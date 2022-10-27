Fantasy Football starts, sits, and sleepers for Week 8

Patriots 1st Down: Are the Jets for real? 02:25

BOSTON -- Fantasy Football is full of tough decisions. The toughest one is usually the most simple: Should I start or sit this guy?

Fantasy owners can really turn themselves into a pretzel with that one. But we are here to help each week, with CBS Sports' Jamey Eisenberg dishing out his start and sit advice to help you earn that much-needed victory.

Here are Eisenberg's highlights at the key positions for Week 8:

Quarterback

Start: Miami's Tua Tagovailoa at Detroit Lions

"The good news for Tagovailoa in Week 7 against Pittsburgh was that he returned from his two-game absence with a concussion and didn't have any setbacks. The bad news was he scored just 17 Fantasy points, and he could have thrown four interceptions in the game. He now has one game with more than 17 Fantasy points on the season, so hopefully some big performances are on the horizon, starting this week against the Lions. Detroit has allowed an average of 22.7 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks this year, and four quarterbacks have scored at least 22 points against the Lions in six games."

Sit: Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers at Buffalo Bills

"Rodgers has yet to score more than 20 Fantasy points in any game this season and is averaging just 16 Fantasy points per game in his past two outings against the Jets and Commanders. He should have another down game at Buffalo, especially with the Bills coming off a bye. Patrick Mahomes is the lone quarterback with more than 14 Fantasy points against Buffalo, and the Bills have allowed five passing touchdowns and 10 interceptions to opposing quarterbacks this year."

Sleeper: Houston's Davis Mills vs. Tennessee Titans

"Mills just had his best Fantasy performance of the season in Week 7 at Las Vegas with 22 points, and he will hopefully build on that this week against the Titans. Tennessee has allowed an average of 22.7 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks this year, and four quarterbacks (Josh Allen in Week 2, Derek Carr in Week 3, Matt Ryan in Week 4 and Carson Wentz in Week 5) have scored at least 22 points against the Titans. The best Fantasy game of Mills' career also came against Tennessee in Week 18 last year when he scored 33 points."

Running back

Start: Jacksonville's Travis Etienne vs. Denver Broncos

"Etienne is a solo act now that James Robinson has been traded to the Jets. And it's fantastic that Etienne will be featured even more for the Jaguars because he's been great of late with at least 12 PPR points in each of his past three games, including a season-high 18 PPR points in Week 7 against the Giants when he scored his first NFL touchdown. The Broncos have allowed a running back to score at least 13 PPR points in five games in a row, and Etienne should be considered a borderline top-10 running back in all leagues in Week 8."

Sit: New York Jets' James Robinson vs. New England Patriots

"Robinson is expected to make his Jets debut in Week 8, but I would try to keep him reserved in most leagues. For starters, we don't know how the Jets will use Robinson in tandem with Michael Carter, and I prefer Carter this week given his role on the team. He should get the first opportunity to replace Breece Hall (ACL) as the lead running back, and I would use Carter as a flex. Robinson could be on a snap count, and that would definitely limit his upside. Let's also keep in mind the Patriots have only allowed two touchdowns to a running back this year."

Sleeper: Buffalo's Devin Singletary vs. Green Bay Packers

"We'll see how the Bills use Singletary against the Packers, but this is a favorable matchup for him if he gets enough touches. Green Bay has allowed eight running backs to score at least 12 PPR points this season, with five scoring at least 15 PPR points, and Singletary had 14 PPR points with 107 total yards in his last game in Week 6 at Kansas City. He had a season-high 17 carries in that game, and we hope he gets a similar workload this week. There have been eight running backs with at least 15 total touches against the Packers, and all seven have scored at least 12 PPR points against this defense."

Wide receiver

Start: Seattle's Tyler Lockett vs. New York Giants

"Lockett should have the chance for plenty of volume in this game if DK Metcalf (knee) is out, and Lockett has scored at least 11 PPR points in five of his past six games. He has four games with at least eight targets, and he's averaging 14.8 PPR points over that span. The Giants have a good secondary, but six receivers have scored at least 13 PPR points against them this year. I like Lockett as a top-20 receiver this week, especially if Metcalf is out. And you can consider Marquise Goodwin a sleeper in this matchup since he'll see an uptick in playing time and targets if Metcalf can't go, and Goodwin just had two touchdowns in Week 7 at the Chargers."

Sit: Pittsburgh's Diontae Johnson at Philadelphia Eagles

"The targets continue to be there for Johnson, but the production has not. He has two games with at least 10 targets in his past three outings, but he hasn't scored more than 11 PPR points in any game over that span. He hasn't scored a touchdown yet this season, and rookie receiver George Pickens has shown a better connection with rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett. This week, Johnson is facing an Eagles defense led by Darius Slay that should make things difficult for him, and Philadelphia's pass rush could be a nightmare if Robert Quinn plays following his trade from Chicago on Wednesday. Even without Quinn, it will be tough for the Steelers to throw on the Eagles, and Johnson is just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best in Week 8."

Sleeper: Houston's Brandin Cooks vs. Tennessee Titans

"Cooks has now fallen into sleeper territory because of his miserable production this season, but this should be a good time to trust him again as a borderline starter in all leagues. Nico Collins (groin) is likely out this week, and Davis Mills should go back to relying on Cooks, especially if the Texans are chasing points this week. He only has two games this season with more than nine PPR points, but the Titans are No. 2 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, with nine scoring at least 12 PPR points. Cooks has also scored at least 17 PPR points in three of his past five meetings with Tennessee."

Tight end

Start: Arizona's Zach Ertz at Minnesota Vikings

"Some Fantasy managers might be concerned about Ertz's lack of production in Week 7 against the Saints in the first game with DeAndre Hopkins back from his suspension. I wouldn't panic yet. The Cardinals had success running in that matchup, and Ertz should rebound this week against the Vikings in a potential shootout. He only had four targets against New Orleans for two catches and 21 yards, but prior to that he had at least 10 PPR points in six games in a row. I'm going right back to Ertz as a must-start tight end this week against the Vikings, who have allowed three tight ends to score at least 10 PPR points this year."

Sit: Cincinnati's Hayden Hurst at Cleveland Browns

"Hurst has scored at least 10 PPR points in three of his past four games, but this is a tough matchup against the Browns. Cleveland has done a nice job against tight ends all season, allowing just one touchdown, and Mark Andrews, Pat Freiermuth and Gerald Everett were held to six PPR points or less. Hurst should only be started in deeper leagues this week."

Sleeper: Minnesota's Irv Smith vs. Arizona Cardinals

"Smith gets an amazing matchup this week against the Cardinals, and he's worth using as a streaming option in all leagues. Arizona is No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to tight ends, and six have scored at least 10 PPR points against the Cardinals, with six touchdowns allowed. Smith scored a touchdown in his last game before Minnesota's bye in Week 7 with four catches for 7 yards on four targets at Miami in Week 6. This could be his breakout game of the season in Week 8."

