Police release name of 5-year-old boy who died in large North Side house fire
Syracuse, N.Y. — Police have released the name of the 5-year-old boy who died in a large house fire on the North Side on Thursday. Elite Simmons, 5, died at Upstate University Hospital Thursday after firefighters pulled him from the burning house at 316 Douglas St, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse police on Sunday.
localsyr.com
Syracuse Police are investigating a shooting that left one injured
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- On Sunday, October 30 at approximately 12:01 a.m. the Syracuse Police Department responded to a shooting with injuries call leading them to Crouse Hospital. When police arrived at the hospital, they located a 30-year-old who had an apparent gunshot wound to the leg. The victim is expected...
waer.org
More than 50 Syracuse Firefighters respond to fatal house fire
More than 50 Syracuse firefighters responded to a house fire on Thursday afternoon. The firefighters quickly rescued a victim from the house, who later died at the hospital. The fire occurred at the 300 block of Douglas St. There was a maze of obstacles for firefighters to deal with, such as fallen power lines in the front yard.
Fire that killed 69-year-old woman in town of Onondaga ruled accidental
Town of Onondaga, N.Y. -- The house fire that killed a 69-year-old woman in the town of Onondaga has been ruled accidental, according to a spokesperson for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. Anne Prashaw was found dead inside her town of Onondaga home after the fire was extinguished, according...
Child dies after blaze rips through North Side home in Syracuse, firefighters say
Syracuse, N.Y. — One person died Thursday after a fire tore through a North Side home, firefighters said. Executive Deputy Fire Chief Richard Kisselstein said the victim was a young kid. Firefighters were called when smoke was seen coming from the home at 316 Douglas St around 3:29 p.m.
North Country motorcyclist hospitalized in Syracuse after striking tree, troopers say
Champion, N.Y. — A motorcyclist struck a tree Thursday and was taken to a Syracuse hospital with life-threatening injuries, troopers said. Around 6 p.m., Travis M. Skowron, 37, of Felt Mills, attempted turning right at the intersection of Route 3 and Jackson II Road in the town of Champion, Jefferson County, when he drove off the road, said Trooper Jack Keller, a state police spokesman.
Bridgeport officials to recognize officers who rescued man trapped in burning car
City officials plan to recognize four Bridgeport police officers for heroically saving a man from a burning car.
People stuck in elevators on SU campus
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many elevators have been stalled at Syracuse University after a brief power outage, according to Syracuse Fire Department. 18 firefighters are currently working to reset the elevators and free people who are in them. The fire department asks people to stay patient as they work to get everyone out. This is […]
Early morning stabbing now a homicide investigation
What was reported this morning as an investigation into a stabbing incident, has now become an active homicide investigation.
Arrest made in Ithaca murder and victim identified
The Ithaca Police Department announced that they had made an arrest in the murder of an Ithaca man from early Friday morning.
localsyr.com
Officers respond to shooting with injuries call
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – On Tuesday, October 25, at approximately 9:14 p.m., the Syracuse Police Department responded to the 100 block of Hope Avenue for a shooting injuries call. When officers arrived, they located a 33-year-old male who appeared to have been shot in the midsection and legs. The...
cnycentral.com
Reported crash leaves more than 1,500 customers in Clay without power Friday morning
TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. — A reporter crash on Morgan Road appears to be to blame for a widespread power outage Friday morning. 1,667 National Grid customers were reported to be without power in the area of the crash near the Byrne Dairy on Morgan Road, just south of the Bayberry neighborhood.
News 12
Police: 23-year-old man fatally stabbed in Bridgeport, suspect in custody
A 23-year-old man was killed in a fatal stabbing overnight in Bridgeport's South End neighborhood. Police say it happened Saturday morning at 4:14 a.m. in the 800 hundred block of Atlantic Street near Iranistan Avenue. Justice Hunter, 23, of Bridgeport, was taken Bridgeport Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Lawrence...
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in Bridgeport double stabbing; suspect sought
One person has died following a double stabbing in Bridgeport's South End neighborhood.
$600K home in Onondaga: See 156 home sales in Onondaga County
Home sales were back up slightly last week, with 156 home sales being recorded at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Oct. 17 and Oct. 21. The most expensive home sold was a 3-bedroom, 2-bath raised ranch in the Town of Onondaga that sold for $600,000, according to Onondaga County real estate records. (See photos of the home)
A creative wave on the West Side: Stay Fresh to expand with new gallery space, beer and coffee bar
It’s Stay Fresh’s world and we’re just living in it. For almost a decade, Syracuse’s funkiest multidisciplinary design studio and gallery has been a cornerstone of the local art community, and has helped elevate some of Syracuse’s most iconic brands including Beak & Skiff Apple Orchard’s 1911 Established.
cnycentral.com
Great Northern tenants informed leases will be terminated, mall to close permanently
TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. — Great Northern Mall is officially closing its doors. On October 27th, a letter was sent out to tenants by the mall manager saying, in part, that "Great Northern Mall will permanently close its doors on November 20, 2022." The letter continued, "Accordingly, Great Northern...
localsyr.com
Goodyear Blimp in Syracuse skies Friday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’ve gotten reports of the Goodyear Blimp in Central New York later Thursday and again Friday morning. Here is everything you ever wanted to know about the Goodyear Blimp.
FBI charges Syracuse man who wore bear hood in U.S. Capitol during Jan. 6 attacks
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man who wore a hood with bear-like ears into the U.S. Capitol was charged Thursday in connection with the Jan. 6 riot. Macsen Rutledge, 41, was captured on surveillance cameras around 2:52 p.m. walking into the Capitol’s upper House door entrance passing by a magnetometer, according to an FBI agent’s affidavit filed in Washington, D.C. federal court.
Cheers, tears and fears: 35 of the best marching band emotion photos we’ve shot in 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Ashley Trudell was having trouble getting her point across to the Indian River marching band at the start of the season. The Warriors were learning the basics of their show, entitled “Sahara.” It begins by requiring the members to crawl out of the desert, parched and dying.
