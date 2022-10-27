Read full article on original website
Related
Fallout TV series shows off a wasteland set, Nuka-Cola, and power armor
Director Jonathan Nolan is interviewed on the Fallout set, says "I'm not familiar with Fallout" while sipping Nuka-Cola.
Gamespot
This Custom Xbox For A Plague Tale Looks Really Awesome
A regular Xbox Series X console has a sleek and rectangular look, but this new limited-edition version of the console has a more medieval and ratty design. To celebrate the launch of A Plague Tale: Requiem, publisher Focus Interactive commissioned artist Vadu Amka to put a more grisly spin on the Xbox Series X, resulting in this unique design:
techeblog.com
This Venom Open World Game in Unreal Engine 5 Needs to Become a Reality
Sure, there was Spider-Man and Venom: Maximum Carnage for the Super NES and SEGA Genesis back in 1994, but there really hasn’t been any open world games based on the sentient alien symbiote on modern game consoles. TeasePlay shows us what an open world Venom game would look like if Marvel used Unreal Engine 5 to develop the title.
techeblog.com
Up-Close Look at the Halloween-Themed 20,000 Piece LEGO Haunted Mansion Gaming PC
You’ve seen the video of an incredible Halloween-themed LEGO Haunted Mansion gaming PC built by Australia-based AfterShock, now check out a few up-close images of the build. It’s powered by an Intel Core i9-12900KF processor (Alder Lake), NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 GPU, and 32GB of Corsair Dominator DDR5 memory modules, complete with RGB lighting.
Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Launch Maps: Full List
With just days remaining until the full release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, it appears the game's full list of multiplayer maps has been leaked. Here's a breakdown of all of the multiplayer maps players can expect to see in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 at launch.
Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition Not Working: How to Fix
The full release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally here, but some players have run into some problems with the game's Vault Edition. It's been a long journey, but we've finally made it to the full release of Modern Warfare 2. After multiple betas and early access periods, players all over can now dive into the campaign and multiplayer. Those who purchased the game's Vault Edition, a pricey $100 option that came complete with a Battle Pass, 50 tier skips, unique Operators and more for PlayStation, have logged in only to find that some of their promised content is missing.
techeblog.com
What Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Running on an RTX 4090 Looks Like in 8K with Ray-Tracing
Ever wonder what The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild would look like running on an NVIDIA RTX 4090 graphics card? If so, you won’t have to look further than this new gameplay trailer by Digital Dreams. In addition to being in 8K, the modder also added a custom Reshade ray tracing technique for an enhanced Global Illumination shader.
IGN
Resident Evil Village Is Now Available for Macs but There Is a Catch
Capcom’s Resident Evil Village is now available for Macs that come with an M1 chip or later. The game won’t support any Macs that are Intel-based. The survival horror game has received praise for its gameplay and setting, as it maintains survival horror elements from previous games in the series.
IGN
PS5 Has Seemingly Been Jailbroken, and People are Already Installing PT on It
Sony’s PlayStation 5 seems to have been jailbroken – so of course, people are installing P.T. PlayStation modder SpecterDev unveiled the new jailbreak earlier today – an experimental IPV6 kernel exploit for the PS5. This jailbreak relies on a WebKit vulnerability as an entry point, so it will only work on PS5’s running firmware 4.03 or lower… and even then, apparently only works around 30% of the time.
Mr Handy almost got kicked out of Fallout 4's celeb-packed launch party for "scaring" a guest
"I wish I was kidding about that"
KHON2
Lego Mario sets worth checking out before the movie hits theaters
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. After being announced in 2018, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” now has an official trailer and a star-studded cast, including Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black and more A-list celebs. While the Italian plumber in his red jumpsuit stirs up nostalgic feelings, this movie also draws in new fans who are impatiently waiting for the release in April 2023. If you want to move away from Mario games and bring out your creative side, check out these Lego Mario sets to pass the time until the movie hits theaters.
IGN
God of War Ragnarok Developers Miffed by Gameplay Leaks and Retailers Selling Copies of the Title Early
The developers of the long-awaited sequel to God of War are disappointed by early leaks leading up to the game's release on November 9. Cory Barlog, who directed the first title of the Norse series, took to Twitter to voice his concerns following reports of retailers selling copies to players days before its intended release.
Returning to Fallout 4 was just what I needed while waiting for Starfield
I returned to Fallout 4 at just the right time
Who is Fool's Theory, the studio behind The Witcher Remake?
CDPR is supervising, but a new team is working on Project Canis Majoris
TechRadar
One of the best Modern Warfare 2 maps has been cut a day before launch
Fans of Call of Duty savored all the detail given in the progression overview, and that’s just a taster of what’s to come on release day. Even though the CoD series ranks high on most lists of the best FPS games, they had a lot to prove. Call Of Duty: Vanguard made a relatively tepid splash in 2021, and players had high hopes for this new game which, well, has the same name as an older game. Modern Warfare 2 brings with it a lot of expectations, but it seems we’re in for a satisfying blend of familiar and novel when the game drops – with a few rumored, hopefully temporary changes that might make fans of 10v10 maps balk.
Information Gatherer For Modern Warfare 2 Discovers Mention Of Zombies Game Mode
People who didn’t play this year’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 because there wasn’t enough zombie content should give it another shot. A Zombies mode might still be added to the game after all, according to recent information that has come to light. If you can’t slay hordes of the undead, it doesn’t seem like a Call of Duty game, does it?
techeblog.com
2022 Halloween Google Doodle is Actually a Multiplayer Great Ghoul Duel 2 Game
While not as eye-catching as Hershey’s Trick-or-Treat door, this year’s Halloween Google Doodle is equally as fun since it’s actually a playable Great Ghoul Duel 2 game. This is a followup to the 2018 Great Ghoul Duel Doodle where players from around the world join a team to compete and collect the most wandering spirit flames before the moon disappears.
techeblog.com
Assassin’s Creed 2 Remake in Unreal Engine 5 Teases Next-Generation Graphics
Assassin’s Creed 2, first released in 2009 on the PS3 and Xbox 360, is long overdue for a remake. TeaserPlay is a professional at just that and has released a teaser showing the game with next-generation graphics powered by Unreal Engine 5. Instead of focusing on gameplay, you’ll see more of the stunning environments where Ezio befriends Leonardo da Vinci and takes on Florence’s most powerful families in Renaissance Italy.
Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life is headed to PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC too
The classic Gamecube Harvest Moon remake was originally announced for Switch only
'Star Wars Eclipse,' the New Story-Driven Project by Quantic Dream, Won't Release for a While
Quantic Dream, the developers behind Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human Is working with Lucasfilm Games to bring us a new, story-driven game set long ago in a galaxy far, far away. Called Star Wars: Eclipse, if its in-game graphics even approach the quality displayed in its cinematic trailer displayed during 2021's The Game Awards, it would be an easy purchase for that alone. However, with series like The Mandalorian and Andor, it's clear that older Star Wars fans like a more serious story-driven experience.
Comments / 0