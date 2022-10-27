Welcome to On Location, where we talk to the coolest cooks and makers around the country about what's inspiring them right now. It’s almost impossible to find a bad bagel in New York City. But the perfect New York bagel is on another level: With a crisp golden crust and the perfect chew, it’s near-mythical, the kind of bite that makes you forget the rat you saw on the street last night.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO