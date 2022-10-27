ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walla Walla, WA

Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

'Touchet Redhawks' replace Indians logo, mascot

Sheila Hagar has written for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin since 1998. Sheila covers health, social services and city government in Milton-Freewater, Athena and Weston in the Walla Walla Valley.
WALLA WALLA, WA
Discover Some of the Best Trails for Hiking near Walla Walla, WA

It’s no wonder that hiking is such a beloved pastime in Washington! It clears the mind, relieves stress, and creates a more positive attitude. This is the perfect complement to the serenity and beauty of Cameo Heights Mansion. With all the trails, parks, and wilderness nearby, it’s hard to narrow down which to traverse during your stay with us! Let us help you discover some of the best places for hiking near Walla Walla, WA.
WALLA WALLA, WA
One dead, four injured in head-on collision

WALLULA – One person is dead and four others are injured following a head-on collision early Sunday morning on U.S. 12 at milepost 308, just east of Wallula Junction. The Washington State Patrol reports Gavin S. Foster, 19, of Walla Walla was driving westbound in a 1997 Nissan 200SX sedan when he crossed the centerline and struck Adrianna M. Rodriguez, 18, of Kennewick who was traveling eastbound in a 1994 Ford F250 pickup at 2:43 a.m. Both vehicles were totaled.
WALLA WALLA, WA
MISSING PERSON: Courtney Shelton

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing person, 55-year-old Courtney L. Shelton, after her car was found abandoned on October 26. Sheriff Mark Crider reports her car was abandoned on Yox Road, a remote road...
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
Body Camera Funding Left Out of Walla Walla, Wash., Budget

(TNS) — A draft of Walla Walla's 2023-2024 budget accounts for many things: infrastructure improvements, inflation, fluctuations in tax and fee revenues. Conspicuously absent from the roughly $87 million biennial budget, however, are funds set aside for police body cameras and a records official to process requests for footage.
WALLA WALLA, WA
‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ among 14,300 opioid pills seized in Kennewick & Richland

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Approx. 14,300 fentanyl pills, including the first sizable quantity of ‘rainbow’ or ‘skittles’ pills, were seized concurrently in Kennewick and Richland through a widescale bust from a Tri-Cities drug task force. According to the Kennewick Police Department, Tri-City Metro Drug Task Force crews conducted two simultaneous raids at homes on the 1900-block of Hood Ave in Richland...
KENNEWICK, WA
One injured, Clearwater Ave blocked following collision

KENNEWICK, Wash. - At least one man is injured following a collision around the AutoZone on Clearwater Avenue. A reporter on scene confirmed Kennewick Fire and Police departments are responding and a victim is being transported to medical help. Clearwater is blocked off. Traffic is being rerouted through a detour...
KENNEWICK, WA
Keene Rd between Belmont and Van Giesen reopen after collision

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - UPDATE: 10-28-22 According to the West Richland Police Department, Keene Road is reopen for traffic. No further details about the collision that closed the road on October, 27, have been released. 10-27-22 The West Richland Police Department is closing Keene Road between Belmont Boulevard and Van...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
Two people rushed to hospital after crash on SR 240

Washington State Troopers have identified the two people injured in Saturday evening's wreck. Troopers said Ruben Lizarraga, 23, was driving eastbound on SR 240 approaching MP 43 when the vehicle veered off towards the left and crashed into a metal utility pole. Lizarraga and the passenger, Destiny Scharnhorst, 23, were...
KENNEWICK, WA
Homicide investigation underway after man found deceased in vehicle

KENNEWICK – The Kennewick Police Department has launched a homicide investigation after officers responded to the 1100 block of West Fifth Avenue at 9:15 p.m. Saturday to a report of gunfire. When officers arrived to the area, they located a two-vehicle collision with one deceased male inside one of the vehicles.
KENNEWICK, WA
Several vehicles struck by bullets; suspect(s) on the loose

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police are investigating after finding several vehicles struck by bullets early Saturday morning. At about 1:15 a.m., officers said they heard gunshots in the 1500 block of S Olympia St. Dispatch also received multiple calls about gunshots heard in the area. Officers said they found...
KENNEWICK, WA
All veterans invited to assembly at Walla Walla High School

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Any and all veterans are invited to attend the Veterans Day assembly at Walla Walla High School, hosted by the school ASB and JROTC “Blue Devils” Cadet Battalion. The assembly is meant to honor all veterans and will be at the Main Gym on November 10, 2022.
WALLA WALLA, WA
