the f*ck up.”

For complete coverage of the card, check out MMA Junkie’s event page for Paul vs. Silva.

