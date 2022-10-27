Read full article on original website
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
'Touchet Redhawks' replace Indians logo, mascot
Sheila Hagar has written for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin since 1998. Sheila covers health, social services and city government in Milton-Freewater, Athena and Weston in the Walla Walla Valley.
cohaitungchi.com
Discover Some of the Best Trails for Hiking near Walla Walla, WA
It’s no wonder that hiking is such a beloved pastime in Washington! It clears the mind, relieves stress, and creates a more positive attitude. This is the perfect complement to the serenity and beauty of Cameo Heights Mansion. With all the trails, parks, and wilderness nearby, it’s hard to narrow down which to traverse during your stay with us! Let us help you discover some of the best places for hiking near Walla Walla, WA.
1 teen died, 4 others rushed to hospital after head-on crash south of Tri-Cities
Some of the teens were not wearing seat belts.
Woman Missing Near Walla Walla Has No Local Ties, Says Sheriff
Yet another mysterious disappearance of a woman in our region. Walla Walla County Sheriff issues bulletin for missing woman. The Sheriff's Office identified the woman as Courtney Shelton,54, hometown not given. Her vehicle was found abandoned on Yox Road, which is a remote area north of Lowden. Lowden is the...
These Tri-City women were killed by people they loved. Vigil remembers their lives
After years of no domestic violence murders, four were killed in the Tri-Cities this year.
FOX 11 and 41
Two car crash leaves one person dead on I-90 near Snoqualmie Pass
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- A two car crash on I-90 leaves one person dead near Pasco. One car was headed westbound on State Route 12 near milepost 308 when the driver crossed into the eastbound lanes. The driver then hit another car. Everyone involved in the car accident was transported to...
elkhornmediagroup.com
One dead, four injured in head-on collision
WALLULA – One person is dead and four others are injured following a head-on collision early Sunday morning on U.S. 12 at milepost 308, just east of Wallula Junction. The Washington State Patrol reports Gavin S. Foster, 19, of Walla Walla was driving westbound in a 1997 Nissan 200SX sedan when he crossed the centerline and struck Adrianna M. Rodriguez, 18, of Kennewick who was traveling eastbound in a 1994 Ford F250 pickup at 2:43 a.m. Both vehicles were totaled.
nbcrightnow.com
MISSING PERSON: Courtney Shelton
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing person, 55-year-old Courtney L. Shelton, after her car was found abandoned on October 26. Sheriff Mark Crider reports her car was abandoned on Yox Road, a remote road...
Yakima Herald Republic
Four WA communities tried to end youth homelessness. Walla Walla is seeing success
WALLA WALLA — Walla Walla is making a push to become the first community in the nation to end youth and young adult homelessness. Between 2021 and 2022, Walla Walla cut its count of homeless young people in half, from 81 to 39. The rural county in Southeast Washington...
Government Technology
Body Camera Funding Left Out of Walla Walla, Wash., Budget
(TNS) — A draft of Walla Walla's 2023-2024 budget accounts for many things: infrastructure improvements, inflation, fluctuations in tax and fee revenues. Conspicuously absent from the roughly $87 million biennial budget, however, are funds set aside for police body cameras and a records official to process requests for footage.
‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ among 14,300 opioid pills seized in Kennewick & Richland
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Approx. 14,300 fentanyl pills, including the first sizable quantity of ‘rainbow’ or ‘skittles’ pills, were seized concurrently in Kennewick and Richland through a widescale bust from a Tri-Cities drug task force. According to the Kennewick Police Department, Tri-City Metro Drug Task Force crews conducted two simultaneous raids at homes on the 1900-block of Hood Ave in Richland...
Dam turbine leaks hundreds of gallons of oil into Snake River in Eastern WA
The dam’s six turbines are used for hydropower generation.
nbcrightnow.com
One injured, Clearwater Ave blocked following collision
KENNEWICK, Wash. - At least one man is injured following a collision around the AutoZone on Clearwater Avenue. A reporter on scene confirmed Kennewick Fire and Police departments are responding and a victim is being transported to medical help. Clearwater is blocked off. Traffic is being rerouted through a detour...
nbcrightnow.com
Keene Rd between Belmont and Van Giesen reopen after collision
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - UPDATE: 10-28-22 According to the West Richland Police Department, Keene Road is reopen for traffic. No further details about the collision that closed the road on October, 27, have been released. 10-27-22 The West Richland Police Department is closing Keene Road between Belmont Boulevard and Van...
Laptops, Tablets, and More at Government Surplus Auction in Richland
If you’ve never explored the Government Surplus Auction site, then you’re in for a real treat. You’ll find everything from tools, toys, cars, trucks, boats, and even retired Blackhawk helicopters. All could be yours…if you’re the highest bidder. How does the Government Surplus Auction site...
This Washington Town Disappeared and Was “Eaten” By Pasco
This is the story of how Pasco "ate" another town. Now, I'm not sure if this is being taught in Washington State History classes in Tri-Cities or if it's something that has to be passed down from generations of Tri-Citians to the next. Ainsworth was a small town that would...
KEPR
Two people rushed to hospital after crash on SR 240
Washington State Troopers have identified the two people injured in Saturday evening's wreck. Troopers said Ruben Lizarraga, 23, was driving eastbound on SR 240 approaching MP 43 when the vehicle veered off towards the left and crashed into a metal utility pole. Lizarraga and the passenger, Destiny Scharnhorst, 23, were...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Homicide investigation underway after man found deceased in vehicle
KENNEWICK – The Kennewick Police Department has launched a homicide investigation after officers responded to the 1100 block of West Fifth Avenue at 9:15 p.m. Saturday to a report of gunfire. When officers arrived to the area, they located a two-vehicle collision with one deceased male inside one of the vehicles.
KEPR
Several vehicles struck by bullets; suspect(s) on the loose
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police are investigating after finding several vehicles struck by bullets early Saturday morning. At about 1:15 a.m., officers said they heard gunshots in the 1500 block of S Olympia St. Dispatch also received multiple calls about gunshots heard in the area. Officers said they found...
nbcrightnow.com
All veterans invited to assembly at Walla Walla High School
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Any and all veterans are invited to attend the Veterans Day assembly at Walla Walla High School, hosted by the school ASB and JROTC “Blue Devils” Cadet Battalion. The assembly is meant to honor all veterans and will be at the Main Gym on November 10, 2022.
