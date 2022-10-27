Today, I’d like to take a charitable break from discussing gear, to chat about something I’ve found to be far more important to understand about photography. When I was graduating from college, my sister gave me a book. It was called “Who Moved My Cheese” and was written by Spencer Johnson. I’d love to give you a deep, in-depth review of the book. But the truth is that I never actually bothered to read it. For one, I wasn’t much of a reader at the time, unless the material in question was the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. And two, the title of the book confused me and led me to believe it was some kind of cartoon about a mouse that I was clearly too mature to be reading about at 20. This is all nonsense, of course. My sister was somewhat prophetic in providing me with that book, as the lessons in it, which concern how we go about reacting to changes in our life, are exactly the types of things that most adults will find themselves struggling with at some point. But, instead of getting this early primer, I instead began my artistic pursuits without the perspective that one day things might change.

2 DAYS AGO