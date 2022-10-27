ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTSM

12 of the wildest high school football stadiums in Texas

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas is known for its Friday night lights football and how much it appreciates the game of football. Stadiums around Texas are always filled with fans cheering on their teams and cross-town rivalries are taken seriously. Here’s a list of the wildest stadiums in Texas, that features the biggest, most expensive […]
TEXAS STATE
Athlon Sports

Broncos Announce Russell Wilson's Week 8 Status

After watching the Denver Broncos' Week Seven loss to the New York Jets from the sideline, quarterback Russell Wilson is going to be back on the field Sunday. Broncos' head coach Nathaniel Hackett announced that Wilson will start when his team faces the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. Wilson missed ...
DENVER, CO
BlueDevilCountry

Duke reportedly loses to Houston in secret scrimmage

The Duke basketball team, which begins the season at No. 7 in the AP Top 25, traveled to Texas to play No. 3 Houston in Saturday's closed-door scrimmage on the Cougars' home floor in the Fertitta Center. According to a tweet from James Mueller of The Daily Cougar, Houston's student newspaper, the ...
DURHAM, NC

