Approximately $420,000 in Cash, Nine Pounds of Narcotics and More Than 52,000 Pills Seized During Investigation into Drug Trafficking Organization in Oregon

Police have arrested an alleged drug dealer near Cleveland High who they say was selling to some of the studentsA drug dealer for whom there was an outstanding warrant has been arrested for "delivery of controlled substances to minors" near Cleveland High School. On Wednesday, September 28, at 11:13a.m., a Central Precinct officer responded to a report by Portland Public Schools of a missing 16-year-old female — a student at Cleveland High School, who reportedly was last observed with Clark, a suspected supplier of drugs for students. To quickly locate the student, responding PPB officers requested the assistance of the...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO