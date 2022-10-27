Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
2 arrested in Red Oak following search
(Red Oak) – Two people were arrested in Red Oak following a joint operation between the Red Oak Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday, authorities searched a residence in the 1500 block of Forest Avenue in Red Oak. Following an investigation, authorities arrested 27-year-old Angel Nichole Knowles of Council Bluffs on five Pottawattmie County warrants for forgery and four counts of absence from custody.
Both of Accused Iowa Serial Killer’s Wives Died of Strange Circumstances
Two wives of alleged Thurman, Iowa serial killer Donald Studey reportedly died in what police say were some unusual circumstances. The two women were married to Iowa resident Donald Dean Studey, who passed away in 2013. Recently, he's become the talk of the town because of allegations from his daughter that he murdered dozens of people.
KSNB Local4
26-year-old inmate dies at Nebraska State Penitentiary
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A 26-year-old inmate has died at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Philip Garcia, 26, died Saturday while incarcerated at the State Penitentiary. The cause of death hasn’t been determined yet. A grand jury will conduct an investigation, which is...
WOWT
Man killed in Omaha Police officer-involved shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 23-year-old man is dead after an overnight officer-involved shooting. According to the Omaha Police Department, it happened around 3 a.m. Sunday when Omaha Police officers responded to a shots fired call near 30th and Marcy Street. When officers arrived they found a man in a...
KETV.com
Omaha police identify man killed by officers in shooting early Sunday morning
Omaha police identify the man killed by officers responding to a shots fired call. Investigators say they got a 911 call about a man shooting a gun outside a home Sunday near S. 30th and Marcy streets just after 3:00 a.m. When officers got to the scene, they found 23-year-old Jeramyah Wilson inside a parked SUV.
WOWT
North Omaha shooting injures 1, shooter not found
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A shooting in north Omaha leaves one person injured. The call came out around 3:30 p.m. Sunday when police say around 16 shots were fired near the area of 20th and Lake Streets. The extent of the injuries of the person hit isn’t yet known, but...
Officials discussing next steps to find victims of suspected Iowa serial killer
Rumors of an alleged serial killer in a small town in western Iowa has made international headlines.
WOWT
Courtroom outburst, no bond for Omaha murder suspect
A road near UNMC will be closed for two weeks because of a water main break that gushed water near 42nd and Harney. Two lawsuits that made big waves in this year's primary elections in Nebraska have been dismissed. Burn bans in place for Harrison, Mills Counties. Updated: 9 hours...
News Channel Nebraska
One injured in Omaha cutting
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department is investigating a cutting that injured a man earl Saturday morning. OPD said officers were dispatched to a local hospital at 3:15 a.m. for a victim that came. Officers said the victim reported that he was cut during a fight outside of a...
WOWT
Omaha double-murder suspect refuses to appear in Douglas County Court
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A double-murder suspect extradited from Iowa to face charges in the deaths of two women in August was due in Douglas County Court on Thursday morning, but he wouldn’t go. Gage Walter, 27, was returned to Douglas County Jail from Des Moines earlier this week....
Man who made wrong turn saves 4 siblings from burning Iowa home
The children's parents were out of town. Their mother says the man who saved them is "family now."
Omaha Police investigating a stabbing early Saturday morning
Early Saturday morning, an alleged stabbing took place outside a bar. One person was injured, and the investigation is ongoing.
Woman claims her dad killed and buried multiple victims in rural western Iowa
A woman is accusing her late father of murdering multiple people and burying them on the family's rural, southwest Iowa property.
klkntv.com
Lancaster County inmate found dead after one day in jail
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lancaster County inmate was found dead in his cell one day after being jailed. John Hillman, 44, was found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday at the Lancaster County Department of Corrections, officials said in a press release. Staff administered lifesaving measures until first...
kmaland.com
Shenandoah man faces driving while revoked charge
(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man is in custody following his arrest Wednesday night. The Shenandoah Police Department says 54-year-old Curtis Blacketer was arrested around 11:45 p.m. for driving while revoked. Authorities say Blacketer's arrest comes after officers conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation at the corner of Highway 48 and California Street in Essex.
kmaland.com
Page County Sheriff's blotter
(Clarinda) -- Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer released its latest report of arrests and investigations. At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
kttn.com
SUV demolished in crash involving farm tractor on Highway 46
A northwest Missouri man was hurt Saturday morning when the sports utility vehicle he was driving collided with a farm tractor in Nodaway County. Seventy-year-old Richard Lebow of Parnell was taken to Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville with minor injuries. The operator of the farm tractor, 67-year-old David Miller of Ravenwood, was not reported hurt.
KETV.com
Wildlife encounters highlight creatures of the night
OMAHA, Neb. — Wildlife encounters stopped by fire news Saturday to highlight some of their creatures of the night. As the spooky season comes to a close, we get up close and personal with an Owl, Tarantula and Boa constrictor. For more information on wildlife encounters click here.
WOWT
Council Bluffs police identify driver in fiery fatal crash on I-29/I-80
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs police say speed was a factor in the crash that killed a Lincoln man. Police released video from the crash that happened early Sunday morning on I-29. The driver is identified as Darian Davis, 32. The video from Iowa DOT shows a car...
WOWT
Two flights make emergency landings in Omaha due to medical incidents
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two flights made emergency landings in Omaha Friday morning. Two airline flights heading west had medical incidents while flying over Nebraska. The emergencies were declared roughly 20 minutes apart, between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Friday morning. The first flight was Southwest Flight 2253 from Chicago...
