Read full article on original website
Related
Chloë Sevigny Wore a $200 Everlane Sweater With Dangerously Cool Wide-Leg Pants
In fashion, it's common knowledge that anything spotted on indie industry darling Chloë Sevigny will be a smash hit. From her '90s-era street style to her daring fashion party ensembles, the Bones and All actress never fails to impress when it comes to her styling. And while her latest look—a striped sweater and khaki pants—is one of the more tame combinations we've seen Sevigny debut, that je nai se quoi quality her style has always embodied was as present as ever.
Hailey Bieber Wore the Dress Trend That Goes Perfectly With Knee-High Boots
Hailey Bieber has the art of outfit making down to a science. Whether she's keeping it casual at the gym or masquerading at a costume party, this style star has both the taste and talent for putting together a seemingly effortless yet inspired look. Case in point: the midi sweaterdress and knee-high black boots she wore earlier this week at The Wall Street Journal's Tech Live conference in Laguna Beach.
Anne Hathaway's Stylist Used These Products For Her Effortless French-Girl Waves
Anne Hathaway has been a bonafide beauty icon ever since her Princess of Genovia days. Recently, though, she's been leaning into a cool '60s aesthetic that's turning even more heads than usual. From shift dresses to bouffants and beyond, she's making the mod look relevant again (but, then again, when wasn't it?).
Zoë Kravitz's Simple Dress-and-Shoe Pairing Will Never Go Out of Style—Ever
Zoë Kravitz's style is hard to pin down. Sometimes she goes for elegant gowns, while other times she'll wear a risqué crystal-embellished naked dress. For her most recent red carpet appearance, she was the picture of minimalist chic in a simple The Row strapless tube dress and Manolo Blahnik pointy-toe pumps.
These Gen Z Celebs Are Fashion's Next It Girls—8 Outfits to Prove It
Here at Who What Wear, we're known for a few things. Maybe you pay us a visit to get your download on the latest emerging trends or to glean some inspiration on what to add to your cart. But we have another hidden talent. We pride ourselves on our keen ability to pinpoint rising talent before they reach their breakout moments, whether we're chatting with scream queen Jenna Ortega or streaming star Maia Reficco. You could say it's kind of our thing.
5 Fall Outfits That Look Perfect With Uggs
From Bella Hadid, to Elsa Hosk, and KeKe Palmer celebrities and fashion people everywhere are loving Uggs for this season. Yes, that brand of cozy boots that once we’re all the rage in the early 2000’s have made a comeback in the chiciest way possible. With their classic mini platform boots being sold out basically everywhere, I think it’s safe to say that these are going to be a major player in the it-boot for fall and winter.
So This Is the Lily Collins Way to Style $100 Sneakers at the Airport
Celebrities are all over the place when it comes to airport style. On one end of the spectrum, you have Kate Beckinsale, who dares to wear six-inch platform boots while traveling. On the more casual side, Lily Collins prefers to be all about comfort at the airport. Photographed at LAX in Los Angeles, Collins wore an oversize blazer, a practical crossbody bag, easy straight-leg jeans, and New Balance 327 Sneakers.
These 5 Low-Key Outfits Are Flawless, and Each Piece Is Under $75
If there was one word or phrase to describe my personal style beyond classic and fashion-forward, it would be low-key. Effortless looks with a subtle injection of the latest trends will forever be my comfort zone. It’s for that very reason, when I’m seeking out fresh outfit inspiration on Instagram, I keep an eye out for looks that are understated while still managing to have a cool factor. And I can’t help but want to recreate every outfit from my most recent roundup.
The 10 Most Iconic Makeup Books That Deserve a Spot on Your Coffee Table
I know we can learn so much from platforms like TikTok and YouTube about makeup tips and trends. However, the coffee table book is an OG resource that will never go out of style. There are a wealth of makeup-related reads that have been coveted resources since their publishing, and rightfully so. Famed makeup artists such as Kevyn Aucoin and François Nars are trailblazers who put their artistry into stunning makeup coffee table books that are a true feast for the eyes. And of course, they deserve a special place in your decorating MO alongside our favorite fashion coffee table books.
Emma Corrin's Gender-Fluid Aesthetic Is an Asset on the Screen and Red Carpet
The business of Hollywood is, of course, the suspension of disbelief. But it takes a truly talented actor to transcend time, space, gender, and genre from one role to the next. For 26-year-old Emma Corrin, however, this constant metamorphosis is quickly becoming routine. Corrin, who is British and nonbinary, began...
Kate Beckinsale Wore 6-Inch Platforms to the Airport That'd Make TSA's Jaws Drop
I have a couple of rules when it comes to airport dressing. Number one: I always wear a hoodie so I can put the hood up and protect my hair from the back of the seat. Number two: I wear Nike Cortez sneakers because they're supremely easy to slide on and off at security and at my seat when it's nap time. Kate Beckinsale, on the other hand, seems to have her own travel fashion rules—and I respect her fearlessness.
This $70 Sneaker Has Reached Cult Status, And I Have The Outfits to Prove It
Buzzy items that take hold over the fashion community usually come with a steep price tag—Toteme's internet-famous scarf coat, Balenciaga's Cagole knee boots, Miu Miu's ballet flats, the list goes on—but there is some financial relief when it comes to It-sneakers. In this world, it's usually the simplest or most "norm-core" styles that get the most attention (just look at the eternal popularity of Chuck Taylor hi-tops or Nike Blazers), and they're usually relatively affordable. The latest entry in this It-sneaker canon? Adidas Samba sneaker.
Kerry Washington Wore the Practical Airport Outfit That Will Never Betray You
We've seen plenty of impractical celebrity airport outfits lately, so it's refreshing to see one that we non-famous folks would actually wear to the airport. See Kerry Washington. Washington was photographed at JFK this week wearing a comfortable, chic travel outfit that you could feasibly copy every time you catch a flight for the rest of your life—it's that good.
Lupita Nyong'o's Jewel-Tone Eye Shadow Is a Masterclass in Holiday Makeup
The holiday season will be here before we know it. Yes, that means we should probably start planning and preparing for all our commitments (travel itineraries, events, parties, you name it), but we'd rather focus on the fun stuff, like which holiday makeup looks we'll be wearing. After all, in our opinion, there's no better time to take a maximalist approach to makeup than during the holiday season.
I Went to Zara, and These 10 Fall Pieces Really Stood Out
As much as I love shopping online, there's nothing like going into a store IRL to try, touch, and see the clothes for myself. Zara happens to be one of my favorite brands to shop for trend-forward yet affordable pieces, and while I'm not a fan of standing in line at Zara, I am a fan of seeing and trying the brand's of-the-moment pieces in person. After all, I know that what looks good on a model online doesn't always translate when I try it on myself.
Meghan Markle Went Shopping in a Strapless Jumpsuit and Toe-Jewelry Sandals
I don't know about all of you, but I still get a rush seeing Meghan Markle in her new, extremely low-key environment in California. After years of strict dress codes at formal engagements, a sighting that involves the Duchess of Sussex relaxing with friends in what can only be described as "California casual" attire is a breath of fresh air.
15 Cool and Trendy Winter Finds I'm Fully Obsessing Over
It might still be fall, but I am already creating my ideal winter shopping wishlists. There are so many exciting trends circulating right now and since I can't invest in them all, I wanted to figure out which are worth waiting for just a little longer. After sifting through all of my favorite retailers and then some, I was able to narrow down my picks to a slim 15.
Zooey Deschanel's Cute Outfit Is Perfect If You're Over Skinny Jeans
Say hello to the new girl in town wearing some retro-inspired threads! Actress Zooey Deschanel was spotted on a family outing in Santa Monica looking comfortably stylish in a pair of dark wash, wide-leg denim trousers reminiscent of '70s-era styles. That's right, wide-leg jeans are officially back in the rotation.
Olivia Rodrigo Just Replaced Her Signature Combat Boots With the Trendiest Flats
I don't know about you, but I associate Olivia Rodrigo's style with two things: Dr. Martens combat boots and platform heels. She's such a dyed-in-the-wool fan of the trends that it's actually surprising to see her in a different style. So when she was photographed in Los Angeles, I instantly took note of her very trendy Mary Jane flats.
The From Scratch Costumes Are Every Bit as Romantic as the Story Itself
For co-writers and sisters Tembi and Attica Locke, the Netflix series From Scratch is a deeply personal one. Based on Tembi’s best-selling memoir, From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily, and Finding Home, the eight-part romantic drama follows a cross-cultural love story set against the idyllic Sicilian countryside. Offering a glimpse of Tembi’s whirlwind life, the show stars Zoe Saldaña as Amy Wheeler, a law student who travels to Italy for a six-week art program and meets and falls for Sicilian chef Lino Ortolano (Eugenio Mastrandrea). The two embark on a sweeping journey filled with love, great food, and unforeseen challenges that bring their families together in a way they could have never imagined. Be prepared—it's a tearjerker.
whowhatwear
Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Fashion and style, decoded.https://www.whowhatwear.com/
Comments / 0