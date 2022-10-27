Approximately $420,000 in Cash, Nine Pounds of Narcotics and More Than 52,000 Pills Seized During Investigation into Drug Trafficking Organization in Oregon

Read full article on original website
Oregon drug trafficking ring busted with nearly half a million in cash, 20 pounds of narcotics: authorities
Authorities in Washington County, Oregon, seized nearly half a million dollars in cash and 20 pounds of narcotics after an investigation into a suspect drug trafficking ring.
Drug dealer arrested near Cleveland High School
Police have arrested an alleged drug dealer near Cleveland High who they say was selling to some of the studentsA drug dealer for whom there was an outstanding warrant has been arrested for "delivery of controlled substances to minors" near Cleveland High School. On Wednesday, September 28, at 11:13a.m., a Central Precinct officer responded to a report by Portland Public Schools of a missing 16-year-old female — a student at Cleveland High School, who reportedly was last observed with Clark, a suspected supplier of drugs for students. To quickly locate the student, responding PPB officers requested the assistance of the...
Bringing Meth And Heroin Into Oregon, October 28
U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon has issued the following statement: EUGENE, Ore.— The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon made the announcement that two individuals from California had been sentenced to federal prison for smuggling huge quantities of heroin and methamphetamine from their home state to the state of Oregon. Jack Scott Lewis, 36 years old and a resident of Los Angeles, was given a sentence of 120 months in federal prison as well as five years of supervised release today.
Oregon man indicted for alleged assault of girlfriend at Maine hotel, police say
AUGUSTA, Maine — A man from Oregon is facing multiple charges in Maine after police said he allegedly sexually assaulted and strangled his girlfriend in a hotel room in Augusta while their child was present during a trip to Maine in January. Lieutenant Nyberg with the Augusta Police Department...
Fleeing Suspect Crashes Into Police Car
Motorcyclist crashes into Lincoln City police carLincoln City Police. Lincoln City Police arrested 41-year-old Jason R. Thomas of Lincoln City, in connection with a domestic violence call they responded to. In addition, The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office arrested Thomas after they were asked to investigate a traffic crash involving Thomas and a Lincoln City Police vehicle.
Suspect Arrested for Shooting Man, Then Exploding Body in Cowlitz County
A 52-year-old man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of murdering a Kelso man during a dispute and blowing up the body in July. The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they found the scattered remains of Alan Brice Nielsen, 51, of Kelso on July 30 at the home of Jethro Nichols Welter in the 2100 block of Holcomb Road in Kelso. Deputies believe Welter shot Nielsen during a dispute on July 15, and later used explosives to blow up the body.
Police: Oregon man accused of killing mother with sword, knife
Police: Oregon man accused of killing mother with sword, knife Investigators with the Beaverton Police Department said they found two “bladed weapons” — a sword and a knife — inside the home. (NCD)
Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office responds to altercation between deputy and student
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office has shared its version of a recent physical incident between a student and a deputy working as a school resource officer. Students at Reynolds High say the school’s resource deputy assaulted a student earlier this month — slamming her to the ground and putting his knees on her chest after she punched another student.
Man found guilty of gun charges, drug trafficking in Portland metro
A man was indicted by a federal jury in Portland on Wednesday for drug, gun and money laundering charges, the Oregon Department of Justice announced.
2 arrested after recovery of stolen cars, gun in Vancouver
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies say reports of a parked car without license plates ended with two men in custody. Deputies were first dispatched Oct. 19 to the 3500 block of NE 54th Street, Vancouver. According to deputies, they were familiar with the area, having located and observed stolen cars in the area before.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offering cash rewards for information about four unsolved deadly shootings
PORTLAND, Ore. — Not a day goes by that Janicey Navarro Barajas does not think about her older sister, Evelin Navarro Barajas. "Even if I'm just driving I look up in the sky and just think of her," Janicey said. "Any moment of the day. You almost feel guilty you're here and she's not here. That her life was robbed."
Two Downtown Jail Guards Under Ongoing Criminal Investigation Were Recently Disciplined for Assaulting Inmates
Two of three Multnomah County corrections deputies put on leave in September were recently disciplined for assaulting inmates, WW has learned. Jorge Troudt tackled a restrained inmate in February 2021. Five months later, Gustavo Valdovinos gut-punched a restrained inmate who had spit in his face. In both cases, the captain...
2 accused after Portland hiker and dog found dead in Lewis County
LEWIS COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – Two people are being referred on manslaughter and animal cruelty charges following the death of a Lewis County hiker and his dog. The body of Aron Christensen, 49, of Portland, was found Aug. 20 on the 101 trail approximately 3 to 4 miles from Walupt Lake in eastern Lewis County.
Victim identified in fatal shooting that left 50 bullet casings on residential street in Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood
A 26-year-old Portland man has been publicly identified as the victim in a fatal shooting in Southeast Portland’s Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood last week. Police said Marquise T. Moore was taken to a hospital in a private car on Oct. 20 after gunfire in the 7600 block of Southeast Henderson Street just before 11 p.m. He died at the hospital, and the medical examiner ruled the death a homicide.
▶️ 2 Oregon elk poached within 100 yards of I-5; OSP seeks public’s help
(Editor’s note: A photo of one of the elk that was poached appears in the video above and at the bottom of this story.) It what has become a near-weekly occurrence, an elk poaching has been reported in Oregon and state police are asking the public’s help to find who is responsible. This time, it was two elk and it happened the distance of a football field away from Interstate 5.
Multnomah County experiment that asked landlords to rent to homeless individuals succeeded -- but quickly ran out of money
Mornings are chaotically delightful in Doll Crain’s new home. She lives with two housemates and their two dogs, Lady and Sue, who run circles around their six-bedroom house. Crain often yells a reminder to her roommates, who work for the same housing nonprofit she does, that they need to “go, go go!” or they will be late for work.
