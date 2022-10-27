Maine students, across the state, are casting their votes today in a mock election. The mock elections are a great way to give students a hands-on way to learn more about the electoral process, from researching candidates to casting their votes and then waiting for the results to come in. And their record is pretty good, although not perfect, as far as picking the winners. In 2020, students picked Joe Biden for President, Sara Gideon for Senator, as well as Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden for State Representatives. They were all winners, except for Sara Gideon who lost that race to Susan Collins. In 2018, they opted for Shawn Moody as Governor of Maine before the election that put Janet Mills in that office.

MAINE STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO