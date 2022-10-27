Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KSLA
Sunshine returns for the spookiest day of the year!
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! It has been a gloomy day and I have had to augment my diet with a little more caffeine than I usually would on a Sunday! Some folks have seen the low-70s, which is great for them. Most though, have only seen the mid-60s for highs this afternoon. Cloudy skies have dominated and will continue until the overnight hours. Lows tonight will drop to the mid-50s with decreasing clouds.
KSLA
Cloudy Sunday ahead
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! Today will be pretty cloudy but slightly warmer with highs in the upper-60s and maybe the low-70s if you’re lucky. Some sunshine will make an appearance in the late afternoon so that might drive some spots over the edge of the 60s. Lows tonight night will drop to the 50s as skies continue to clear heading into yet another workweek.
KSLA
Afternoon scattered showers after a very wet morning
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! It is a bit of a wet one out there this morning as we see showers continue to move through the eastern half of the ArkLaTex. Scattered rain will take over during the afternoon hours and cloudy skies will remain. Temperatures will struggle once again, highs in the 60s. Lows tonight will drop to the 50s with cloudy skies.
KSLA
Showers and storms to finish off the week
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday! You’re going to need an extra cup of coffee this morning, we are tracking showers through the ArkLaTex for your Friday and the rain always makes me tired!. Anyway, yes, rain. We are seeing showers moving through the region already this morning, these...
KSLA
Rain returns by the end of the week
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Pleasant and dry weather continues through Thursday, but get ready to break out the rain gear again as we wrap up the week and head into the weekend. We’ll see clear skies heading into this evening and tonight. Temperatures will fall back into the 50s and 60s this evening and eventually fall back into the low to mid 40s by morning.
q973radio.com
Christmas Music Has Arrived in The Shreveport Bossier Area
We know this has been a hard year for alot of people! Inflation has the cost of everything up — people are having a hard time finding jobs, and companies are having a hard time finding good employees. The political noise is loud and divisive, so we thought we’d...
KSLA
Crumbl Cookies coming to Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crumbl Cookies is set to open a location in Shreveport during the first week of November. On Friday, Nov. 4, the Crumbl Cookies on Youree Drive will officially open its doors. The new store is located at 7020 Youree Dr. Owners, Bryce Dean and Brian Sieck, are excited to start serving fans in Shreveport. The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
KSLA
Shreveport Aquarium’s hosts a swashbuckling Pirates & Pancakes Breakfast
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Aquarium is hosting a fun pirate pancake breakfast for the whole family to enjoy. On Oct. 29. the Shreveport Aquarium’s Pirates & Pancakes Breakfast will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at 601 Clyde Fant Pkwy, Shreveport, pirate attire is encouraged.
KTBS
Three weekend shootings in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Three non-life threatening shootings were reported in Shreveport over the weekend. On Friday Oct. 28, an 18-year-old male was shot in the right arm at the Holiday Inn Express on Interstate Drive just before midnight. The victim was transported to Willis-Knighton South and taken to Oschner LSU Health by police. There are no reported suspects at this time. The investigation is currently ongoing.
KSLA
SPD shares safety tips for trick-or-treating
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With Halloween in just a few days, it’s important to start thinking about trick-or-treating safety. Cpl. Christopher Bordelon with the Shreveport Police Department sat down with KSLA on Friday, Oct. 28 to share some safety tips. Some of the topic covered include:. Safety practices for...
KSLA
Furry Friends Friday: Make way for the royals Lucy, Trooper
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Krewe of Barkus & Meoux is celebrating its Annual Pet Royalty Day, and today the former duchess & duke will be in to meet KSLA. Our guests today, Trooper and Lucy are pets of royalty, they were last years Duke and Duchess for the Krewe of Barkus and Meoux.
KTBS
State Fair of Louisiana kicked off Thursday
SHREVEPORT, La. - The 116th State Fair of Louisiana opened Thursday at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds in Shreveport and runs through Sunday, Nov. 13. The hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays and 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and Election Day. On weekdays, parking and admission are free until 3 p.m. The Fair will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays except for Nov. 8, Election Day.
When Exactly is Trick or Treating This Year for Shreveport?
Halloween 2022 is expected to be huge this year. After two years of lockdowns, families are ready to get back to life. This year, the kids will be wearing masks that are actually fun. And as we expect record number of trick-or-treaters, we can also expect a higher possibility of children getting hurt.
cbs19.tv
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Atlanta defeats Gladewater 42-21
GLADEWATER, Texas — The Atlanta Rabbits went head-to-head with the Gladewater Bears in the 10th week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Atlanta came away with the win, defeating Gladewater, 42-21. Click the video above for the highlights.
KSLA
Man shot while walking on East Kings
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was walking East Kings Highway between Atlantic Avenue and Fremont Street when he heard a gunshot and felt a sting in his back. On Oct. 30 at 4 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department received a call reporting a shooting victim arriving at a hospital. When SPD officers arrived, they learned that the victim was walking in the 1100 block of East Kings Highway when he heard a shot and felt a sting in his back.
KTBS
Tree giveaway scheduled next week in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Free trees. That's right, on Nov. 4 Shreveport Green, State Farm and the Arbor Day Foundation will give away 500 trees on a first-come, first-serve basis. A similar tree giveaway in March was a hit, with a long line of people lined up to snatch up every available tree within 45 minutes.
KSLA
New Shreveport restaurant puts modern spin on Southern dishes
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There’s a new restaurant set to open in Shreveport!. Cypress by the Revenir offers a modern twist on Southern food. “Shreveport’s been amazing to us. We wanted to invest in Shreveport and it’s our home. We wanted to make a business that we could pass down to our children, and something to be proud of,” said Lindsey Pennington, co-owner and CEO.
ktalnews.com
Parts of central Claiborne Parish under boil advisory
Claiborne Parish, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Claiborne Parish issued a boil advisory for a large portion of the parish between Homer and Lisbon on Thursday night. Officials say the advisory is due to a pipe replacement in the water well at Arizona Water Plant. It affects the east side of the water system, starting on the east side of Airport Loop Rd. on Hwy 2.
KTBS
Behind the Badge: The Bridges Brothers
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Sometimes heroes run in the family. This morning on Behind the Badge, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe introduces us to the Bridges brothers. If you'd like to submit an idea for a future Behind the Badge segment, email us at behindthebadge@ktbs.com.
arklatexweekend.com
Concerts to check out in November
(Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Click on the concert name to be taken to event and ticket page. Nickelodeon’s favorite blue dog and friends come for a night for an epic adventure! This time Josh and Blue are conjuring up a magical theater show. Location - Shreveport Municipal Auditorium, 705 Elvis...
