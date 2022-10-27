ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

ruhroh
2d ago

So just curious...all the "polls" and articles that I read about Healy say she is winning but when I read the comments 90% are voting red like myself but yet she is winning?

chrisimbri
2d ago

you dont have to divert the funds, it will all go to the MBTA to fund fat salaries and benefits, BE SMART. VOTE NO ON ALL 4 QUESTIONS. AND VOTE GEOFF DEIHL FOR GOVENOR

Kenneth Nardone
2d ago

Millionaires are not gonna pay it. they'll move,establish trusts. People worked too hard and long to get to this point in life. No way their going to hand over an extra $40,000 in taxes every year

