Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mavice Thigpen takes down opponents signsPort city bloggingShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Split Last Homestand Until DecemberUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
2022 October Shreveport High School Invite Swim MeetUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Cross Country Trails - Benton Tiger Tracks 2022Under The Radar NWLABenton, LA
Related
ktalnews.com
BBQ cook-off competition between Shreveport first responders
The North Shreveport Business Association hosted its annual Heroes BBQ Cook-off. BBQ cook-off competition between Shreveport first …. The North Shreveport Business Association hosted its annual Heroes BBQ Cook-off. Grambling rolls past Alcorn for first SWAC win of …. Grambling rolls past Alcorn for first SWAC win of Jackson era.
ktalnews.com
1 wounded in West Cedar Grove drive-by
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One person was taken to the hospital after a drive-by shooting in West Cedar Grove late Sunday morning. Police responded to the scene on Argyle St. just after 11:00 a.m. Officials say a man was suffering from a gunshot wound to his buttocks. According to...
ktalnews.com
Owner of Texas St. property destroyed by fire files injunction against city
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An appellate judge in northwest Louisiana filed an injunction against the City of Shreveport to prevent them from demolishing a historic downtown building sold to him by the city in late 2019 after a fire destroyed it in September. Judge Marcus Hunter’s recalled getting a...
ktalnews.com
First responders face-off for BBQ bragging rights
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport first responders put on their aprons and chef’s hats to battle for best in barbecue in north Shreveport Friday afternoon. “We have chopped up brisket, ribs, and our specialty, which is homemade biscuits with bread pudding and homemade English toffee,” Grill Gruntz Jay Bowen said.
ktalnews.com
Baroque Artists of Shreveport to perform free concert at Centenary
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Baroque Artists of Shreveport concert season opens with a Sunday afternoon performance at Centenary College. The term “baroque” comes from the Portuguese barroco, or “oddly shaped pearl.” And was used to describe the music by critics in the nineteenth century. The music of Bach and Handel’s era sounded overly ornamented and exaggerated. Fast forward a few hundred years, and the term baroque no longer has derogatory connotations and is instead an endearing descriptor for a rich and diverse period in music history.
ktalnews.com
Historic site revitalized in downtown Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A recently modernized historic site in downtown Shreveport is now open to people from all economic backgrounds. A ribbon cutting took place Thursday afternoon for the newly renovated Lee Hardware and United Jewelers Apartments. The industrial plant was turned into an apartment complex in 1999,...
ktalnews.com
In-depth Coverage of the Taylor Parker Sentencing Trial
Brittany Defran and Carolyn Roy discuss the most recent week of the Taylor Parker Sentencing Trial. Parker was found guilty of capital murder in October after cutting a baby from Reagan Hancock's womb. In-depth Coverage of the Taylor Parker Sentencing …. Brittany Defran and Carolyn Roy discuss the most recent...
ktalnews.com
Cyclist killed in south Shreveport hit and run
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man was killed while riding a bicycle in south Shreveport late Saturday night. According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, a man in his 40s was riding down the 200 block of Mayo Rd. when a vehicle hit him and left the scene. Officials believe the car may be a Kia.
ktalnews.com
Louisiana Physician, LPN indicted for illegally obtaining, distributing controlled substances
SHREVEPORT, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana physician and licensed practical nurse have been indicted for obtaining and distributing controlled substances illegally. Dr. Jeffrey L. Evans, Jr., 65, of Mansfield, and Debra E. Craig, 66, of Converse, were both indicted for illegally obtaining and distributing controlled substances, according to a press release from the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana.
ktalnews.com
State Fair of Louisiana has new safety improvements
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The State Fair of Louisiana began Thursday in Shreveport, and one of their top priorities is safety. The fair is making upgrades in security to ensure the safety of citizens attending, including cameras monitored by the Real Time Crime Center. “We’ve installed a very extensive...
ktalnews.com
Chances of fentanyl in Halloween candy unlikely, doctor explains
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Each year, Halloween comes with warnings urging parents to check candy collections for anything that could harm children. This year’s concern is that rainbow fentanyl will be passed to unsuspecting trick-or-treaters; doctors say don’t worry. There has been a lot of national attention...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport Dir. of Economic Development fired amid allegations of misconduct
According to a statement released by his attorney Allison Jones, Drew Morton was terminated from his position as Director of Economic Development on Friday “because of allegations made against him which he contends are false and defamatory.”. Shreveport Dir. of Economic Development fired amid …. According to a statement...
Comments / 0