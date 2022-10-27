Read full article on original website
Related
Women's Health
What Is Gisele Bündchen's Net Worth In 2022? Here’s How The Supermodel Made Her Millions
Gisele Bündchen has been a household name for years, and that's a status she worked really hard to achieve. Not only did she curate a super successful modeling career for over a decade, but she continued to build her empire with a lot of heart, hard work, hustle, and, of course, super lucrative endorsement deals. And, together with her (soon-to-be ex) husband and football star Tom Brady, the two have built up an empire of wealth together.
Actor Evan Peters stayed in character as Jeffrey Dahmer for months to prepare for role
Evan Peters explained how he was initially uncertain about whether to play Jeffrey Dahmer in the Netflix series "Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story."
Steve-O says he ‘still beats himself up’ about ghosting Stacey Solomon
Jackass star Steve-O has revealed that he “still beats himself up” over ghosting former girlfriend Stacey Solomon.Steve-O and Solomon dated for six months in 2015, before the comedian broke it off.“I was smitten, I lavished her with attention, I got what I wanted and then I broke it off,” Steve-O says in an extract of his new autobiography published by The Sun.“I had become not only part of her life, I’d become part of her kids’ lives too. And then – poof – I was gone.”At the time, Solomon, who is now married to EastEnders star Joe Swash, said...
Women's Health
Jennifer Garner Says She ‘Had A Wedding’ For Herself To Mark Her Birthday
Jennifer Garner celebrated her 50th birthday in a big way. The star revealed she marked the occasion, on April 17, by throwing herself a beautiful spring bash. Garner also found a way, amid the partying, to help a good cause. Jennifer Garner celebrated her 50th birthday in a big way—putting...
Women's Health
Beyoncé Shared A Rare Look At Blue Ivy Carter, Dressed Impeccably In A Blue Suit At The Wearable Art Gala
Beyoncé's Grammy-winning daughter Blue Ivy Carter went viral for bidding $80,000 on a pair of diamond earrings. The singer shared more photos from the night on Instagram, including a photo of her posing with Blue, who's nearly as tall as her now. Everyone, how does it feel to be...
Women's Health
'I Transitioned To Gray Hair In My 40s And I'm Never Going Back'
I’ve let my hair go gray, and I’ll never go back. In fact, I wish I would’ve set out on this journey a long time ago. My husband first planted the gray hair seed in my head. It was early on in the pandemic, when we couldn’t go to salons, and I had dark hair that I’d been coloring since my mid-30s (now, I’m 48). I didn’t take his suggestion to go gray right away, but I did start looking at women who were rocking full heads of silver sparkles on Instagram, and their beauty began to normalize gray hair for me.
Comments / 0