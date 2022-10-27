Neighborhood brings concerns to county of potential beltline

It’s been stated over and over and over again — Owatonna is growing, and there is no indication of any slowing down.

As a part of this growth, local government leaders have been discussing how to better move traffic from one side of town to the other, and while that notion generally receives large support from community members, there appears to be equally large concern.

During the Steele County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, more than 20 concerned residents attended a public hearing to voice their opinions on one of the potential options detailed in the 2023-27 Highway Capital Improvement Plan to direct traffic from the northeast to southeast sides of town. Currently, there is no direct route for those motorists, and the County Highway Department details in the plan that all existing highways and streets direct traffic toward the downtown area, adding unnecessary traffic downtown and increasing travel times.

The description for the project, titled the east side corridor, would construct a north-south route on the east side of the city from near the Highway 218/18th Street SE intersection to County State Aid Highway 34, also known as 26th Street. Currently, there is a feasibility study in progress and, depending on the final report, construction could be divided in stages from 2025-27.

The issue the residents are having, however, is the proximity of this proposed corridor to their homes, with some homeowners stating the map shows the roadway cutting directly through their backyards — something they say was never planned for.

Jeff Otto, a resident on Fox Hollow Lane on the northeast side of town, said studies dating back to the ‘90s showed a potential east side corridor being built “much further east,” and he said subsequent studies done by Steele County in 2004 and 2011 recommended the same.

“All of a sudden, everyone in the neighborhood is getting information that this will align with 29th and go right through the backyards of a number of people,” Otto said. “We moved to this neighborhood and built houses understanding a corridor would be much further to the east. Nobody wants this kind of high traffic in their backyard.”

While he agrees it is needed, Otto continued to explain a corridor, such as the one being discussed, would cause values in homes to plummet if it is built as currently outlined in the Highway CIP.

“This has a definite impact on us,” Otto said.

County Engineer Greg Ilkka said he has been in communication with several residents in the Fox Hollow Lane neighborhood, as well as other neighborhoods in that area, and is currently planning a meeting for Nov. 2 to discuss the potential project with some of them. While the meeting is not a public open house, Ilkka said there will be “plenty more of those” coming up as the feasibility and environmental impact studies conclude.

“We are still early in the process, and there has been no final decisions that it will go through that specific right-of-way,” Ilkka said. “It is just one of the options. It may be preferred by many, but it is obviously also not preferred by many.”

Commissioner Jim Abbe verified with Ilkka that the new corridor would provide a direct line to hook on to the new Highway 14, adding that the construction of the new Owatonna High School added to the need for the corridor to be addressed in the next handful of years.

“This is just to move traffic out of neighborhoods,” Abbe said. “Anyone who travels that route now knows that area is a nightmare when leaving south to go north.”

Ilkka added that there is a need for more “collector streets” within the city, stating roughly 44 more collectors are needed and that this corridor would help address that issue. With the commissioners and the residents in attendance in agreement that it is a necessary and needed project, Abbe said it will be important that the county takes into consideration how this particular option would be impacting those neighborhoods.

“It’s about how to balance the needs of a whole county and the needs of a neighborhood,” Abbe said. “How do we talk through that and make it palatable for everybody? The are social aspects, economic aspects, environmental aspects, farmlands and neighborhoods.”

Ilkka said there is still a two-year process to help fine tune the project, reiterating there will be multiple open houses for the public to attend throughout.