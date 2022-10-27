ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

atozsports.com

Ryan Tannehill, Malik Willis, and the Titans QB situation against Texans

As the Tennessee Titans head into Houston for a divisional matchup with the Texans on Sunday, the story of the weekend surrounds the injury status of Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Tannehill suffered an ankle injury in the second half of Tennessee’s Week 7 win over Indianapolis, and while he finished...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Kirby Smart gives his thoughts on the Tennessee Vols offense

The Tennessee Vols easily handled the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday night in Neyland Stadium and the Georgia Bulldogs took care of business against the Florida Gators in Jacksonville. That means we get a massive showdown between Tennessee and Georgia next Saturday in Athens. On Saturday, after the Bulldogs’ win over...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Courier Journal

Kentucky football fans paint Tennessee landmark 'The Rock' before showdown in Knoxville

Kentucky football fans made their presence felt in Knoxville, Tennessee, before the No. 19 Wildcats' showdown with the No. 3 Volunteers on Saturday night. A group of UK fans laid claim to "The Rock," a staple of UT's campus since the 1960s, by covering it in blue paint early Saturday morning. With white paint, they dubbed the Volunteers' landmark the "Big Blue Rock" and wrote "Cats by 90" on the front.
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Former Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze gives his thoughts on Tennessee Vols’ offense

Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze, the former head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels, is well-known for possessing one of the most innovative minds in college football. Freeze is one of the few coaches who has beaten Nick Saban and Alabama twice. And his offense was one of the main reasons why the Rebels were able to get past Alabama in those matchups (2014 and 2015).
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Vols WR Cedric Tillman sends message to fans amid latest news

According to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Tennessee Vols wide receiver Cedric Tillman has practiced at “full speed” all week and has been cleared to play against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday night. Tillman, the leading returning wide receiver in the SEC entering the 2022 season,...
NASHVILLE, TN

