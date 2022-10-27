Read full article on original website
Get Big Savings on Beauty Products During Sephora's Holiday Sale
Sephora's annual holiday sale is here for all you beauty and makeup collectors. Whether you're doing holiday gift shopping or just grabbing a few things for yourself, Sephora members can get up to 20% off select products, plus 30% off Sephora Collection when you use the code SAVINGS at check out.
If You Want the 9.62% I Bonds Rate on Its Final Day, You Better Act Quickly
When the US Treasury announced the highest ever rate on Series I savings bonds -- 9.62% -- back on May 1, the response from investors was immediate. TreasuryDirect's computer systems crashed and callers were on hold for hours. Now that we're on the final day to purchase I bonds at...
Markets Turn More Bullish
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed further improvement in overall market sentiment after US stocks gained on Friday despite a plunge in Amazon.com AMZN shares. On a weekly basis, the major indices notched notable gains, with the 30-stock Dow index gaining 5.7% last week to record its best performance since May.
The CFO talent market is red hot—especially if you possess this skill
A partner at recruiting firm Heidrick & Struggles explains the qualities companies want.
Eurozone inflation hits record high of 10.7%; UK mortgage approvals, credit card borrowing fall – business live
Eurozone inflation soars because of higher energy and food costs but currency bloc avoids recession with 0.2% GDP growth in third quarter
It's Been a Wild Ride for the Stock Market. What's Next?
This story is part of Recession Help Desk, CNET's coverage of how to make smart money moves in an uncertain economy. It's been a dizzying year for the stock market, between global uncertainty, high inflation and rate hikes. We're officially in a bear market (again), with another Federal Reserve meeting and interest rate hike expected next month.
The Baggu Cloud Travel Bag Is the Best Duffle Bag to Gift This Year
This story is part of 84 Days of Holiday, a collection that helps you find the perfect gift for anyone. Shopping for a jet-setter? Or someone who just likes to take weekend road trips? Gift them the stylish and functional Baggu Cloud Travel Bag and they'll never need another duffle bag again. Ever since I bought it last year, this has become the first bag I grab when I start packing for a trip. Whether I am using it for my clothes for a long weekend (it can hold at least five days' worth of clothing for me) or slipping it into my checked luggage, it goes on all of my trips because I can always find a use for it.
Europe Warns Twitter's Elon Musk: The Bird Flies by Our Rules
Elon Musk, new owner of Twitter, has big plans for the future of the social media company, but regulators are already warning him not to get ahead of himself. After apparently closing the $44 billion sale of Twitter on Thursday, Musk tweeted: "the bird is freed." But within hours, European Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton retweeted Musk with a reminder: "In Europe, the bird will fly by our rules." Breton added the hashtag #DSA, referencing the incoming Digital Services Act, which lays out the rules for social media companies operating in Europe.
Should You Professionally Calibrate Your TV?
Everyone wants their TV to look the best it can. Maybe you've adjusted the picture mode, maybe you've tweaked the TV's settings. If it still doesn't look quite as good as you think it should, or worse, doesn't look as good as your in-law's new 97-inch OLED, it's possible getting your TV calibrated will help.
Best Monitors We've Tested in 2022
Though money's tight for a lot of folks right now, the days of desperately hunting for a $200 monitor for every member of a suddenly working-and-schooling-at-home family are long gone. Now you have time to think about whether that emergency purchase still suits your needs. (Has your isolation-induced interest in...
Get Word, Excel and PowerPoint for Free, No Subscription Required
Microsoft 365 is the latest iteration of the Microsoft Office suite, featuring familiar apps that you might use for work, school or your personal life. The most common way to access those apps is by buying a Microsoft 365 subscription, but that cost adds up over time, which could get in the way of you using Word, Excel, PowerPoint or other programs. Fortunately, if you want Microsoft 365, there are ways to get the service for free.
What's Your TV's Best Picture Mode?
There's an easy way to greatly improve your TV's picture quality. So easy, it will take you less than 5 minutes, and with most TVs only a few clicks of the remote. Changing your TV's picture mode adjusts a variety of settings all at once. The trick is, there's usually several options. So which is best? Sports, Cinema, Movie, Game, Dynamic? Even a cursory glance at each will show big differences.
Learn to Negotiate With Your Internet Service Provider and Save Money
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Pew Research Center data from 2021 revealed that approximately 90% of all US adults found the internet either "essential" or "important" during the pandemic. How is it not 99.9%? Our internet connections have been crucial for work, school and family ties. But what happens when the cost of that internet connection starts to creep up? If you don't qualify for Lifeline or the Affordable Connectivity Program program, then one solution may be an old-fashioned negotiation.
A USB-C iPhone Won't Kill the Lightning Cable... Yet
In a rare occurrence this week, Apple provided a tangible clue about the iPhone's future. Company executives confirmed that Apple will comply with the European Union's mandate that all phones in the region adopt USB-C as the common smartphone charging port in 2024. This means that future iPhones will need to shift away from the Lightning connector that's existed since 2012.
Get Jabra's Elite 3 Earbuds for a Mere $50
When they were released last August, Jabra touted its $80 Elite 3 earbuds as its most affordable true-wireless buds to date. Now they're even more affordable -- they're $50 at multiple retailers. That's very close to their lowest price to date. The Elite 3 have a fairly basic feature set,...
Turn Your Old Android or iPhone Into a Free Security Camera. Here's How
You probably have at least one old phone stuffed in a drawer somewhere. Sure, you can sell it or do a trade-in for a fraction of its purchase price. But if it still turns on, why not give that defunct iPhone or Android a second life?. One of the most...
Samsung Offers Up to $400 Off Unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 Foldable Phones
We've been raving about the Samsung Galaxy Fold 4, a phone that folds open into a small tablet and costs $1,800. We also love the Galaxy Z Flip 4, which has numerous updates from its predecessor and is reasonably priced at $1,000. Right now when shopping directly at Samsung, you can save on both phones: the Fold 4 is $400 off while the Flip 4 is $200 off. There's no telling when the phones will return to their retail prices, so act now if you don't want to miss the deal.
iOS 16.1 on Your iPhone: Every Noteworthy New Feature
That's right. Another iPhone update is here. Apple's iOS 16.1 was released about a month after iOS 16, and comes with several tweaks and new features for compatible iPhones (and iPads with iPadOS 16). If you haven't updated already, we can show you how to download iOS 16.1. Here's what's...
Netflix Secret Codes Unlock Tons of Hidden Movies and Shows. Here's How to Use Them
If you're sick of seeing the same list of Netflix TV shows and movies you may like based on your watch history, you know simply scrolling isn't the best way to find something new to watch quickly, or any other niche genres you might be interested in. But there's a...
Apple Is Latest to Show We're Getting Tired of Subscriptions
Apple is known for beating serious challenges. The Mac maker went from leader of the home computer revolution four decades ago to nearly insolvent in 1997. Its iMac and iPod survived the dot-com crash, after then the iPhone powered through the Great Recession. The iPad, Apple Watch and all manner of iPhone accessories have since helped turn Apple into the world's most highly valued company.
