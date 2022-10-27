Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Uvalde CISD Superintendent Retires After District PD is SuspendedLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Uvalde CISD Suspending Entire District Police DepartmentLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Beto says, "Abbott failed Uvalde and he failed Texas"Ash JurbergTexas State
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
Related
kurv.com
TX Drought Hurting Xmas Trees
Texas farmers say ongoing drought conditions are hurting their Christmas tree crop. Woody Woodruff of Kadee Christmas Tree Farm says he’s lost around a thousand trees due to the lack of rain. The drought is forcing farmers like him to import trees from the Carolinas and Michigan in order...
kurv.com
Permitless Carry Laws Raise New Dilemmas For Police Officers
(AP) — Permitless carry laws in states including Kentucky, Idaho and Texas are creating a dilemma for police officers working the streets: They now have to decide, sometimes in seconds, if someone with the right to carry a gun is a danger. Advocates of the laws say they make people safer, because the best way to stop a bad guy with a gun is to have a good guy with a gun. Opponents say that allowing anyone to carry a gun anywhere makes it more dangerous for ordinary people, and for police officers. The debate is unfolding as gun violence is on the rise nationwid.
kurv.com
O’Rourke Campaigns At Several Early Polling Places In San Antonio
As time grows short in the race for Texas governor, Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke campaigned in San Antonio on Thursday. O’Rourke visited people in line at several of Bexar County’s 51 early voting locations. At the campaign stops, O’Rourke chatted with voters about issues such as abortion, education, and gun control. O’Rourke campaigned unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate in 2018 and the White House in 2020.
kurv.com
Abbott Shifts $875M In State Budget To Border Security, School Safety
Gov. Greg Abbott is giving his approval to a reassignment of 875-million-dollars in the state budget to other priorities. The governor announced on Thursday another 360-million-dollars has been devoted to the Operation Lone Star border security initiative, plus 400-million more dollars going to school safety. In addition, 15-million will go...
kurv.com
Arizona AG Gives County OK For Full Ballot Hand Counts
(AP) — Arizona’s Republican attorney general says county officials can hand-count all ballots in at least five races from the Nov. 8 election. An opinion issued Friday from Mark Brnovich’s office gives a green light to GOP officials in at least two counties who have been clamoring for hand counts. The efforts are driven by unfounded concerns among some Republicans that problems with vote-counting machines led to former President Donald Trump’s 2020 defeat. The new opinion led the two Republicans on the three-member Cochise County board of supervisors to boost their plan to hand-count both early and Election Day ballots. They had pledged to pare back the effort on Wednesday after the secretary of state called it illegal.
kurv.com
Flu And RSV Both Spike Early In North Texas, Burdening Hospitals
The flu and a respiratory virus known as RSV are both hitting North Texas earlier than usual this year. The double spike of the two illnesses is burdening hospital resources and has led to class cancellations in at least one school. Cook Children’s Hospital System says its urgent care centers and emergency departments are “overwhelmed” with cases.
kurv.com
4 Kidnapped, Including Teen Girl And Baby, In California
(AP) — Police have arrested two suspects who allegedly kidnapped four people, including a teenage girl and a 6-month-old baby, last week in Southern California. Police found the 14-year-old girl and the baby uninjured inside a hotel room in Costa Mesa early Thursday morning after the two adults who also were kidnapped managed to escape and call 911.
kurv.com
Republican Wave Tested By Competitive Senate Race In Ohio
(AP) — A surprising dynamic is taking shape in Ohio, where Republicans are hoping to ride a wave of national discontent with Democrats to take control of the Senate. Less than two weeks before Election Day, the race is more competitive than initially expected. Republican JD Vance, the venture...
Comments / 0