Syracuse, NY

localsyr.com

Syracuse Police are investigating a shooting that left one injured

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- On Sunday, October 30 at approximately 12:01 a.m. the Syracuse Police Department responded to a shooting with injuries call leading them to Crouse Hospital. When police arrived at the hospital, they located a 30-year-old who had an apparent gunshot wound to the leg. The victim is expected...
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

More than 50 Syracuse Firefighters respond to fatal house fire

More than 50 Syracuse firefighters responded to a house fire on Thursday afternoon. The firefighters quickly rescued a victim from the house, who later died at the hospital. The fire occurred at the 300 block of Douglas St. There was a maze of obstacles for firefighters to deal with, such as fallen power lines in the front yard.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

North Country motorcyclist hospitalized in Syracuse after striking tree, troopers say

Champion, N.Y. — A motorcyclist struck a tree Thursday and was taken to a Syracuse hospital with life-threatening injuries, troopers said. Around 6 p.m., Travis M. Skowron, 37, of Felt Mills, attempted turning right at the intersection of Route 3 and Jackson II Road in the town of Champion, Jefferson County, when he drove off the road, said Trooper Jack Keller, a state police spokesman.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

People stuck in elevators on SU campus

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many elevators have been stalled at Syracuse University after a brief power outage, according to Syracuse Fire Department. 18 firefighters are currently working to reset the elevators and free people who are in them. The fire department asks people to stay patient as they work to get everyone out. This is […]
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Officers respond to shooting with injuries call

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – On Tuesday, October 25, at approximately 9:14 p.m., the Syracuse Police Department responded to the 100 block of Hope Avenue for a shooting injuries call. When officers arrived, they located a 33-year-old male who appeared to have been shot in the midsection and legs. The...
SYRACUSE, NY
News 12

Police: 23-year-old man fatally stabbed in Bridgeport, suspect in custody

A 23-year-old man was killed in a fatal stabbing overnight in Bridgeport's South End neighborhood. Police say it happened Saturday morning at 4:14 a.m. in the 800 hundred block of Atlantic Street near Iranistan Avenue. Justice Hunter, 23, of Bridgeport, was taken Bridgeport Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Lawrence...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
localsyr.com

Goodyear Blimp in Syracuse skies Friday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’ve gotten reports of the Goodyear Blimp in Central New York later Thursday and again Friday morning. Here is everything you ever wanted to know about the Goodyear Blimp.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

FBI charges Syracuse man who wore bear hood in U.S. Capitol during Jan. 6 attacks

Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man who wore a hood with bear-like ears into the U.S. Capitol was charged Thursday in connection with the Jan. 6 riot. Macsen Rutledge, 41, was captured on surveillance cameras around 2:52 p.m. walking into the Capitol’s upper House door entrance passing by a magnetometer, according to an FBI agent’s affidavit filed in Washington, D.C. federal court.
SYRACUSE, NY

