KELOLAND TV
Push for greater Native American voting access could impact South Dakota race for governor
A recent court ruling that found South Dakota violated federal voting registration laws has reignited the long-standing concern over Native American ballot access as the state braces for a 2022 gubernatorial election that could hinge on Indian Country precincts. In a state with nearly 78,000 Indigenous residents, comprising 8.8% of...
sdpb.org
Candidates for South Dakota public utilities commissioner 2022
The interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public affairs show, In the Moment with Lori Walsh. South Dakota Focus host Jackie Hendry talks with candidates for South Dakota public utilities commissioner. They include Democratic candidate Jeffrey Barth and incumbent Republican candidate Chris Nelson.
kynt1450.com
Smith Visiting Yankton
South Dakota Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Jamie Smith will be visiting Yankton on Tuesday. Smith, who is running against incumbent Governor Kristi Noem, will be at Muddy Mo’s Coffee House located at 233 Broadway Avenue from 3-4 on Tuesday. Jay Williams, the Vice Chairperson for the Yankton Democratic Party says...
KELOLAND TV
On food-tax repeal, Noem attempts 180-degree turn
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State lawmakers have been trying to repeal or reduce South Dakota’s sales tax on food since at least 1997 when the Legislature first started putting its records on the Internet. So where do South Dakota’s current candidates for governor stand?. Democrat Jamie Smith,...
sdpb.org
South Dakota Focus: Initiated Measure 27
This video is from SDPB's news program, South Dakota Focus. The second statewide ballot issue this year calls for the legalization of recreational marijuana - again. Initiated Measure 27 legalizes possession of up to one ounce of marijuana for adults aged 21 and older. If voters pass the measure, South Dakota would join 19 other states that have legalized the drug.
sdpb.org
Pine Ridge Reservation town hall meeting series aims to empower residents | Oct 28
See the audio attached above to listen to the full news update/podcast. Each day, SDPB brings you statewide news coverage. We then compile those stories into a daily podcast. Subscribe on Apple or Spotify. On today's update... A new poll suggests Kristi Noem holds a sizeable lead over Democrat Jamie...
Medicaid (and Indian health funding) is on the South Dakota ballot
Yes vote would add millions of dollars to the health care networks #NativeVote22
sdpb.org
Public Utilities Commissioner candidates, plus author Craig Johnson
Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372. A move that could extend healthcare benefits to an additional 42,500 low-income residents is on the November 8 ballot. SDPB's Lee Strubinger talks about what expanding Medicaid could mean.
KELOLAND TV
Officials warn of scam in western South Dakota
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in western South Dakota are warning residents of a phone scam. People have reported, according to the Fall River County Sheriff’s Office, receiving calls where the scammer claims to be a Pennington County deputy or a federal agent. Officials say the caller...
Flags to fly at half-staff for former South Dakota Representative
Flags at the South Dakota State Capitol will be flown at half-staff on Friday in honor of a former Representative who passed away.
gowatertown.net
SD Tourism Dept awards $50,000 grant to SDSU marching band
PIERRE, S.D. – The Department of Tourism is providing a $50,000 marketing grant to the South Dakota State University Pride of the Dakotas Marching Band to assist with costs as the band makes their upcoming appearance in the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade®. The parade will air live from New York City on NBC on Thursday, November 24, 9 a.m.-noon in all time zones.
sdpb.org
Political heavy hitters to stump for Noem
Some big names in politics are campaigning for Kristi Noem as the race for South Dakota governor enters the home stretch. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and former Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard will both stump for Noem Wednesday, Nov. 2. Youngkin rose in prominence within the GOP after upsetting Democrat Terry...
KELOLAND TV
Record fish caught in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
sdpb.org
South Dakota Focus: Amendment D
This video is from SDPB's news program, South Dakota Focus. Medicaid is a partnership between federal and state governments that uses public funds to cover healthcare costs for people who meet certain requirements. Right now, South Dakota Medicaid covers children...pregnant people...people with disabilities...people 65 and older...and people who make 46% or less than the federal poverty line. That's an annual income of less than $13 thousand dollars for a family of four.
newscenter1.tv
Governor Noem speaks to Rapid City residents before Election Day
RAPID CITY, S.D.– During a recent campaign stop in Rapid City at the Hotel Alex Johnson, Governor Kristi Noem spoke to residents about topics that were of the most important to them in the final 12 days before the election. COVID Vaccines and Mandates. “It’s up to every individual...
KELOLAND TV
Shoppers react to idea of grocery tax repeal
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s grocery tax is in the spotlight this election season. While it’s not on the ballot, all three gubernatorial candidates support repealing it. Sioux Falls shopper Angela Zaug wants to see the grocery tax repealed. “Food tax is something that affects...
Black Hills Pioneer
South Dakota Governor
Oters will head to the polls on Nov. 8 to elect South Dakota's next governor. Three candidates are vying for one position. It is a four-year term.
KELOLAND TV
Federal changes possible as SD voters weigh legal marijuana
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The debate over marijuana continues at federal, state and local levels. On Wednesday, the South Dakota debate regarding Initiated Measure 27 filled the downtown Sioux Falls public library. IM 27, which all registered South Dakota voters will weigh in, would legalize small amounts of marijuana for people age 21 or older.
Vermillion Plain Talk
‘I’ve Got To Be Me’
An issue that Gov. Kristi Noem’s campaign and the South Dakota Republican Party has raised this week concerning Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith’s campaign financial report was quickly dismissed by Smith during an appearance at Farber Hall on the University of South Dakota campus in Vermillion Tuesday night.
cowboystatedaily.com
Will Deregulation California-Proof Wyoming Electricity Providers?
