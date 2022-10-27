This exceptional home located in Water Mill, New York, features 8,865 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Corey Demasco. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. On the main floor, a double height foyer showcases the sightline directly to the living room, serene pool and the gorgeous south facing gardens beyond. The expansive chef's kitchen opens to the living room and features a lovely eat-in area. A newly obtained permit and architectural plans for a luxurious pool house which include a kitchenette, full bath, double sided fireplace, pergola and outdoor tv area further enhance the offering. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. The finished lower level offers a large recreational space currently used as a billiard room, media room, gym, powder room, full bath and two bedrooms, one of which is a custom bunk room that sleeps 6 lucky campers. A formal dining room, den (which can be open or closed off), spacious en suite bedroom, powder room, mudroom, and access to an attached radiant heated 3-car garage round out the first floor.

WATER MILL, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO