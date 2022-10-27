SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! It has been a gloomy day and I have had to augment my diet with a little more caffeine than I usually would on a Sunday! Some folks have seen the low-70s, which is great for them. Most though, have only seen the mid-60s for highs this afternoon. Cloudy skies have dominated and will continue until the overnight hours. Lows tonight will drop to the mid-50s with decreasing clouds.

