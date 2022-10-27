Read full article on original website
Candidates for South Dakota public utilities commissioner 2022
The interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public affairs show, In the Moment with Lori Walsh. South Dakota Focus host Jackie Hendry talks with candidates for South Dakota public utilities commissioner. They include Democratic candidate Jeffrey Barth and incumbent Republican candidate Chris Nelson.
Political heavy hitters to stump for Noem
Some big names in politics are campaigning for Kristi Noem as the race for South Dakota governor enters the home stretch. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and former Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard will both stump for Noem Wednesday, Nov. 2. Youngkin rose in prominence within the GOP after upsetting Democrat Terry...
South Dakota Focus: Initiated Measure 27
This video is from SDPB's news program, South Dakota Focus. The second statewide ballot issue this year calls for the legalization of recreational marijuana - again. Initiated Measure 27 legalizes possession of up to one ounce of marijuana for adults aged 21 and older. If voters pass the measure, South Dakota would join 19 other states that have legalized the drug.
Pine Ridge Reservation town hall meeting series aims to empower residents | Oct 28
See the audio attached above to listen to the full news update/podcast. Each day, SDPB brings you statewide news coverage. We then compile those stories into a daily podcast. Subscribe on Apple or Spotify. On today's update... A new poll suggests Kristi Noem holds a sizeable lead over Democrat Jamie...
Public Utilities Commissioner candidates, plus author Craig Johnson
Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372. A move that could extend healthcare benefits to an additional 42,500 low-income residents is on the November 8 ballot. SDPB's Lee Strubinger talks about what expanding Medicaid could mean.
South Dakota Focus: Amendment D
This video is from SDPB's news program, South Dakota Focus. Medicaid is a partnership between federal and state governments that uses public funds to cover healthcare costs for people who meet certain requirements. Right now, South Dakota Medicaid covers children...pregnant people...people with disabilities...people 65 and older...and people who make 46% or less than the federal poverty line. That's an annual income of less than $13 thousand dollars for a family of four.
