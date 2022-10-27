Controversy has been raging over Bonfire Night for years, on issues from public safety to animal welfare. But it’s taken the cost-of-living crisis to cause some councils across the UK to cancel events celebrating November 5.It’s not hard to understand why. With household bills and food prices soaring, for many people, there’s little disposable income to spend on fireworks – and with concern for the environment now a major factor, sending smoke and flames up into the atmosphere may not be the best way to celebrate.“We want to encourage people to think about how to celebrate with nature in mind,”...

24 MINUTES AGO