As much as I love shopping online, there's nothing like going into a store IRL to try, touch, and see the clothes for myself. Zara happens to be one of my favorite brands to shop for trend-forward yet affordable pieces, and while I'm not a fan of standing in line at Zara, I am a fan of seeing and trying the brand's of-the-moment pieces in person. After all, I know that what looks good on a model online doesn't always translate when I try it on myself.

4 DAYS AGO