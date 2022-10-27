ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Daily Journal of Commerce

Library expansions move forward in Multnomah County

Portland's Central Library will reopen to the public on Nov. 1 after undergoing upgrades to make a better building for patrons and readying for future projects. Holgate and Midland libraries are also preparing for rebuilding and expansion.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Pamplin Media Group

Portland's rail museum celebrates 10th anniversary with a party

Long a dream for railroad fans, the ORHC Rail Museum near OMSI is a reality -- and it's now ten years old. The Oregon Rail Heritage Foundation's rail history museum, just east of OMSI under the McLoughlin viaduct, was ten years old on Saturday, September 24th — so it threw its doors open, and invited the public to come celebrate.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

YOUR SUNDAY READING LIST: Public Claps Back Against Wheeler's Homeless Plan, Violent Cop Settlements Keep Growing, and Trivia About... Portland's Rampaging Elephants?

GOOD MORNING, SUNDAY! It's the perfect time to catch up on some of the great reporting and stories the Mercury churned out this week! (PRO TIP: If you despise being "the last to know," then be one of the first to know by signing up for Mercury newsletters! All the latest stories shipped directly to your email's in-box... and then... YOUR HEAD.)
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

See how home prices have gone up and down in Oregon’s top 10 counties in a year

The last 12 months have been bumpy for Oregon’s residential real estate market. Mortgage rates have doubled and so has the number of Portland area homes for sale. The inventory of active residential listings in the Portland area from September 2021, measured as 1.1 months, jumped to 2.2 months in September 2022, according to the latest Regional Multiple Listing Service (RMLS) report.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Multnomah County experiment that asked landlords to rent to homeless individuals succeeded -- but quickly ran out of money

Mornings are chaotically delightful in Doll Crain’s new home. She lives with two housemates and their two dogs, Lady and Sue, who run circles around their six-bedroom house. Crain often yells a reminder to her roommates, who work for the same housing nonprofit she does, that they need to “go, go go!” or they will be late for work.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
WWEEK

What Will the City Do if You Build a Nice Shed and Move Somebody In?

We’re considering building an ADU, doing most of the work ourselves. A realtor friend says city permits and fees—independent of construction costs—could total $100,000. Is he right? And what will they do if, instead of an ADU, I build a “shed” that just happens to be pretty nice inside and move somebody in? —Booty and the Ho-Fish.
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

Mother seeks help finding missing son

Miles Stanton, 21, who recently moved to Tualatin, hasn't been heard from since Oct. 20. Search planned for Saturday.A Salt Lake City mother is hoping to find out where her 21-year-old son may have gone after family and friends lost contact with him on Thursday, Oct. 20. That's when Miles Stanton, who moved to Tualatin three weeks ago, was last seen at an Aurora 76 gas station. He was officially reported missing by his roommate on Monday, according to Stanton's mother, Laura Stanton. "It's the worst nightmare. It's surreal. I'm literally right now, sitting over — standing over...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are definitely in the right place so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OREGON STATE

