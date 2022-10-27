Read full article on original website
outerbanksvoice.com
State rejects Rogallo Museum on Jockey’s Ridge
Citing both natural environment and legal concerns, the state on Friday Oct. 28 denied the request for a private museum to be built on Jockey’s Ridge State Park in Nags Head. The Rogallo Foundation, led by Kitty Hawk Kites owner John Harris, had requested a free, 99-year lease of...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Albemarle Craftsman’s Fair features variety of hand-crafted items
The 62nd Albemarle Craftsman’s Fair runs Friday through Sunday at Museum of the Albemarle, located at 501 S Water Street in Elizabeth City. The Albemarle Craftsman’s Fair is one of the oldest juried craft shows in North Carolina featuring members of the Albemarle Craftsman’s Guild. During this three-day show, craftsmen will be on-site demonstrating and selling their quality hand-crafted items to include quilting, leatherwork, woodwork, pottery, glass, basket weaving and beautiful handcrafted jewelry and so much more. “You will find it all at this unique show!” invited organizers.
outerbanksvoice.com
OBX TowneBank Marathon Weekend around the corner
The OBX TowneBank Marathon and Half Marathon is set to take place on Veteran’s Weekend, November 11 – 13, 2022. This year’s races on Saturday and on Sunday will be run entirely in Nags Head, Kill Devil Hills and Kitty Hawk with all events ending at the Wright Brothers Memorial.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Four beach projects in Dare awarded funding
Eight coastal communities have been awarded a total of nearly $20.1 million for beach nourishment, artificial dunes and other projects to mitigate or remediate coastal storm damage to the ocean beaches and dune systems of the state. The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Resources announced Tuesday...
outerbanksvoice.com
The Outer Banks prepares to honor its Veterans
Chock full of events, OBX Veterans week begins Nov. 4. On Friday, Nov. 11, the nation pauses to honor the men and women who have served in the armed forces to protect the United States. Here in Dare County, there are a number of ceremonies and events on that day, as well as throughout Outer Banks Veterans Week, which runs from Nov. 4 to Nov. 13.
outerbanksvoice.com
Pennsylvania Artist Exhibits at Nags Head Gallery
LOOKING AND BEING is on display through November 10. Fall Gallery hours are 10 am to 4 pm Tuesday thru Friday. “This artist definitely has her own voice.” That was the comment of one visitor to LOOKING AND BEING, an exhibit by Tracey Howard of her new work exploring the transcendent self now in the West Wing and Alcove at Glenn Eure’s Ghost Fleet Gallery on Driftwood Street in Nags Head.
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare Board to address pay boost for county workers
Overall, employees now earn about 18% under market rate. After receiving a salary study presentation showing that Dare County employees are being paid about 18% less than market rate salaries for public sector jobs, the Dare County Commissioners will consider a plan to try and address that imbalance at their upcoming Nov. 7 meeting.
Small Business Spotlight: N.C. shop offers good beer and a chance to give back
Pine & Porch opened in May 2021 and quickly became a go-to spot for craft beers, unique home goods and community, all while supporting a cause close to the owners' hearts.
outerbanksvoice.com
Once In A Lifetime P-51 Ride to benefit FFS Will Be Given Away on December 17th
The First Flight Society Sweepstakes prize of a ride in a P-51 Mustang will be awarded on Saturday, December 17th, 2022. The $7000 minimum to award the prize has been surpassed, so one of the entrants will win a ride in the CAF Airbase Georgia P-51 “Red Nose”.
outerbanksvoice.com
‘Teachers are getting beat over the head’
With custodians scarce, Dare teachers take on new cleaning duties. Teachers have always been responsible for some cleaning duties in their classrooms – wiping down tables and desks, some light sweeping here and there. But since Covid-19, many local teachers are now responsible for sweeping, mopping, vacuuming and taking out the trash. They are staying late, coming in early and on the weekends, and cleaning during their planning periods to get the job done.
outerbanksvoice.com
Kitty Hawk breaks ground on new police station
Four years after the Town of Kitty Hawk made the decision to move the police station from its present location on Kitty Hawk Road to a new location, the town held a groundbreaking ceremony at the former site of the Sentara Medical Center. The $4.1 million purchase of the property...
outerbanksvoice.com
High rip current risk from Duck to Buxton, moderate risk south of Cape Hatteras
HIGH rip current risk at the beaches of Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, Pea Island, Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon, and Buxton. Ocean conditions will bring powerful rip and longshore currents as well as dangerous shore break from Duck to Buxton. Ocean swimming is not recommended, stay out of the water!
thecoastlandtimes.com
Elizabeth City man served warrant for death by distribution in connection with Manteo overdose death
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported that an Elizabeth City man was served with a warrant in connection with an overdose death in Manteo earlier this year. According to a DCSO press release, on October 20, 2022, the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office served a warrant for arrest on Adrian Andre Humphrey, 38, of Elizabeth City, for felony death by distribution.
Child, 12 others rescued from sinking fishing boat off NC coast; massive container ship collided with fishing vessel
Photos showed the fishing boat was nearly underwater at the time of the rescue.
outerbanksvoice.com
Nags Head Board approves development moratorium
Town and county officials at odds during public hearing. During its Oct. 19 meeting, the Nags Head Board of Commissioners voted 4-0 to adopt a 150-day moratorium that temporarily halts development in the C-2 General Commercial district and within the Historic Character Area between U.S. 158 and N.C. 12 from Hollowell Street to Danube Street. Single-family and duplex homes are exempt from the moratorium.
outerbanksvoice.com
‘Somehow, it worked out’
Something horrific happened at the Majestic Theater in Majestic, PA, that evening in December. That is the night Jacob Hansen walked into the theater and slaughtered 17 people in Matthew Quick’s new novel, We Are the Light. Among those killed in the carnage was Lucas Goodgame’s wife Darcy, and Leandra, the wife of Goodgame’s analyst, Karl.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Kill Devil Hills woman charged with possessing controlled substance at Dare County Detention Center
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a Kill Devil Hills woman is facing a charge for possessing a controlled substance at Dare County Detention Center. According to an October 24 DCSO press release, on October 16, 2022 at around 4:30 p.m., a DCSO deputy working the B-District was called to the Dare County Detention Center. “When the Deputy arrived, they were told that a controlled substance was located in an inmate’s personal property,” stated the release.
23 cars were broken into in one night in the Outer Banks. Police say all the cars were likely unlocked
KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Cash, purses and wallets were stolen out of multiple cars in Kill Devil Kills on Tuesday night. Police say all the car owners said their cars were left unlocked or they were "unsure" if their car was locked or not. None of the 23...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Lady Raiders claim second straight championship
Same gym, same opponent, same result. The Pungo Christian Academy girls volleyball team claimed their second straight NCISAA 1A state championship with a 3-0 sweep of The Albemarle School in front of a capacity crowd on Hank Stoop Court Saturday afternoon. The Tar Heel Independent Conference rivals met for the...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Colington man charged with assault by strangulation
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Colington man on assault by strangulation charge. According to a DCSO press release, on October 18, 2022 at approximately 11:21 p.m., DCSO A-District was dispatched to a domestic in progress in the area of Knight Court in Colington.
