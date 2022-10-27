Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democratic Candidate for Governor to Visit Sumner CountyAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
Flexible work eases holiday stress for many local residentsInstaworkNashville, TN
Ahead of November Election, Sumner Democrats Announce Key EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Related
atozsports.com
Ryan Tannehill, Malik Willis, and the Titans QB situation against Texans
As the Tennessee Titans head into Houston for a divisional matchup with the Texans on Sunday, the story of the weekend surrounds the injury status of Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Tannehill suffered an ankle injury in the second half of Tennessee’s Week 7 win over Indianapolis, and while he finished...
atozsports.com
Kentucky QB Will Levis gets asked demoralizing question after loss to Tennessee Vols
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis entered Saturday’s matchup against the Tennessee Vols as a player viewed by draft analysts as a potential top-10 selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. He will be drafted, of course, but Levis didn’t look like a future NFL quarterback against a Tennessee defense that’s...
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel gets mentioned during NFL broadcast but Vols fans won’t like what was said
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel is the talk of the football world these days. And not just the college football world, but the NFL world, too. On Sunday, CBS broadcaster Tony Romo, a former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, brought up Heupel during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Philadelphia Eagles.
atozsports.com
Nashville Sports Council CEO targets 3 massive events for the Titans’ new stadium
Earlier this week, we got our first look at the Tennessee Titans‘ proposed $2.1 billion new stadium. The Titans and mayor John Cooper recently reached a proposed agreement on the new stadium. In the coming weeks, The Metro Council and the Nashville Sports Authority will consider the proposal. At...
New video makes Nick Saban look even worse for not suspending Jermaine Burton
Nick Saban’s decision not to suspend Jermaine Burton looks worse after new video showed a clearer picture of the Alabama WR striking out at a Tennessee fan. Nick Saban has had an illustrious career as a college football coach. But he’s also proof that even the best coaches can be blinded by bad decision-making.
atozsports.com
Steve Spurrier gives honest thoughts on Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Vols offense
Former Florida Gators and South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Steve Spurrier has had plenty of run-ins with the Tennessee Vols. Spurrier, who grew up in East Tennessee, has never been shy about taking a shot at the Vols. Whether it was “You can’t spell Citrus without UT” or Spurrier throwing...
atozsports.com
Kirby Smart gives his thoughts on the Tennessee Vols offense
The Tennessee Vols easily handled the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday night in Neyland Stadium and the Georgia Bulldogs took care of business against the Florida Gators in Jacksonville. That means we get a massive showdown between Tennessee and Georgia next Saturday in Athens. On Saturday, after the Bulldogs’ win over...
atozsports.com
Vols legend reveals the moment that made him immediately commit to Tennessee
Tennessee Vols legend Ron Slay made his mark in Knoxville on the basketball court, but he ended up on Rocky Top thanks to a football game. Slay, the 2003 SEC player of the year, joined Charlie Burris and I on The Big Orange Podcast earlier this week. And he had...
atozsports.com
The Tennessee Vols have a major concern after the 2022 season, but they also have a solid solution
One of the main reasons why the Tennessee Vols‘ offense has been so explosive this season is the emergence of wide receiver Jalin Hyatt. The former four-star recruit has been a revelation this season as he’s quickly established himself as one of the best college football players in the nation.
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel said something after Vols’ win over Kentucky that all recruits need to hear
One of the most impressive things about Josh Heupel and his quick turnaround of the Tennessee Vols is that he never takes credit for what’s happening on the field. Instead, Heupel always puts the credit back on the players. That was the case on Saturday night after Tennessee’s 44-6...
atozsports.com
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops’ reaction after losing to Tennessee has to be satisfying for Vols fans
After every game the Tennessee Vols have played this season, the opposing coach has been at a complete loss in the post-game press conference. It’s been true of Billy Napier, Brian Kelly, and Nick Saban. And it was true of Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops on Saturday night after...
Kentucky football fans paint Tennessee landmark 'The Rock' before showdown in Knoxville
Kentucky football fans made their presence felt in Knoxville, Tennessee, before the No. 19 Wildcats' showdown with the No. 3 Volunteers on Saturday night. A group of UK fans laid claim to "The Rock," a staple of UT's campus since the 1960s, by covering it in blue paint early Saturday morning. With white paint, they dubbed the Volunteers' landmark the "Big Blue Rock" and wrote "Cats by 90" on the front.
atozsports.com
Former Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze gives his thoughts on Tennessee Vols’ offense
Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze, the former head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels, is well-known for possessing one of the most innovative minds in college football. Freeze is one of the few coaches who has beaten Nick Saban and Alabama twice. And his offense was one of the main reasons why the Rebels were able to get past Alabama in those matchups (2014 and 2015).
atozsports.com
Vols WR Cedric Tillman sends message to fans amid latest news
According to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Tennessee Vols wide receiver Cedric Tillman has practiced at “full speed” all week and has been cleared to play against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday night. Tillman, the leading returning wide receiver in the SEC entering the 2022 season,...
PHOTOS: No. 11 Tennessee defeats No. 3 Gonzaga
No. 11 Tennessee defeated No. 2 Gonzaga, 99-80, Friday in the Legends of Basketball charity exhibition at Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas. Tennessee trailed the Bulldogs, 54-50, at halftime. Tyreke Key, a transfer from Indiana State, scored 26 points to lead Tennessee. He was 8-for-12 from the field and converted...
Comments / 0