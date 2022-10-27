SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Baroque Artists of Shreveport concert season opens with a Sunday afternoon performance at Centenary College. The term “baroque” comes from the Portuguese barroco, or “oddly shaped pearl.” And was used to describe the music by critics in the nineteenth century. The music of Bach and Handel’s era sounded overly ornamented and exaggerated. Fast forward a few hundred years, and the term baroque no longer has derogatory connotations and is instead an endearing descriptor for a rich and diverse period in music history.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO