Cornish clifftop four-bedroom 1970s bungalow with spectacular sea views and direct beach access hits the market for £1.95million
A 'rare offering' Cornish clifftop bungalow with sensational sea views and direct beach access has hit the market for £1.95million. The property, called Methrose, from the outside may be an ordinary 1970s bungalow, but it sits in a spectacular spot overlooking the iconic crystal clear waters and sandy beaches of St Austell Bay in Cornwall.
mansionglobal.com
Tropical Maui Compound Sells for $28.5 Million in the Island’s Biggest Deal This Year
A tropical compound overlooking Maui’s Palauea Beach and the Pacific Ocean sold Thursday for $28.5 million in what is the priciest deal this year on the Hawaiian island. Built in 2018, the five-bedroom estate in Kihei—which was offered furnished—hit the market in June for $35 million with Dennis Rush of Compass, listing records show. Ryan MacLaughlin and Alex Cortez of Island Sotheby’s International Realty represented the purchasers.
Iconic Las Vegas Strip Resort To Get $1 Billion Upgrade
Built in 1999, the Venetian Las Vegas isn’t one of Sin City’s oldest resorts, by any means--though it certainly is one of the biggest, as it boasts 36 stories and is more than 475 feet. It also houses the world’s second-largest hotel, and a 200,000-square-foot casino. So...
cruisefever.net
World’s Largest Cruise Ship Will Have 28 Types of Cabins
Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas will be the world’s largest cruise ship when it debuts in 2024 and will offer guests 28 types of cabins to stay in. From family suites, to the three story Ultimate Family Townhouse, to balcony and inside cabins, here’s a look at some of the new staterooms that will be available on Icon of the Seas.
mansionglobal.com
Water Mill, New York, Home With 8,865 Square Feet and Eight Bedrooms Asks $7.85 Million
This exceptional home located in Water Mill, New York, features 8,865 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Corey Demasco. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. On the main floor, a double height foyer showcases the sightline directly to the living room, serene pool and the gorgeous south facing gardens beyond. The expansive chef's kitchen opens to the living room and features a lovely eat-in area. A newly obtained permit and architectural plans for a luxurious pool house which include a kitchenette, full bath, double sided fireplace, pergola and outdoor tv area further enhance the offering. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. The finished lower level offers a large recreational space currently used as a billiard room, media room, gym, powder room, full bath and two bedrooms, one of which is a custom bunk room that sleeps 6 lucky campers. A formal dining room, den (which can be open or closed off), spacious en suite bedroom, powder room, mudroom, and access to an attached radiant heated 3-car garage round out the first floor.
mansionglobal.com
Los Angeles, California, Home With 2,800 Square Feet and Three Bedrooms Asks $4.2 Million
This exceptional home located in Los Angeles, California, features 2,800 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Graham Larson. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. Superior touches include ledger stone walls in the dining room, kitchen & vestibule, custom solid-wood interior doors, Tai Ping silk blend carpeting, fumed solid-walnut flooring, fittings from SA Baxter and Rocky Mountain Hardware, Wendel art lighting, and custom furniture & fabrics. The Wilshire offers luxury hotel amenities, including 24-hour concierge and valet parking, a door attendant, a front desk for visitor registration, an on-site building manager, banquet and meeting rooms, a fitness center, a pool, and 36-bottle wine storage lockers. Just past the Neoporte steel entry door is a grand living room with surround sound and walls of windows with dramatic vistas of the mountains and city skyline; a chic dining room; and a kitchen with an island, counter seating, stone countertops, and appliances, including a wine chiller, an ice maker, and a warming drawer—all from Sub-Zero, Viking, Dacor, KitchenAid, and Miele. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. The unit comes with reserved side-by-side parking for three cars, a high-powered Tesla electric car charger with a J1772 adapter, and a storage closet in the garage area.
mansionglobal.com
Mansion Global Daily
U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney Selling Alpine Lodge in Park City, Utah, for $11.5 Million. U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney and his wife, Ann, are selling their mountain estate in the Deer Valley resort in Park City, Utah, ahead of the peak ski season. The alpine lodge entered the Multiple Listing Service...
What Is the Highest Rated Luxury Cruise Line?
Even among the crème de la crème of luxury liners, some stand out from the rest. While the cruising industry took a large operational and financial hit during the pandemic, companies have adapted...
6 Affordable Island and Beach Vacations To Take This Holiday Season
Fall is here and winter getaway plans are heating up. Though many Americans will be heading home to visit with their families for the holidays, others are eyeing the perfect tropical getaway. Hey, if...
mansionglobal.com
Fashion Entrepreneurs Sell Home in Sought-After Beverly Hills Neighborhood for $35.25 Million
A Beverly Hills, Calif., home owned by British fashion entrepreneurs Tom and Ruth Chapman has sold for $35.25 million, according to listings website Zillow. The roughly 6,230-square-foot, five-bedroom house was listed for $42 million in June. The per-square-foot price of roughly $5,600 is one of the highest ever paid in the exclusive Trousdale Estates community, according to local agents familiar with the luxury community.
King Tut is a 100-year-obsession, especially at one Jersey restaurant
Crazes come, crazes go. Fidget Spinners, shoulder pads, Vanilla Ice are with us one season, gone the next. But one craze, about to celebrate its 100th anniversary, has never died. King Tut, whose tomb was discovered by archaeologist Howard Carter on Nov. 4, 1922 — a century ago Friday — was a sensation then. And he's a sensation now.
mansionglobal.com
Four Fire Pits and Commercial Kitchens—a Reimagined Home in Hermosa Beach, California, Built for Entertaining
This five-bedroom house on a large tucked-away lot in the heart of Hermosa Beach was designed for entertaining, with an open layout centered around the backyard pool and spa. Other features include indoor and outdoor commercial-grade kitchens, an Italian wood-burning pizza oven, four fire pits, a backyard projector, a tiered garden built into a hillside and a theater/game room.
Houston Chronicle
The best time to book holiday travel? 'Basically now.'
According to the travel industry, it’s time to get nervous about the holidays, specifically Thanksgiving and Christmas travel. Travel’s recovery, while good for the economy, means that reservations and rates for everything from flights to hotels, vacation rental homes and rental cars will likely be higher than last year when the emergence of the omicron variant dashed many holiday plans, and in some cases even higher than in 2019.
All the restaurants Stanley Tucci visited in season two of 'Searching for Italy'
You'll no doubt be hungry after watching the wanderlust-inducing "Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy."
travelawaits.com
Royal Caribbean Unveils First Look At Icon Of The Seas — ‘The World’s Greatest Family Vacation’
Icon of the Seas, Royal Caribbean’s newest ship and first in the newest Icon class, is still under construction in Finland. Thanks to modern technology, I got to preview what the guest experience on board is going to look and feel like next year. I relinquished my cell phone, donned a pair of special slippers and a set of 3D goggles, and stepped into the CAVE, a place inside Royal Caribbean’s Innovation Lab where ideas on what makes up a dream vacation take shape.
travelphotodiscovery.com
Amalfi Coast
Amalfi Coast, Italy (explore the coastal region, scenic islands, road trips, beautiful cities) Everyone is looking at Amalfi as that dream destination in Italy with those towns and cities perched on the cliffsides of these spectacular coastlines and rambling downhill towards the ocean. It truly is a magical area that...
tripsavvy.com
There's Now a Direct Flight Between the Caribbean and the West Coast
This November, upgrades are confirmed from two different airlines—Cayman Airways and American Airlines—for direct travel between the U.S. and the Caribbean, including the launch of the only commercial non-stop route between the West Coast and the Caribbean. Beginning Nov. 5, Cayman Airways, the national flag carrier of the...
drifttravel.com
Variety Cruises Adds Tahiti as Newest Destination Starting January 2023
Variety Cruises, Greece’s leading small ship cruise company, has launched two new cruises in Tahiti, the first time the company has operated in the destination. Sailing round-trip from Papeete port, Tahiti, the seven-night and 10-night itineraries uncover the hidden wonders of the world-famous Society Islands of French Polynesia with a maximum capacity of just 49 passengers. The company is the first cruise line to add the destination of Makatea to its official itinerary.
drifttravel.com
Charting New Waters for Female Sailors in Los Cabos
In the popular tourist destination of Los Cabos – the gem of the scenic Baja Peninsula – sailing has long been one of the most popular activities for visitors and locals alike. The teeming azure waters off Los Cabos are well suited to hosting both pleasure cruises and more adventurous snorkel and diving tours, boasting incredible biodiversity and stunning geological formations. For centuries, men have dominated the sailing profession in Los Cabos…but Karen Zaragoza is doing her part to change that.
